2022 ATLANTA SUPERCROSS RESULTS

By Ron Lawson on April 17, 2022

Monster Energy Supercross came to Atlanta Motor Speedway for a race that was distinctly different from the norm.  The course was laid-out on the infield,  resembling Daytona, but much more spread-out with more variation. It was also a rare daytime race. And, this was the first of two East/West showdowns for the 250 class, bringing the best of both coasts together. A morning rainstorm made the course slippery but not muddy, which caught a few riders by surprise. In the end, it was Jason Anderson who came out on top for his fourth win of the season. That wasn’t enough to worry second-place Eli Tomac, who remains solidly in front of the points standings and stands a good chance of wrapping the title up next weekend–two rounds early. The East/West showdown presented Hunter Lawrence with a chance to race against his brother Jett. A bar-to-bar battle never materialized, though, with Jett going down on the first lap and dropping back to last place. Hunter took the win ahead of west-coast rival Christian Craig while Jett made one of his familiar dashes through the pack, eventually landing in third place. For extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT ONE

Jason Anderson took the first 450 heat. Photo by Travis Fant.

 

  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
  4. Justin Bogle
  5. Brandon Hartranft
  6. Fredrik Noren
  7. Cade Clason
  8. Justin Starling
  9. Ryan Breece
  10. John Short
  11. Tristan Lane
  12. Benny Bloss
  13. Logan Karnow
  14. Christopher Prebula
  15. Lane Shaw
  16. Joshua Greco
  17. Theodore Pauli
  18. Austin Cozadd
  19. Scotty Wennerstrom
  20. Justin Rodbell

450 HEAT TWO

Chase Sexton was the fastest qualifier but made several mistakes throughout the day. Photo by Travis Fant.
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
  4. Marvin Musquin
  5. Justin Brayton
  6. Alex Martin
  7. Kyle Chisholm
  8. Henry Miller
  9. Kevin Moranz
  10. Alex Ray
  11. Adam Enticknap
  12. Jeremy Hand
  13. Brandon Scharer
  14. Kyle Bitterman
  15. Scott Meshey
  16. Mason Kerr
  17. Preston Taylor
  18. Joe Clayton
  19. Cory Carsten
  20. Jared Lesher

450 MAIN

Jason Anderson managed to pull away from the pack in the main. Photo by Travis Fant.
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
  4. Cooper Webb
  5. Malcolm Stewart
  6. Justin Barcia
  7. Justin Brayton
  8. Kyle Chisholm
  9. Brandon Hartranft
  10. Marvin Musquin
  11. Fredrik Noren
  12. Alex Martin
  13. Benny Bloss
  14. Ryan Breece
  15. Justin Starling
  16. John Short
  17. Henry Miller
  18. Kevin Moranz
  19. Jeremy Hand
  20. Adam Enticknap
  21. Justin Bogle
  22. Cade Clason

 

250 EAST HEAT

Austin Forkner came back from his broken collarbone to capture his heat in a come-from-behind ride. Photo by Travis Fant.
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. RJ Hampshire
  4. Pierce Brown
  5. Jett Lawrence
  6. Jace Owen
  7. Enzo Lopes
  8. Jarrett Frye
  9. Ramyller Alves
  10. Joshua Varize
  11. Derek Drake
  12. Cullin Park
  13. Jack Chambers
  14. Michael Hicks
  15. Joshua Cartwright
  16. AJ Catanzaro
  17. Hardy Munoz
  18. Marshal Weltin
  19. Jordon Smith
  20. Phillip Nicoletti

 

250 WEST HEAT

Christian Craig topped Hunter Lawrence in his heat, but couldn’t do it in the main. Photo by Travis Fant.
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Michael Mosiman
  4. Jo Shimoda
  5. Nate Thrasher
  6. Garrett Marchbanks
  7. Vince Friese
  8. Jalek Swoll
  9. Carson Mumford
  10. Dominique Thury
  11. Robbie Wageman
  12. Chris Blose
  13. Derek Kelley
  14. Carson Brown
  15. Maxwell Sanford
  16. Devin Harriman
  17. Geran Stapleton
  18. Gared Steinke
  19. Mitchell Harrison
  20. Kaeden Amerine

 

250 EAST/WEST MAIN

Both Lawrence brothers were on the podium and celebrated together. Photo by Travis Fant.
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
  4. Jo Shimoda
  5. Nate Thrasher
  6. Michael Mosiman
  7. Austin Forkner
  8. RJ Hampshire
  9. Mitchell Oldenburg
  10. Pierce Brown
  11. Jalek Swoll
  12. Chris Blose
  13. Vince Friese
  14. Garrett Marchbanks
  15. Enzo Lopes
  16. Derek Drake
  17. Jace Owen
  18. Cullin Park
  19. Carson Mumford
  20. Jarrett Frye
  21. Ramyller Alves
  22. Hardy Munoz

450 STANDINGS

1 Eli Tomac 325
2 Jason Anderson 272
3 Justin Barcia 257
4 Malcolm Stewart 253
5 Marvin Musquin 245
6 Chase Sexton 227
7 Cooper Webb 227
8 Dean Wilson 152
9 Dylan Ferrandis 141
10 Brandon Hartranft 139
11 Ken Roczen 133
12 Justin Brayton 132
13 Shane McElrath 101
14 Justin Bogle 100
15 Aaron Plessinger 97
16 Kyle Chisholm 84
17 Vince Friese 81
18 Justin Starling 73
19 Alex Martin 73
20 Ryan Breece 70

 

250 EAST STANDINGS

1 Jett Lawrence 169
2 RJHampshire 122
3 Cameron McAdoo 114
4 Pierce Brown 107
5 Mitchell Oldenburg 103
6 Enzo Lopes 100
7 Jordon Smith 95
8 Jace Owen 77
9 Phillip Nicoletti 76
10 Derek Drake 68
11 Stilez Robertson 67
12 Joshua Varize 63
13 Austin Forkner 55
14 Kyle Chisholm 46
15 John Short 44
16 Jeremy Martin 42
17 Henry Miller 41
18 Cullin Park 35
19 Jarrett Frye 26
20 Kyle Peters 25
21 Marshal Weltin 25
22 Hardy Munoz 22
23 Joshua Cartwright 19
24 Michael Hicks 17
25 Jeremy Hand 16
26 Levi Kitchen 15
27 Ramyller Alves 15
28 Lance Kobusch 15
29 Grant Harlan 8
30 Jack Chambers 8
31 Coty Schock 8
32 Brock Papi 6
33 Max Miller 4
34 Hunter Yoder 4
35 Luke Neese 3
36 Josh Osby 2
37 Devin Simonson 2
38 Max Vohland 1
39 Aj Catanzaro 1
40 Luca Marsalisi 1

 

250 WEST STANDINGS

 

 

 

1 Christian Craig 194
2 Hunter Lawrence 171
3 Michael Mosiman 158
4 Vince Friese 127
5 Jo Shimoda 125
6 Nate Thrasher 112
7 Garrett Marchbanks 99
8 Robbie Wageman 94
9 Chris Blose 90
10 Carson Brown 83
11 Jalek Swoll 80
12 Carson Mumford 70
13 Derek Kelley 66
14 Cole Thompson 50
15 Dominique Thury 49
16 Seth Hammaker 44
17 Dylan Walsh 41
18 Logan Karnow 40
19 Ryan Surratt 40
20 Mitchell Harrison 39
21 Kaeden Amerine 28
22 Dilan Schwartz 26
23 Devin Harriman 26
24 Geran Stapleton 21
25 Hunter Schlosser 16
26 Dylan Woodcock
27 Jerry Robin 13
28 Tre Fierro 10
29 Mcclellan Hile 9
30 Justin Rodbell 8
31 Maxwell Sanford 7

