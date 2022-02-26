2022 ARLINGTON SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season made its way to AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas for round eight of the 450 class and round two for the 250 East riders. This marks the halfway mark for the full season and two riders have emerged as clear favorites in the 450 class: Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson. Eli Tomac increased his lead by winning the Triple Crown Format with a 3-2-2 score. Jason Anderson went 4-1-1, but a first race collision with Malcolm Stewart prevented him from a chance of taking the sweep. In the 250 race, Jett Lawrence was clearly the fastest rider, but he couldn’t stop crashing. In his final crash of the night, he took out Austin Forkner, who left the track with a shoulder injury. In the wake of the chaos, Cameron McAdoo took the overall with a 2-3-1 score. For extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 OVERALL

1 Eli Tomac 3 2 2

2 Jason Anderson 6 1 1

3 Cooper Webb 1 4 4

4 Chase Sexton 4 3 5

5 Malcolm Stewart 5 6 3

6 Justin Barcia 2 7 6

7 Dylan Ferrandis 9 5 8

8 Justin Brayton 7 10 11

9 Shane McElrath 10 12 74

10 Dean Wilson 8 13 9

11 Vince Friese 12 8 10

12 1 Brandon Hartranft 13 14 121

13 Ken Roczen 16 9 16

14 Marvin Musquin 11 11 22

15 Kyle Chisholm 17 15 13

16 Alex Martin 20 16 14

17 Kevin Moranz 19 18 15

18 Justin Starling 18 17 17

19 Justin Bogle 15 22 18

20 Cade Clason 14 20 21

21 Logan Karnow 22 19 19

22 Joan Cros 21 21 20

250 EAST OVERALL

1 Cameron McAdoo 2 3 1

2 Jeremy Martin 9 2 3

3 Jett Lawrence 4 1 10

4 Mitchell Oldenburg 5 6 5

5 Jordon Smith 6 10 7

6 Enzo Lopes 11 7 6

7 Austin Forkner 1 4 19

8 Kyle Peters 10 9 8

9 Phillip Nicoletti 7 5 15

10 Stilez Robertson 8 8 12

11 Jace Owen 14 13 4

12 Pierce Brown 15 19 2

13 Derek Drake 16 12 9

14 John Short 13 15 11

15 Joshua Varize 19 11 13

16 RJ Hampshire 3 20 20

17 Henry Miller 17 14 14

18 Marshal Weltin 12 17 18

19 Jarrett Frye 18 16 17

20 Joshua Cartwright 21 18 16

21 Coty Schock 20 21 21

22 Levi Kitchen 22 22 22

450 MAIN ONE

1 Cooper Webb

2 Justin Barcia

3 Eli Tomac

4 Chase Sexton

5 Malcolm Stewart

6 Jason Anderson

7 Justin Brayton

8 Dean Wilson

9 Dylan Ferrandis

10 Shane McElrath

11 Marvin Musquin

12 Vince Friese

13 Brandon Hartranft

14 Cade Clason

15 Justin Bogle

16 Ken Roczen

17 Kyle Chisholm

18 Justin Starling

19 Kevin Moranz

20 Alex Martin

21 Joan Cros

22 Logan Karnow

450 MAIN TWO

1 Jason Anderson

2 Eli Tomac

3 Chase Sexton

4 Cooper Webb

5 Dylan Ferrandis

6 Malcolm Stewart

7 Justin Barcia

8 Vince Friese

9 Ken Roczen

10 Justin Brayton

11 Marvin Musquin

12 Shane McElrath

13 Dean Wilson

14 Brandon Hartranft

15 Kyle Chisholm

16 Alex Martin

17 Justin Starling

18 Kevin Moranz

19 Logan Karnow

20 Cade Clason

21 Joan Cros

22 Justin Bogle

450 MAIN THREE

1 Jason Anderson

2 Eli Tomac

3 Malcolm Stewart

4 Cooper Webb

5 Chase Sexton

6 Justin Barcia

7 Shane McElrath

8 Dylan Ferrandis

9 Dean Wilson

10 Vince Friese

11 Justin Brayton

12 Brandon Hartranft

13 Kyle Chisholm

14 Alex Martin

15 Kevin Moranz

16 Ken Roczen

17 Justin Starling

18 Justin Bogle

19 Logan Karnow

20 Joan Cros

21 Cade Clason

22 Marvin Musquin

250 MAIN ONE

1 Austin Forkner

2 Cameron Mcadoo

3 Rj Hampshire

4 Jett Lawrence

5 Mitchell Oldenburg

6 Jordon Smith

7 Phillip Nicoletti

8 Stilez Robertson

9 Jeremy Martin

10 Kyle Peters

11 Enzo Lopes

12 Marshal Weltin

13 John Short

14 Jace Owen

15 Pierce Brown

16 Derek Drake

17 Henry Miller

18 Jarrett Frye

19 Joshua Varize

20 Coty Schock

21 Joshua Cartwright

22 Levi Kitchen

250 MAIN TWO

1 Jett Lawrence

2 Jeremy Martin

3 Cameron Mcadoo

4 Austin Forkner

5 Phillip Nicoletti

6 Mitchell Oldenburg

7 Enzo Lopes

8 Stilez Robertson

9 Kyle Peters

10 Jordon Smith

11 Joshua Varize

12 Derek Drake

13 Jace Owen

14 Henry Miller

15 John Short

16 Jarrett Frye

17 Marshal Weltin

18 Joshua Cartwright

19 Pierce Brown

20 Rj Hampshire

21 Coty Schock

22 Levi Kitchen

250 MAIN THREE

1 Cameron Mcadoo

2 Pierce Brown

3 Jeremy Martin

4 Jace Owen

5 Mitchell Oldenburg

6 Enzo Lopes

7 Jordon Smith

8 Kyle Peters

9 Derek Drake

10 Jett Lawrence

11 John Short

12 Stilez Robertson

13 Joshua Varize

14 Henry Miller

15 Phillip Nicoletti

16 Joshua Cartwright

17 Jarrett Frye

18 Marshal Weltin

19 Austin Forkner

20 Rj Hampshire

21 Coty Schock

22 Levi Kitchen

450 QUALIFYING

1 Eli Tomac 48.151

2 Ken Roczen 48.187

3 Chase Sexton 48.621

4 Dylan Ferrandis 48.629

5 Cooper Webb 48.665

6 Justin Brayton 49.136

7 Malcolm Stewart 49.185

8 Jason Anderson 49.243

9 Marvin Musquin 49.245

10 Vince Friese 49.582

11 Justin Barcia 49.667

12 Dean Wilson 49.874

13 Shane McElrath 49.960

14 Kyle Chisholm 50.153

15 Justin Bogle 50.278

16 Alex Martin 50.312

17 Brandon Hartranft 50.460

18 Justin Starling 50.472

TOP 18 RIDERS QUALIFY

19 Cade Clason 51.352

20 Kevin Moranz 51.571

21 Ryan Breece 51.607

22 Fredrik Noren 51.660

23 Cheyenne Harmon 52.106

24 Robbie Wageman 52.289

25 Nick Schmidt 52.383

26 Logan Karnow 52.581

27 Joan Cros 52.666

28 Adam Enticknap 52.940

29 Justin Rodbell 53.256

30 Tristan Lane 53.312

31 Joshua Greco 53.422

32 Chris Howell 53.780

33 Theodore Pauli 54.033

34 Scotty Wennerstrom 54.323

35 Deven Raper 54.457

36 Christopher Prebula 54.626

37 Mason Kerr 54.629

38 RJ Wageman 54.682

39 Austin Cozadd 55.037

40 Preston Taylor 55.134

41 Scott Meshey 55.879

42 Kyle Greeson 56.004

43 David Pulley 56.045

44 Cory Carsten 56.130

45 Addison Emory 57.119

250 EAST QUALIFYING

1 Jett Lawrence 48.513

2 Austin Forkner 49.254

3 Cameron Mcadoo 49.535

4 Jeremy Martin 49.842

5 Levi Kitchen 50.033

6 Rj Hampshire 50.038

7 Mitchell Oldenburg 50.130

8 Enzo Lopes 50.167

9 Pierce Brown 50.493

10 Jordon Smith 50.545

11 Stilez Robertson 50.646

12 Phillip Nicoletti 50.746

13 Joshua Cartwright 50.898

14 Jace Owen 51.021

15 John Short 51.052

16 Kyle Peters 51.067

17 Henry Miller 51.242

18 Coty Schock 51.284

TOP 18 RIDERS QUALIFY

19 Hardy Munoz 51.330

20 Jeremy Hand 51.351

21 Derek Drake 51.417

22 Jarrett Frye 51.631

23 Joshua Varize 51.874

24 Max Miller 51.896

25 Hunter Yoder 51.959

26 Josh Osby 51.977

27 Aj Catanzaro 52.099

28 Lane Shaw 52.124

29 Lance Kobusch 52.377

30 Marshal Weltin 52.379

31 Grant Harlan 52.479

32 Curren Thurman 52.671

33 Hunter Sayles 52.717

34 Cullin Park 52.764

35 Jared Lesher 52.801

36 Zack Williams 52.879

37 Kyle Bitterman 52.916

38 Brock Papi 53.060

39 Tj Albright 53.148

40 Ramyller Alves 53.267

41 Joe Clayton 53.318

42 Luke Neese 53.387

43 Tanner Ward 53.513

44 Luca Marsalisi 53.778

45 Devin Simonson 53.813

46 Kyle Swanson 54.351

47 Caio Lopes 54.788

48 Julien Benek 54.863

49 Brandon Marley 55.006

50 Guillaume St-Cyr 55.037

51 Vincent Luhovey 55.057

52 Preston Kilroy 56.131

53 Ty Freehill 56.654

54 Brandon Pederson 56.725

55 Chad Stonier 57.944

56 Jace Kessler 1:34.468

450 LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER

1 Cade Clason

2 Logan Karnow

3 Joan Cros

4 Kevin Moranz

5 Robbie Wageman

6 Tristan Lane

7 Fredrik Noren

8 Theodore Pauli

9 Chris Howell

10 Scotty Wennerstrom

11 Christopher Prebula

12 Joshua Greco

13 Mason Kerr

14 Austin Cozadd

15 Preston Taylor

16 Scott Meshey

17 Cheyenne Harmon

18 Nick Schmidt

19 Justin Rodbell

20 Ryan Breece

21 Deven Raper

22 RJ Wageman

250 LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER

1 Jarrett Frye

2 Derek Drake

3 Joshua Varize

4 Marshal Weltin

5 Cullin Park

6 Josh Osby

7 Jeremy Hand

8 Curren Thurman

9 Zack Williams

10 Brock Papi

11 Lance Kobusch

12 Hunter Yoder

13 Jared Lesher

14 Tj Albright

15 Aj Catanzaro

16 Hunter Sayles

17 Joe Clayton

18 Kyle Bitterman

19 Lane Shaw

20 Max Miller

21 Grant Harlan

22 Hardy Munoz

450 POINTS

1 Eli Tomac 177

2 Jason Anderson 171

3 Malcolm Stewart 149

4 Cooper Webb 147

5 Justin Barcia 145

6 Chase Sexton 142

7 Marvin Musquin 128

8 Dylan Ferrandis 118

9 Ken Roczen 117

10 Aaron Plessinger 97

11 Dean Wilson 97

12 Shane McElrath 76

13 Justin Brayton 74

14 Brandon Hartranft 69

15 Max Anstie 55

16 Kyle Chisholm 47

17 Mitchell Oldenburg 37

18 Alex Martin 36

19 Justin Bogle 33

20 Joey Savatgy 27

21 Vince Friese 23

22 Adam Cianciarulo 23

23 Justin Starling 18

24 Cade Clason 16

25 Josh Hill 13

26 Ryan Breece 12

27 Kevin Moranz 9

28 Fredrik Noren 9

29 Joan Cros 3

30 Logan Karnow 2

31 Adam Enticknap 1

250 EAST POINTS

1 Cameron Mcadoo 47

2 Jett Lawrence 47

3 Jeremy Martin 42

4 Austin Forkner 39

5 Enzo Lopes 32

6 Stilez Robertson 29

7 Jordon Smith 28

8 Pierce Brown 28

9 Phillip Nicoletti 27

10 Rj Hampshire 25

11 Derek Drake 21

12 Jace Owen 20

13 Mitchell Oldenburg 19

14 Kyle Peters 19

15 Levi Kitchen 15

16 Henry Miller 15

17 Joshua Varize 11

18 Marshal Weltin 10

19 John Short 9

20 Cullin Park 8

21 Coty Schock 8

22 Jeremy Hand 7

23 Jarrett Frye 6

24 Joshua Cartwright 3

25 Max Vohland 1