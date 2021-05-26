2021 LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS PREVIEW: RAW VIDEO

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series is staged and ready to go this weekend at Fox Raceway in Southern California. At press day, most of the factory teams got to preview this weekend’s track and video pro Travis Fant was on hand to catch the action. For raceday coverage and live results, tune in to dirtbikemagazine.com this weekend. The first moto kick off at 1:15 and the full schedule appears below.

SATURDAY

MAY 29, 2021