The first of two rounds of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross series was held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida this weekend. Ken Rozcen’s winning streak in the 450 class was brought to a halt by Cooper Webb, who closed up the points gap ever so slightly. Roczen’s close second place made it clear that he’s still got the fire burning, and he still is in command of the overall points. Check out the extended highlights right here. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.