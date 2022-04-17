2022 ATLANTA SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Monster Energy Supercross came to Atlanta Motor Speedway for a race that was distinctly different from the norm. The course was laid-out on the infield, resembling Daytona, but much more spread-out with more variation. It was also a rare daytime race. And, this was the first of two East/West showdowns for the 250 class, bringing the best of both coasts together. A morning rainstorm made the course slippery but not muddy, which caught a few riders by surprise. In the end, it was Jason Anderson who came out on top for his fourth win of the season. That wasn’t enough to worry second-place Eli Tomac, who remains solidly in front of the points standings and stands a good chance of wrapping the title up next weekend–two rounds early. The East/West showdown presented Hunter Lawrence with a chance to race against his brother Jett. A bar-to-bar battle never materialized, though, with Jett going down on the first lap and dropping back to last place. Hunter took the win ahead of west-coast rival Christian Craig while Jett made one of his familiar dashes through the pack, eventually landing in third place. For extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT ONE

Jason Anderson Eli Tomac Justin Barcia Justin Bogle Brandon Hartranft Fredrik Noren Cade Clason Justin Starling Ryan Breece John Short Tristan Lane Benny Bloss Logan Karnow Christopher Prebula Lane Shaw Joshua Greco Theodore Pauli Austin Cozadd Scotty Wennerstrom Justin Rodbell

450 HEAT TWO

Chase Sexton Cooper Webb Malcolm Stewart Marvin Musquin Justin Brayton Alex Martin Kyle Chisholm Henry Miller Kevin Moranz Alex Ray Adam Enticknap Jeremy Hand Brandon Scharer Kyle Bitterman Scott Meshey Mason Kerr Preston Taylor Joe Clayton Cory Carsten Jared Lesher

450 MAIN

Jason Anderson Eli Tomac Chase Sexton Cooper Webb Malcolm Stewart Justin Barcia Justin Brayton Kyle Chisholm Brandon Hartranft Marvin Musquin Fredrik Noren Alex Martin Benny Bloss Ryan Breece Justin Starling John Short Henry Miller Kevin Moranz Jeremy Hand Adam Enticknap Justin Bogle Cade Clason

250 EAST HEAT

Austin Forkner Mitchell Oldenburg RJ Hampshire Pierce Brown Jett Lawrence Jace Owen Enzo Lopes Jarrett Frye Ramyller Alves Joshua Varize Derek Drake Cullin Park Jack Chambers Michael Hicks Joshua Cartwright AJ Catanzaro Hardy Munoz Marshal Weltin Jordon Smith Phillip Nicoletti

250 WEST HEAT

Christian Craig Hunter Lawrence Michael Mosiman Jo Shimoda Nate Thrasher Garrett Marchbanks Vince Friese Jalek Swoll Carson Mumford Dominique Thury Robbie Wageman Chris Blose Derek Kelley Carson Brown Maxwell Sanford Devin Harriman Geran Stapleton Gared Steinke Mitchell Harrison Kaeden Amerine

250 EAST/WEST MAIN

Hunter Lawrence Christian Craig Jett Lawrence Jo Shimoda Nate Thrasher Michael Mosiman Austin Forkner RJ Hampshire Mitchell Oldenburg Pierce Brown Jalek Swoll Chris Blose Vince Friese Garrett Marchbanks Enzo Lopes Derek Drake Jace Owen Cullin Park Carson Mumford Jarrett Frye Ramyller Alves Hardy Munoz

450 STANDINGS

1 Eli Tomac 325

2 Jason Anderson 272

3 Justin Barcia 257

4 Malcolm Stewart 253

5 Marvin Musquin 245

6 Chase Sexton 227

7 Cooper Webb 227

8 Dean Wilson 152

9 Dylan Ferrandis 141

10 Brandon Hartranft 139

11 Ken Roczen 133

12 Justin Brayton 132

13 Shane McElrath 101

14 Justin Bogle 100

15 Aaron Plessinger 97

16 Kyle Chisholm 84

17 Vince Friese 81

18 Justin Starling 73

19 Alex Martin 73

20 Ryan Breece 70

250 EAST STANDINGS

1 Jett Lawrence 169

2 RJHampshire 122

3 Cameron McAdoo 114

4 Pierce Brown 107

5 Mitchell Oldenburg 103

6 Enzo Lopes 100

7 Jordon Smith 95

8 Jace Owen 77

9 Phillip Nicoletti 76

10 Derek Drake 68

11 Stilez Robertson 67

12 Joshua Varize 63

13 Austin Forkner 55

14 Kyle Chisholm 46

15 John Short 44

16 Jeremy Martin 42

17 Henry Miller 41

18 Cullin Park 35

19 Jarrett Frye 26

20 Kyle Peters 25

21 Marshal Weltin 25

22 Hardy Munoz 22

23 Joshua Cartwright 19

24 Michael Hicks 17

25 Jeremy Hand 16

26 Levi Kitchen 15

27 Ramyller Alves 15

28 Lance Kobusch 15

29 Grant Harlan 8

30 Jack Chambers 8

31 Coty Schock 8

32 Brock Papi 6

33 Max Miller 4

34 Hunter Yoder 4

35 Luke Neese 3

36 Josh Osby 2

37 Devin Simonson 2

38 Max Vohland 1

39 Aj Catanzaro 1

40 Luca Marsalisi 1

250 WEST STANDINGS

1 Christian Craig 194

2 Hunter Lawrence 171

3 Michael Mosiman 158

4 Vince Friese 127

5 Jo Shimoda 125

6 Nate Thrasher 112

7 Garrett Marchbanks 99

8 Robbie Wageman 94

9 Chris Blose 90

10 Carson Brown 83

11 Jalek Swoll 80

12 Carson Mumford 70

13 Derek Kelley 66

14 Cole Thompson 50

15 Dominique Thury 49

16 Seth Hammaker 44

17 Dylan Walsh 41

18 Logan Karnow 40

19 Ryan Surratt 40

20 Mitchell Harrison 39

21 Kaeden Amerine 28

22 Dilan Schwartz 26

23 Devin Harriman 26

24 Geran Stapleton 21

25 Hunter Schlosser 16

26 Dylan Woodcock

27 Jerry Robin 13

28 Tre Fierro 10

29 Mcclellan Hile 9

30 Justin Rodbell 8

31 Maxwell Sanford 7