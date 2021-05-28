2022 BETA TWO-STROKE MODELS ANNOUNCED: FIRST LOOK

Beta is making big news with an all new engine configuration for their flagship 300cc RR two-stroke model . Below is the information we received directly from Beta regarding the 2022 Beta 125cc, 200cc, 250cc and 300cc two-stroke RR models:

The engineering team at Beta knows there’s always room for improvement! Nobody understands this better than Beta factory riders Joe Wasson, current points leader and three-time winner of the AMA National Hare & Hound series as well as a recent “Best in the Desert” World Hare & Hound Championship. Also impressed with these changes are Steve Holcombe, World enduro 2 and GP champion, and Brad Freeman, winner of the World enduro 3 World Championship. Another firm believer in this statement is Jonny Walker, who chose Beta as the team to take his extreme enduro performance to the next level in 2021. And Beta’s fans also know this, as they continue to make the Italian brand one of the best sellers in its class.

While other manufacturers are only changing graphics and colors, Beta made a big push to upgrade the RR models to further enhance the overall riding experience. Updates include a new engine configuration that offers a different bore and stroke on the 300’s and an all-new diaphragm clutch on the 250 and 300 models. All four sizes are offered, each providing a different riding experience, will also include new rear shock settings and a more durable front fork coating. The 300 also receives a new silencer to better match the power delivery of the engine updates.

Starting with the 125, this model’s sales have grown every year since its introduction in 2018. Offering a lightweight chassis, robust power, and a complete lighting package, the 125 makes for a great bike for the younger generations as well as makes the older riders feel young again.

The Beta 200 RR is simply in a class of its own. Sharing the same engine and chassis platform of the 125, the 200 adds a healthy amount of added torque along with an electric start and oil injection. And by possessing all of the other features on the larger 250 and 300’s, the 200 RR makes the perfect bike for riders of many uses with a fun factor that is unmatched.

The 250 and 300 RR models are close in specifications yet distant in feel. The two engines provide a distinctive power that is best described by riding them back to back. Both models are fully equipped for both play or racing and come standard with many items that are just options on other brands. Features such as oil injection, electric start, complete lighting package, lightweight skid plate, plated exhaust system, adjustable preload on the front forks, dual power setting on the ignition system, adjustable power valve, high-quality chain and sprockets, and the list goes on.

125 RR

» Cylinder head and power valve: updated settings in the cylinder head squish and power valve provides a more linear power delivery.

250 RR

» Diaphragm Clutch: this new clutch provides a lighter clutch pull while offering a more progressive control, significantly reducing rider fatigue. Both engagement and disengagement have been improved, while the clutch is now capable of transmitting even more torque. Riders can also adjust the clutch settings with three different spring options to suit his/her clutch feel.

300 RR

The 300’s new engine, combined with a dedicated new engine control unit map, boasts a smoother and more progressive response to throttle input and a more linear power delivery. Despite the significant hike in maximum power, the bike as a whole is also easier to handle, more intuitive, and more forgiving to use than ever before.

» Engine: the engine’s bore and stroke have been completely revised, with an all-new larger bore cylinder, a new piston, crankshaft, and a new power valve all to improve the power delivery and torque over the toughest trails.

» Cylinder Head: the head is also completely new, and has been redesigned in consideration of the other new components and the new iridium spark plug;

» Silencer: the smaller diameter silencer improves the top-end performance and tractability of the engine

» Diaphragm Clutch: this new clutch provides a lighter clutch pull while offering a more progressive control, significantly reducing rider fatigue. Both engagement and disengagement have been improved, while the clutch is now capable of transmitting even more torque. Riders can also adjust the clutch settings with three different spring options to suit his/her clutch feel.

CHASSIS

(all models)

Suspension: the rear shock has new compression damping settings with independent high and low-speed damping rates providing the rider with the adjustability for both separate settings. The front fork has also received updated internal valving settings to further enhance the plushness. Also new to the fork are the tubes, different in color thanks to the new anodizing process which improves the surface hardness and corrosion resistance of the tubes.

Graphics: all models now feature a new all-red color scheme. Combined with the new graphics, which perfectly match the shape and componentry of the bike, the new style gives the bike a very sleek, race-bred look.