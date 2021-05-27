2021 LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS PREVIEW: GALLERY

The 2021 Pro Motocross season is upon us once again and back to somewhat of a normal schedule compared to what last year brought. We’re back to having a full twelve rounds of racing, unlike last year’s nine and we’re beginning the season in May instead of in August like we saw last year. Some of the oddities that still remain are things such as a shakeup in venues, where we will see Fox Raceway host the first and eleventh rounds, Hangtown is scheduled to be the finale, and other tracks that are usually on the docket will not host a national during the 2021 series. Before we get into this year’s racing, though, the Pro Motocross series held a pre-season media day on Tuesday for us to get a first look at the racers post-supercross, and for the riders to get a preview of the course for round one this weekend. So here is a gallery courtesy of Brandon Krause from all the action, showcasing the top riders in both the 250 and 450 classes. If you haven’t already, make sure to also go check out the RAW footage Travis Fant captured from the media day out at Fox Raceway.

450 Class

250 Class