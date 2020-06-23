2021 KTM TWO-STROKES

KTM will be offering 14 different two-stroke models for 2021. In the motocross line, the 250SX is back and it still has a carburetor and a kickstarter. The 150SX, 125SX, 85SX (in both big wheel and standard), 65SX, 50SX and 50SX Mini all return and none have TPI fuel-injection for the coming year. KTM’s XC line is for off-road competition on closed courses. This includes the 300XC, 250XC (both with electric start and TPI fuel injection) and a new 125XC (with a carburetor and an electric starter). The trail bikes are the 300XC-W, the 250XC-W and the 150XC-W. All have electric start and TPI fuel-injection. The official information from KTM is below. To see the four-stroke KTM motocross bikes for 2021, click here.

2021 KTM 250SX TWO-STROKE

2021 KTM 250 SX Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

• Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

• Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

• NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

• NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

• NEW Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

• Cylinder with twin-valve controlled power valve for smooth power that can be adjusted within seconds for different track conditions.

• Lateral counter balancer reduces engine vibrations for less rider fatigue at the end of the moto.

• 38 mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees crisp performance over the entire rpm range.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

• KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

• “No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 249 cc

Bore / Stroke: 66.4 / 72 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 5 Gears

Fuel System: Mikuni TMX 38 Carburetor

Lubrication: Premix 60:1

Primary Ratio: 26:73

Final Drive: 14:49

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Kokusan

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

2021 KTM 150SX

2021 KTM 150 SX Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

• Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

• Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

• NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

• NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

• NEW Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

• NEW thicker inner clutch hub sleeves for even better durability.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

• Lightweight die-cast engine cases feature a high crankshaft position located close to the center of gravity for ideal mass centralization.

• 38 mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees crisp performance over the entire rpm range.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

• KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

• “No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 143.99 cc

Bore/Stroke: 58/54.5 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Mikuni TMX 38

Lubrication: Premix 40:1

Primary Ratio: 23:73

Final Drive: 13:48

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Kokusan

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 100/90-19” Dunlop MX33

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 375 mm / 14.8 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7.5 L / 1.98 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 87.5 kg / 192.9 lbs

2021 KTM 125SX

2021 KTM 125 SX Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• NEW piston engineered with a harder material to increase durability while keeping weight low and performance high.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

• Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

• Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

• NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

• NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

• NEW Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

• NEW thicker inner clutch hub sleeves for even better durability.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

• Lightweight die-cast engine cases feature a high crankshaft position located close to the center of gravity for ideal mass centralization.

• 38 mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees crisp performance over the entire rpm range.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

• KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

• “No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 124.8 cc

Bore / Stroke: 54 / 54.5 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Mikuni TMX 38

Lubrication: Premix 40:1

Primary Ratio: 23:73

Final Drive: 13:51

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Kokusan

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 100/90-19” Dunlop MX33

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 375 mm / 14.8 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7.5 L / 1.98 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 87.5 kg / 192.9 lbs

2021 KTM 85SX

2021 KTM 85 SX Highlights

• NEW graphics to match the READY TO RACE look of the full-sized SX range.

• NEW FORMULA brakes featuring a 2-piston floating front caliper and a single-piston floating rear with dimensions close to full-size SX brakes (pads interchange from the full-size SX model) provide improved braking power and feel and more consistent brake pad wear.

• NEW larger rear brake disc (220 mm instead of 210 mm).

• NEW rear hub adapted to the new disc and new fork boot adapted to the new brake caliper.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• NEW throttle cable with improved fixation to the carburetor throttle cover.

• NEW clutch master cylinder design to match the new brake master cylinder.

• Extremely compact engine mated to a precise 6-speed transmission makes the KTM 85 SX an absolute knock-out, delivering first-rate power and torque over the entire rev range.

• Cylinder is designed around an innovative power valve system that is adjustable and increases torque and controllability.

• Crankshaft is light while offering precise inertia for peak torque. Optimized balancing reduces vibrations.

• DS (Diaphragm Spring) clutch is more compact with better performance than a conventional coil spring design.

• Crankcases are compact with a shaft arrangement that is as close as possible to the center of gravity.

• The frame is a genuine high-tech product designed for maximum performance and is made of hydro formed chromium molybdenum steel tubes that have been specifically tailored for unrivaled handling and comfort.

• WP XACT 43 mm front fork with a sophisticated air spring design and separate damping provide easy adjustment to any track condition, rider weight or skill level.

• WP XACT rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology provides excellent bump absorption and stability.

• Aluminum subframe is light and compact for better mass centralization.

• Cooling system features integrated crankcase cooling and two radiators for high performance and uses specially designed shrouds to protect the radiator in an impact.

• Sharp bodywork that is based on the full-sized SX models with the same contact points and overall feel for perfect ergonomics.

• Airbox, similar to the larger SX models, allows for air filter changes in seconds without tools.

• Black coated high-end Excel rims, lightweight, CNC machined hubs and black spokes with lightweight aluminum nipples ensure the highest stability at minimum weight.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 84.9 cc

Bore / Stroke: 47 / 48.95 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin PWK 28

Lubrication: Premix 40:1

Primary Ratio: 20:64

Final Drive: 13:46

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS Clutch, Formula Hydraulics

Ignition: MEDJ digital

Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 43 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT, PDS Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 278 mm / 11 in; 305 mm / 12 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 240 mm / 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 19” / 1.85 x 16” Excel – Black

Front/Rear Tires: 70/100-19” / 90/100-16” MAXXIS

Chain: 1/2 x 5/16 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 24º

Triple Clamp Offset: 14 mm

2021 KTM 65SX

2021 KTM 65 SX Highlights:

• NEW graphics to match the READY TO RACE look of the full-sized SX range.

• NEW WP XACT 35 mm air-sprung front forks are incredibly light and feature thinner outer tubes to deliver a 260 gram weight reduction for agile, confidence-inspiring handling.

• Reworked triple clamps designed to accommodate the new fork diameter.

• NEW tapered handlebars (Ø 28/22 mm) provide improved feel and comfort and include new ODI lock-on grips, just like full-size SX models, and a new handlebar pad with KTM logo.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• NEW throttle cable with improved fixation to the carburetor throttle cover.

• Alternative needle included in the by-pack for fine tuning the engine for different tacks and conditions.

• Sleek bodywork provides excellent ergonomics for the ultimate in control and comfort.

• Advanced frame made of lightweight, high-strength chromium molybdenum steel offers superb handling and precise cornering.

• Cutting-edge 2-stroke technology is paired with easy shifting thanks to the 6-speed transmission and hydraulic clutch.

• WP XACT monoshock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology guarantees outstanding stability and offers adjustable compression and rebound damping for precise, easy set up.

• Front and rear massive four-piston calipers that grip lightweight Wave brake discs offer class-leading braking.

• Like on the big KTM factory machines, super lightweight, black anodized, aluminum rims provide the highest strength and durability.

• MAXXIS knobby tires provide superb grip in any terrain.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 64.9 cc

Bore / Stroke: 45.0 / 40.8 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Mikuni VM 24

Lubrication: Premix 60:1

Primary Ratio: 23:75

Final Drive: 14:48

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc Clutch, Formula Hydraulics

Ignition: AET Digital

Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 35 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 215 mm / 8.5 in; 270 mm / 10.6 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 198 mm / 160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 14” / 1.60 x 12”

Front/Rear Tires: 60/100-14” / 80/100-12”

Chain: 1/2 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 25.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,137 mm ± 10 mm / 44.8 in ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 280 mm / 11 in

Seat Height: 750 mm / 29.5 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 3.5 L / 0.92 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 53 kg / 116.9 lbs

2021 KTM 50SX

2021 KTM 50 SX Highlights

• NEW graphics to match the READY TO RACE look of the full-sized SX range.

• NEW WP XACT 35 mm air-sprung fork is ultra-lightweight and easily adjustable for different rider sizes and track conditions and features thinner outer tubes to deliver a 240 gram weight reduction for agile, confidence-inspiring handling.

• Adjustable WP XACT rear suspension with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology has been reworked with new settings to match the performance of the WP XACT fork.

• Reworked triple clamps designed to accommodate the new fork diameter.

• NEW tapered aluminum handlebar (Ø 28/22/18 mm) provides improved control and comfort thanks to increased flex and a smaller end diameter. A new handlebar pad with KTM logo is included.

• NEW handlebar grips (ODI lock-on) with decreased diameter to provide increased control, comfort and confidence for smaller hands.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• NEW throttle cable with improved fixation to the carburetor throttle cover.

• Premium cast aluminum swingarm features better flex characteristics for improved stability and offers easier chain adjustment.

• 3-shaft engine design keeps the crankshaft close to the bike’s center of gravity for quick handling along with room for an optimized reed valve angle for maximum performance.

• Bodywork that mimics the full-size SX line features a slim profile for excellent ergonomics and handling.

• Front and rear hydraulic brakes by Formula combined with lightweight Wave discs are powerful with feedback that gives control for any skill level.

• Centrifugal multi-disc automatic clutch provides manageable acceleration and can be adjusted to track conditions and rider preference in minutes without tools.

• Super lightweight, black anodized aluminum rims are matched to MAXXIS tires for maximum grip.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 49 cc

Bore/Stroke: 39.5/40.0 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: Single Gear Automatic

Fuel System: Dell’Orto PHBG 19 BS

Lubrication: Premix 60:1

Primary Ratio: 33:61 Straight Cut Reduction Gear

Final Drive: 11:40

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Centrifugal Clutch (Adjustable)

Ignition: Selettra 2p D36

Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum

Subframe: Steel

Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22/18 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Ø 35 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 205 mm / 8.07 in; 185 mm / 7.28 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 160 mm / 160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.50 x 12” / 1.60 x 10”

Front/Rear Tires: 60/100 x 12” / 2.75 x 10”

Chain: 1/2 x 3/16 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 24.0º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,032 mm ± 10 mm / 40.6 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 252 mm / 9.92 in

Seat Height: 684 mm / 26.9 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 2.3 L / 0.61 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 41.5 kg/ 91.5 lbs

2021 KTM 50SX MINI

2021 KTM 50 SX MINI Highlights:

• NEW graphics to match the READY TO RACE look of the full-sized SX range.

• NEW tapered aluminum handlebar (Ø 28/22/18 mm) provides improved control and comfort thanks to increased flex and a smaller end diameter. A new handlebar pad with KTM logo is included.

• NEW handlebar grips (ODI lock-on) with decreased diameter to provide increased control, comfort and confidence for smaller hands.

• NEW WP XACT front forks with thinner outer tubes deliver a 240 gram weight reduction for agile, confidence-inspiring handling.

• Reworked triple clamps designed to accommodate the new fork diameter.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• NEW throttle cable with improved fixation to the carburetor throttle cover.

• High quality, upside-down 35 mm telescopic WP fork ensures outstanding ride stability.

• 3-shaft engine design keeps the crankshaft close to the bike’s center of gravity for quick handling along with room for an optimized reed valve angle for maximum performance.

• Bodywork that mimics the full-size 2021 SX line gives the KTM 50 SX MINI a slim profile for excellent ergonomics and handling.

• Front and rear hydraulic brakes by Formula combined with lightweight Wave discs are powerful with feedback that gives control for any skill level.

• Centrifugal multi-disc automatic clutch provides manageable acceleration and can be adjusted to track conditions or rider preference in minutes without tools.

• Super lightweight, black anodized aluminum rims are matched to MAXXIS tires for maximum grip.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 49 cc

Bore/Stroke: 39.5/40.0 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: Rigid 1-Stage Reduction Gear

Fuel System: Dell’Orto PVHA 12 XS

Lubrication: Separate Lubrication

Primary Ratio: 33:61 Straight Cut Reduction Gear

Final Drive: 10:42

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Centrifugal Clutch (Adjustable)

Ignition: Selettra 2p D36

Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum

Subframe: Steel

Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22/18 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Ø 35 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 100 mm / 3.9 in; 147 mm / 5.6 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 160 mm / 160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 10” / 1.60 x 10”

Front/Rear Tires: 2.50 x 10” / 2.75 x 10”

Chain: 1/2 x 3/16 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 23.6º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 914 ± 10 mm / 36 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 184 mm / 7.2 in

Seat Height: 558 mm / 22 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 2.1L / 0.55 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 40 kg/ 88.2 lbs

OFF-ROAD BIKES

KTM 300XC/250XC TPI TWO-STROKE

2021 KTM 300 XC & 250XC TPI Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

• Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

• Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

• NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

• NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

• Cylinder with twin-valve controlled power valve for smooth power.

• TPI (Transfer Port Injection) fuel injection system featuring industry-leading technology offers unparallel performance and simple operation: no premixing or jetting required.

• 293.2 cc engine is the pinnacle of 2-stroke performance with lightweight construction and features a CNC machined exhaust port and DDS clutch with a damping system for better traction and durability.

• Exhaust system provides great performance with reduced weight and a more durable construction thanks to the innovative corrugated surface on the expansion chamber.

• Lateral counter balancer reduces engine vibrations for less rider fatigue at the end of the moto.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

• KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

• “No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance at the lightest possible weight.

• Offroad specific additions such as hand guards, a side stand, oversized tank and an 18” rear wheel ensure the 2021 KTM XC machines are READY TO RACE.

KTM 125XC TWO-STROKE

2021 KTM 125 XC Highlights

• NEW model based on the KTM 125 SX includes electric start, side stand and large translucent fuel tank for superior cross-country performance.

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• NEW piston engineered with a harder material to increase durability while keeping weight low and performance high.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

• Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

• Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

• NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

• NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

• NEW thicker inner clutch hub sleeves for even better durability.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

• Lightweight die-cast engine cases feature a high crankshaft position located close to the center of gravity for ideal mass centralization.

• 38 mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees crisp performance over the entire rpm range.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

• KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

• “No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance at the lightest possible weight.

• Offroad specific additions such as hand guards, a side stand, oversized tank and an 18” rear wheel ensure the 2021 KTM XC machines are READY TO RACE.

2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI

2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

• WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched offroad performance.

• 293.2 cc 2-stroke engine fitted with a patented TPI fuel injection system for perfect fueling at any altitude, no premixing and reduced fuel consumption while still living up to the standard of a KTM 2-stroke.

• Cylinder with two injectors placed in the rear transfer ports for excellent downstream atomization of fuel.

• EMS featuring an ECU controlling ignition timing and fuel spray based on information from sensors reading intake air pressure, throttle position, water temperature and ambient air pressure from an additional sensor for efficient altitude compensation.

• Optional map select switch allows the rider to select an alternate map, providing a sportier power delivery, while the standard map is set for smoother and more tractable offroad characteristics.

• Electronic oil pump feeds oil from the 700 cc oil tank to the intake to ensure a perfect fuel-oil mix under any condition while reducing smoking by 50% and providing up to 5 tanks of fuel.

• Exhaust system provides improved performance with reduced weight and a more durable construction thanks to the innovative corrugated surface on the expansion chamber.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

• Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

• Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

• 6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for offroad duty.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

• Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM XC-W TPI machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 293.2 cc

Bore/Stroke: 72 / 72 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: TPI, Dell’Orto 39 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Electronically Regulated Oil Pump

Primary Ratio: 26:73

Final Drive: 13:50

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Continental EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm / 12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm; 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop GEOMAX AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 9 l / 2.4 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 103.4 kg / 227.9 lbs

2021 KTM 250 XC-W TPI

2021 KTM 250 XC-W TPI Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

• WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched offroad performance.

• 249 cc 2-stroke engine fitted with a patented TPI fuel injection system for perfect fueling at any altitude, no premixing and reduced fuel consumption while still living up to the standard of a KTM 2-stroke.

• Cylinder with two injectors placed in the rear transfer ports for excellent downstream atomization of fuel.

• EMS featuring an ECU controlling ignition timing and fuel spray based on information from sensors reading intake air pressure, throttle position, water temperature and ambient air pressure from an additional sensor for efficient altitude compensation.

• Optional map select switch allows the rider to select an alternate map, providing a sportier power delivery, while the standard map is set for smoother and more tractable offroad characteristics.

• Electronic oil pump feeds oil from the 700 cc oil tank to the intake to ensure a perfect fuel-oil mix under any condition while reducing smoking by 50% and providing up to 5 tanks of fuel.

• Exhaust system provides improved performance with reduced weight and a more durable construction thanks to the innovative corrugated surface on the expansion chamber.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

• Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

• Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

• 6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for road and offroad duty.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

• Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM XC-W TPI machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 249 cc

Bore/Stroke: 66.4 / 72 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: TPI, Dell’Orto 39 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Electronically Regulated Oil Pump

Primary Ratio: 26:73

Final Drive: 13:50

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Continental EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm / 12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm; 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop GEOMAX AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 9 l / 2.4 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 103.4 kg / 227.9 lbs

2021 KTM 150 XC-W

2021 KTM 150 XC-W TPI Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

• WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched offroad performance.

• 143.99 cc 2-stroke engine fitted with a patented TPI fuel injection system for perfect fueling at any altitude, no premixing and reduced fuel consumption while still living up to the standard of a KTM 2-stroke.

• NEW cast piston replaces the forged piston for improved durability while keeping weight to a minimum.

• Cylinder with two injectors placed in the rear transfer ports for excellent downstream atomization of fuel.

• EMS featuring an ECU controlling ignition timing and fuel spray based on information from sensors reading intake air pressure, throttle position, water temperature and ambient air pressure from an additional sensor for efficient altitude compensation.

• Optional map select switch allows the rider to select an alternate map, providing a sportier power delivery, while the standard map is set for smoother and more tractable offroad characteristics.

• Electronic oil pump feeds oil from the 700 cc oil tank to the intake to ensure a perfect fuel-oil mix under any condition while reducing smoking by 50% and providing up to 5 tanks of fuel.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

• Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

• Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

• 6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for offroad duty.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

• Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM XC-W TPI machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 143.99 cc

Bore/Stroke: 58/54.5 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah / Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: TPI, Dell’Orto 39 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Electronically Regulated Oil Pump

Primary Ratio: 23:73

Final Drive: 13:50

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Continental EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front / Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm / 12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm; 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop GEOMAX AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 9 l / 2.4 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 96.8 kg / 213.4 lbs