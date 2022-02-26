2022 ARLINGTON SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season made its way to AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas for round eight of the 450 class and round two for the 250 East riders. This marks the halfway mark for the full season and two riders have emerged as clear favorites in the 450 class: Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson. Eli Tomac increased his lead by winning the Triple Crown Format with a 3-2-2 score. Jason Anderson went 4-1-1, but a first race collision with Malcolm Stewart prevented him from a chance of taking the sweep. In the 250 race, Jett Lawrence was clearly the fastest rider, but he couldn’t stop crashing. In his final crash of the night, he took out Austin Forkner, who left the track with a shoulder injury. In the wake of the chaos, Cameron McAdoo took the overall with a 2-3-1 score. For extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450 OVERALL
1 Eli Tomac 3 2 2
2 Jason Anderson 6 1 1
3 Cooper Webb 1 4 4
4 Chase Sexton 4 3 5
5 Malcolm Stewart 5 6 3
6 Justin Barcia 2 7 6
7 Dylan Ferrandis 9 5 8
8 Justin Brayton 7 10 11
9 Shane McElrath 10 12 74
10 Dean Wilson 8 13 9
11 Vince Friese 12 8 10
12 1 Brandon Hartranft 13 14 121
13 Ken Roczen 16 9 16
14 Marvin Musquin 11 11 22
15 Kyle Chisholm 17 15 13
16 Alex Martin 20 16 14
17 Kevin Moranz 19 18 15
18 Justin Starling 18 17 17
19 Justin Bogle 15 22 18
20 Cade Clason 14 20 21
21 Logan Karnow 22 19 19
22 Joan Cros 21 21 20
250 EAST OVERALL
1 Cameron McAdoo 2 3 1
2 Jeremy Martin 9 2 3
3 Jett Lawrence 4 1 10
4 Mitchell Oldenburg 5 6 5
5 Jordon Smith 6 10 7
6 Enzo Lopes 11 7 6
7 Austin Forkner 1 4 19
8 Kyle Peters 10 9 8
9 Phillip Nicoletti 7 5 15
10 Stilez Robertson 8 8 12
11 Jace Owen 14 13 4
12 Pierce Brown 15 19 2
13 Derek Drake 16 12 9
14 John Short 13 15 11
15 Joshua Varize 19 11 13
16 RJ Hampshire 3 20 20
17 Henry Miller 17 14 14
18 Marshal Weltin 12 17 18
19 Jarrett Frye 18 16 17
20 Joshua Cartwright 21 18 16
21 Coty Schock 20 21 21
22 Levi Kitchen 22 22 22
450 MAIN ONE
1 Cooper Webb
2 Justin Barcia
3 Eli Tomac
4 Chase Sexton
5 Malcolm Stewart
6 Jason Anderson
7 Justin Brayton
8 Dean Wilson
9 Dylan Ferrandis
10 Shane McElrath
11 Marvin Musquin
12 Vince Friese
13 Brandon Hartranft
14 Cade Clason
15 Justin Bogle
16 Ken Roczen
17 Kyle Chisholm
18 Justin Starling
19 Kevin Moranz
20 Alex Martin
21 Joan Cros
22 Logan Karnow
450 MAIN TWO
1 Jason Anderson
2 Eli Tomac
3 Chase Sexton
4 Cooper Webb
5 Dylan Ferrandis
6 Malcolm Stewart
7 Justin Barcia
8 Vince Friese
9 Ken Roczen
10 Justin Brayton
11 Marvin Musquin
12 Shane McElrath
13 Dean Wilson
14 Brandon Hartranft
15 Kyle Chisholm
16 Alex Martin
17 Justin Starling
18 Kevin Moranz
19 Logan Karnow
20 Cade Clason
21 Joan Cros
22 Justin Bogle
450 MAIN THREE
1 Jason Anderson
2 Eli Tomac
3 Malcolm Stewart
4 Cooper Webb
5 Chase Sexton
6 Justin Barcia
7 Shane McElrath
8 Dylan Ferrandis
9 Dean Wilson
10 Vince Friese
11 Justin Brayton
12 Brandon Hartranft
13 Kyle Chisholm
14 Alex Martin
15 Kevin Moranz
16 Ken Roczen
17 Justin Starling
18 Justin Bogle
19 Logan Karnow
20 Joan Cros
21 Cade Clason
22 Marvin Musquin
250 MAIN ONE
1 Austin Forkner
2 Cameron Mcadoo
3 Rj Hampshire
4 Jett Lawrence
5 Mitchell Oldenburg
6 Jordon Smith
7 Phillip Nicoletti
8 Stilez Robertson
9 Jeremy Martin
10 Kyle Peters
11 Enzo Lopes
12 Marshal Weltin
13 John Short
14 Jace Owen
15 Pierce Brown
16 Derek Drake
17 Henry Miller
18 Jarrett Frye
19 Joshua Varize
20 Coty Schock
21 Joshua Cartwright
22 Levi Kitchen
250 MAIN TWO
1 Jett Lawrence
2 Jeremy Martin
3 Cameron Mcadoo
4 Austin Forkner
5 Phillip Nicoletti
6 Mitchell Oldenburg
7 Enzo Lopes
8 Stilez Robertson
9 Kyle Peters
10 Jordon Smith
11 Joshua Varize
12 Derek Drake
13 Jace Owen
14 Henry Miller
15 John Short
16 Jarrett Frye
17 Marshal Weltin
18 Joshua Cartwright
19 Pierce Brown
20 Rj Hampshire
21 Coty Schock
22 Levi Kitchen
250 MAIN THREE
1 Cameron Mcadoo
2 Pierce Brown
3 Jeremy Martin
4 Jace Owen
5 Mitchell Oldenburg
6 Enzo Lopes
7 Jordon Smith
8 Kyle Peters
9 Derek Drake
10 Jett Lawrence
11 John Short
12 Stilez Robertson
13 Joshua Varize
14 Henry Miller
15 Phillip Nicoletti
16 Joshua Cartwright
17 Jarrett Frye
18 Marshal Weltin
19 Austin Forkner
20 Rj Hampshire
21 Coty Schock
22 Levi Kitchen
450 QUALIFYING
1 Eli Tomac 48.151
2 Ken Roczen 48.187
3 Chase Sexton 48.621
4 Dylan Ferrandis 48.629
5 Cooper Webb 48.665
6 Justin Brayton 49.136
7 Malcolm Stewart 49.185
8 Jason Anderson 49.243
9 Marvin Musquin 49.245
10 Vince Friese 49.582
11 Justin Barcia 49.667
12 Dean Wilson 49.874
13 Shane McElrath 49.960
14 Kyle Chisholm 50.153
15 Justin Bogle 50.278
16 Alex Martin 50.312
17 Brandon Hartranft 50.460
18 Justin Starling 50.472
TOP 18 RIDERS QUALIFY
19 Cade Clason 51.352
20 Kevin Moranz 51.571
21 Ryan Breece 51.607
22 Fredrik Noren 51.660
23 Cheyenne Harmon 52.106
24 Robbie Wageman 52.289
25 Nick Schmidt 52.383
26 Logan Karnow 52.581
27 Joan Cros 52.666
28 Adam Enticknap 52.940
29 Justin Rodbell 53.256
30 Tristan Lane 53.312
31 Joshua Greco 53.422
32 Chris Howell 53.780
33 Theodore Pauli 54.033
34 Scotty Wennerstrom 54.323
35 Deven Raper 54.457
36 Christopher Prebula 54.626
37 Mason Kerr 54.629
38 RJ Wageman 54.682
39 Austin Cozadd 55.037
40 Preston Taylor 55.134
41 Scott Meshey 55.879
42 Kyle Greeson 56.004
43 David Pulley 56.045
44 Cory Carsten 56.130
45 Addison Emory 57.119
250 EAST QUALIFYING
1 Jett Lawrence 48.513
2 Austin Forkner 49.254
3 Cameron Mcadoo 49.535
4 Jeremy Martin 49.842
5 Levi Kitchen 50.033
6 Rj Hampshire 50.038
7 Mitchell Oldenburg 50.130
8 Enzo Lopes 50.167
9 Pierce Brown 50.493
10 Jordon Smith 50.545
11 Stilez Robertson 50.646
12 Phillip Nicoletti 50.746
13 Joshua Cartwright 50.898
14 Jace Owen 51.021
15 John Short 51.052
16 Kyle Peters 51.067
17 Henry Miller 51.242
18 Coty Schock 51.284
TOP 18 RIDERS QUALIFY
19 Hardy Munoz 51.330
20 Jeremy Hand 51.351
21 Derek Drake 51.417
22 Jarrett Frye 51.631
23 Joshua Varize 51.874
24 Max Miller 51.896
25 Hunter Yoder 51.959
26 Josh Osby 51.977
27 Aj Catanzaro 52.099
28 Lane Shaw 52.124
29 Lance Kobusch 52.377
30 Marshal Weltin 52.379
31 Grant Harlan 52.479
32 Curren Thurman 52.671
33 Hunter Sayles 52.717
34 Cullin Park 52.764
35 Jared Lesher 52.801
36 Zack Williams 52.879
37 Kyle Bitterman 52.916
38 Brock Papi 53.060
39 Tj Albright 53.148
40 Ramyller Alves 53.267
41 Joe Clayton 53.318
42 Luke Neese 53.387
43 Tanner Ward 53.513
44 Luca Marsalisi 53.778
45 Devin Simonson 53.813
46 Kyle Swanson 54.351
47 Caio Lopes 54.788
48 Julien Benek 54.863
49 Brandon Marley 55.006
50 Guillaume St-Cyr 55.037
51 Vincent Luhovey 55.057
52 Preston Kilroy 56.131
53 Ty Freehill 56.654
54 Brandon Pederson 56.725
55 Chad Stonier 57.944
56 Jace Kessler 1:34.468
450 LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER
1 Cade Clason
2 Logan Karnow
3 Joan Cros
4 Kevin Moranz
5 Robbie Wageman
6 Tristan Lane
7 Fredrik Noren
8 Theodore Pauli
9 Chris Howell
10 Scotty Wennerstrom
11 Christopher Prebula
12 Joshua Greco
13 Mason Kerr
14 Austin Cozadd
15 Preston Taylor
16 Scott Meshey
17 Cheyenne Harmon
18 Nick Schmidt
19 Justin Rodbell
20 Ryan Breece
21 Deven Raper
22 RJ Wageman
250 LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER
1 Jarrett Frye
2 Derek Drake
3 Joshua Varize
4 Marshal Weltin
5 Cullin Park
6 Josh Osby
7 Jeremy Hand
8 Curren Thurman
9 Zack Williams
10 Brock Papi
11 Lance Kobusch
12 Hunter Yoder
13 Jared Lesher
14 Tj Albright
15 Aj Catanzaro
16 Hunter Sayles
17 Joe Clayton
18 Kyle Bitterman
19 Lane Shaw
20 Max Miller
21 Grant Harlan
22 Hardy Munoz
450 POINTS
1 Eli Tomac 177
2 Jason Anderson 171
3 Malcolm Stewart 149
4 Cooper Webb 147
5 Justin Barcia 145
6 Chase Sexton 142
7 Marvin Musquin 128
8 Dylan Ferrandis 118
9 Ken Roczen 117
10 Aaron Plessinger 97
11 Dean Wilson 97
12 Shane McElrath 76
13 Justin Brayton 74
14 Brandon Hartranft 69
15 Max Anstie 55
16 Kyle Chisholm 47
17 Mitchell Oldenburg 37
18 Alex Martin 36
19 Justin Bogle 33
20 Joey Savatgy 27
21 Vince Friese 23
22 Adam Cianciarulo 23
23 Justin Starling 18
24 Cade Clason 16
25 Josh Hill 13
26 Ryan Breece 12
27 Kevin Moranz 9
28 Fredrik Noren 9
29 Joan Cros 3
30 Logan Karnow 2
31 Adam Enticknap 1
250 EAST POINTS
1 Cameron Mcadoo 47
2 Jett Lawrence 47
3 Jeremy Martin 42
4 Austin Forkner 39
5 Enzo Lopes 32
6 Stilez Robertson 29
7 Jordon Smith 28
8 Pierce Brown 28
9 Phillip Nicoletti 27
10 Rj Hampshire 25
11 Derek Drake 21
12 Jace Owen 20
13 Mitchell Oldenburg 19
14 Kyle Peters 19
15 Levi Kitchen 15
16 Henry Miller 15
17 Joshua Varize 11
18 Marshal Weltin 10
19 John Short 9
20 Cullin Park 8
21 Coty Schock 8
22 Jeremy Hand 7
23 Jarrett Frye 6
24 Joshua Cartwright 3
25 Max Vohland 1