2021 LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS PREVIEW: RAW VIDEO

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series is staged and ready to go this weekend at Fox Raceway in Southern California. At press day, most of the factory teams got to preview this weekend’s track and video pro Travis Fant was on hand to catch the action. For raceday coverage and live results, tune in to dirtbikemagazine.com this weekend. The first moto kick off at 1:15 and the full schedule appears below.
SATURDAY
MAY 29, 2021
- 7:00am – 2:00pm – Will Call
- 7:30am – 7:45am – Chapel Service at MX Sports Semi
- 8:00am – 8:15am – 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
- 8:20am – 8:35am – 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
- 8:35am – 8:50am – Track Maintenance
- 8:50am – 9:05am – 450 Class Practice Grp A – 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
- 9:10am – 9:25am – 450 Class Practice Grp B – 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
- 9:40am – 9:55am – Track Maintenance
- 9:50am – 9:55am – 250 Class Grp B Start Practice – 5 minutes
- 9:55am – 10:10am – 250 Class Practice Grp B – 15 minutes – Timed
- 10:15am – 10:20am – 250 Class Grp A Start Practice – 5 minutes
- 10:20am – 10:35am – 250 Class Practice Grp A – 15 minutes – Timed
- 10:35am – 10:50am – Track Maintenance
- 10:45am – 10:50am – 450 Class Grp A Start Practice – 5 minutes
- 10:50am – 11:05am – 450 Class Practice Grp A – 15 minutes – Times
- 11:10am – 11:15am – 450 Class Grp B Start Practice – 5 minutes
- 11:15am – 11:30am – 450 Class Practice Grp B – 15 minutes – Timed
- 11:30am – 11:45am – Track Maintenance
- 11:45am – 11:55am – 250 Consolation Race
- 12:00pm – 12:10pm – 450 Consolation Race
- 12:30pm – 1:00pm – Opening Ceremonies
- 1:00pm – 1:10pm – 250 Class Sight Lap
- 1:15pm – 1:50pm – 250 Class Moto #1
- 1:50pm – 2:00pm – Podium Interviews
- 2:00pm – 2:10pm – 450 Class Sight Lap
- 2:15pm – 2:50pm – 450 Class Moto #1
- 2:50pm – 3:00pm – Podium Interviews
- 3:00pm – 3:10pm – 250 Class Sight Lap
- 3:15pm – 3:50pm – 250 Class Moto #2
- 3:50pm – 4:00pm – 250 Class Winners Circle
- 4:00pm – 4:10pm – 450 Class Sight Lap
- 4:15pm – 4:50pm – 450 Class Moto #2
- 4:50pm – 5:00pm – 450 Winners Circle
- 8:00pm – Zoom Press Conference Call