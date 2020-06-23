2021 KTM MOTOCROSS BIKES ANNOUNCED

KTM’s motocross line for 2021 was revealed today. This includes the four-strokes (450SX-F, 350SX-F, 250SX-F), the two-strokes (250SX, 150SX, 125SX, 85SX, 65SX, 50SX) and the KTM SX E5 electric mini. The most significant change for the motocross line is in the realm of electronic tuning. KTM now has a digital tuning app that allows a much easier method of ignition remapping. Official video, photos and information from KTM’s press release is below.

2021 KTM 450SX-F

2021 KTM 450 SX-F Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• NEW mapping increases low-end power, enhancing the SX-F’s already light feel, and includes split injection for better fuel atomization and punch throughout the rev range. Map 2 has also been enhanced for the most extreme performance option.

• NEW connecting rod with upper copper-beryllium bushing that reduces friction for free-revving engine character and improved durability.

• Reworked shift locker for improved durability.

• NEW hour meter casing with additional fixing points and only two M6 screw dimensions (only 2 sizes for entire casing for easy servicing).

• UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

• Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

• Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

• NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

• NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

• NEW Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

• Compact SOHC (single overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and new rocker arms with structural optimization to reduce weight and inertia and increase stiffness, ensuring precise, responsive engine performance across the rpm range.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing. Optional perforated airbox cover included in the by-pack.

• Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system improves performance while reducing noise.

• Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip and holeshot-seeking starts.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

• KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

• “No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 449.9c c

Bore / Stroke: 95 / 63.4 mm

Compression Ratio: 12.75:1

Starter/Battery: Electric Starter / 12.8V, 2 Ah

Transmission: 5 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 44 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Primary Ratio: 31:76

Final Drive: 13:49

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 120/80-19” Dunlop MX33

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7 L / 1.85 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 100.5 kg / 221.5 lbs

2021 KTM 350SX-F

2021 KTM 350 SX-F Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

• Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

• Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

• NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

• NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

• NEW Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

• Compact DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing. Optional perforated airbox cover included in the by-pack.

• Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system improves performance while reducing noise.

• Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip and holeshot-seeking starts.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

• KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

• “No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 349.7 cc

Bore / Stroke: 88 / 57.5 mm

Compression Ratio: 14.2:1

Starter/Battery: Electric Starter / 12.8V, 2 Ah

Transmission: 5 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 44 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Primary Ratio: 24:73

Final Drive: 14:51

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

2021 KTM 250SX-F

2021 KTM 250 SX-F Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

• Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

• Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

• NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

• NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

• NEW Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

• Compact DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing. Optional perforated airbox cover included in the by-pack.

• Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system improves performance while reducing noise.

• Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip and holeshot-seeking starts.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

• KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

• “No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 249.9 cc

Bore / Stroke: 78.0 / 52.3 mm

Compression Ratio: 14.4:1

Starter/Battery: Electric Starter / 12.8V, 2 Ah

Transmission: 5 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 44 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Primary Ratio: 24:73

Final Drive: 14:51

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle-Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

2021 KTM 250SX TWO-STROKE

2021 KTM 250 SX Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

• Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

• Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

• NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

• NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

• NEW Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

• Cylinder with twin-valve controlled power valve for smooth power that can be adjusted within seconds for different track conditions.

• Lateral counter balancer reduces engine vibrations for less rider fatigue at the end of the moto.

• 38 mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees crisp performance over the entire rpm range.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

• KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

• “No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 249 cc

Bore / Stroke: 66.4 / 72 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 5 Gears

Fuel System: Mikuni TMX 38 Carburetor

Lubrication: Premix 60:1

Primary Ratio: 26:73

Final Drive: 14:49

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Kokusan

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

2021 KTM 150SX

2021 KTM 150 SX Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

• Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

• Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

• NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

• NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

• NEW Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

• NEW thicker inner clutch hub sleeves for even better durability.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

• Lightweight die-cast engine cases feature a high crankshaft position located close to the center of gravity for ideal mass centralization.

• 38 mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees crisp performance over the entire rpm range.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

• KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

• “No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 143.99 cc

Bore/Stroke: 58/54.5 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Mikuni TMX 38

Lubrication: Premix 40:1

Primary Ratio: 23:73

Final Drive: 13:48

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Kokusan

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 100/90-19” Dunlop MX33

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 375 mm / 14.8 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7.5 L / 1.98 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 87.5 kg / 192.9 lbs

2021 KTM 125SX

2021 KTM 125 SX Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• NEW piston engineered with a harder material to increase durability while keeping weight low and performance high.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

• Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

• Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

• NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

• NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

• NEW Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

• NEW thicker inner clutch hub sleeves for even better durability.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

• Lightweight die-cast engine cases feature a high crankshaft position located close to the center of gravity for ideal mass centralization.

• 38 mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees crisp performance over the entire rpm range.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

• KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

• “No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 124.8 cc

Bore / Stroke: 54 / 54.5 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Mikuni TMX 38

Lubrication: Premix 40:1

Primary Ratio: 23:73

Final Drive: 13:51

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Kokusan

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 100/90-19” Dunlop MX33

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 375 mm / 14.8 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7.5 L / 1.98 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 87.5 kg / 192.9 lbs

2021 KTM 85SX

2021 KTM 85 SX Highlights

• NEW graphics to match the READY TO RACE look of the full-sized SX range.

• NEW FORMULA brakes featuring a 2-piston floating front caliper and a single-piston floating rear with dimensions close to full-size SX brakes (pads interchange from the full-size SX model) provide improved braking power and feel and more consistent brake pad wear.

• NEW larger rear brake disc (220 mm instead of 210 mm).

• NEW rear hub adapted to the new disc and new fork boot adapted to the new brake caliper.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• NEW throttle cable with improved fixation to the carburetor throttle cover.

• NEW clutch master cylinder design to match the new brake master cylinder.

• Extremely compact engine mated to a precise 6-speed transmission makes the KTM 85 SX an absolute knock-out, delivering first-rate power and torque over the entire rev range.

• Cylinder is designed around an innovative power valve system that is adjustable and increases torque and controllability.

• Crankshaft is light while offering precise inertia for peak torque. Optimized balancing reduces vibrations.

• DS (Diaphragm Spring) clutch is more compact with better performance than a conventional coil spring design.

• Crankcases are compact with a shaft arrangement that is as close as possible to the center of gravity.

• The frame is a genuine high-tech product designed for maximum performance and is made of hydro formed chromium molybdenum steel tubes that have been specifically tailored for unrivaled handling and comfort.

• WP XACT 43 mm front fork with a sophisticated air spring design and separate damping provide easy adjustment to any track condition, rider weight or skill level.

• WP XACT rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology provides excellent bump absorption and stability.

• Aluminum subframe is light and compact for better mass centralization.

• Cooling system features integrated crankcase cooling and two radiators for high performance and uses specially designed shrouds to protect the radiator in an impact.

• Sharp bodywork that is based on the full-sized SX models with the same contact points and overall feel for perfect ergonomics.

• Airbox, similar to the larger SX models, allows for air filter changes in seconds without tools.

• Black coated high-end Excel rims, lightweight, CNC machined hubs and black spokes with lightweight aluminum nipples ensure the highest stability at minimum weight.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 84.9 cc

Bore / Stroke: 47 / 48.95 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin PWK 28

Lubrication: Premix 40:1

Primary Ratio: 20:64

Final Drive: 13:46

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS Clutch, Formula Hydraulics

Ignition: MEDJ digital

Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 43 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT, PDS Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 278 mm / 11 in; 305 mm / 12 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 240 mm / 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 19” / 1.85 x 16” Excel – Black

Front/Rear Tires: 70/100-19” / 90/100-16” MAXXIS

Chain: 1/2 x 5/16 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 24º

Triple Clamp Offset: 14 mm

2021 KTM 65SX

2021 KTM 65 SX Highlights:

• NEW graphics to match the READY TO RACE look of the full-sized SX range.

• NEW WP XACT 35 mm air-sprung front forks are incredibly light and feature thinner outer tubes to deliver a 260 gram weight reduction for agile, confidence-inspiring handling.

• Reworked triple clamps designed to accommodate the new fork diameter.

• NEW tapered handlebars (Ø 28/22 mm) provide improved feel and comfort and include new ODI lock-on grips, just like full-size SX models, and a new handlebar pad with KTM logo.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• NEW throttle cable with improved fixation to the carburetor throttle cover.

• Alternative needle included in the by-pack for fine tuning the engine for different tacks and conditions.

• Sleek bodywork provides excellent ergonomics for the ultimate in control and comfort.

• Advanced frame made of lightweight, high-strength chromium molybdenum steel offers superb handling and precise cornering.

• Cutting-edge 2-stroke technology is paired with easy shifting thanks to the 6-speed transmission and hydraulic clutch.

• WP XACT monoshock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology guarantees outstanding stability and offers adjustable compression and rebound damping for precise, easy set up.

• Front and rear massive four-piston calipers that grip lightweight Wave brake discs offer class-leading braking.

• Like on the big KTM factory machines, super lightweight, black anodized, aluminum rims provide the highest strength and durability.

• MAXXIS knobby tires provide superb grip in any terrain.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 64.9 cc

Bore / Stroke: 45.0 / 40.8 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Mikuni VM 24

Lubrication: Premix 60:1

Primary Ratio: 23:75

Final Drive: 14:48

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc Clutch, Formula Hydraulics

Ignition: AET Digital

Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 35 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 215 mm / 8.5 in; 270 mm / 10.6 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 198 mm / 160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 14” / 1.60 x 12”

Front/Rear Tires: 60/100-14” / 80/100-12”

Chain: 1/2 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 25.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,137 mm ± 10 mm / 44.8 in ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 280 mm / 11 in

Seat Height: 750 mm / 29.5 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 3.5 L / 0.92 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 53 kg / 116.9 lbs

2021 KTM 50SX

2021 KTM 50 SX Highlights

• NEW graphics to match the READY TO RACE look of the full-sized SX range.

• NEW WP XACT 35 mm air-sprung fork is ultra-lightweight and easily adjustable for different rider sizes and track conditions and features thinner outer tubes to deliver a 240 gram weight reduction for agile, confidence-inspiring handling.

• Adjustable WP XACT rear suspension with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology has been reworked with new settings to match the performance of the WP XACT fork.

• Reworked triple clamps designed to accommodate the new fork diameter.

• NEW tapered aluminum handlebar (Ø 28/22/18 mm) provides improved control and comfort thanks to increased flex and a smaller end diameter. A new handlebar pad with KTM logo is included.

• NEW handlebar grips (ODI lock-on) with decreased diameter to provide increased control, comfort and confidence for smaller hands.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• NEW throttle cable with improved fixation to the carburetor throttle cover.

• Premium cast aluminum swingarm features better flex characteristics for improved stability and offers easier chain adjustment.

• 3-shaft engine design keeps the crankshaft close to the bike’s center of gravity for quick handling along with room for an optimized reed valve angle for maximum performance.

• Bodywork that mimics the full-size SX line features a slim profile for excellent ergonomics and handling.

• Front and rear hydraulic brakes by Formula combined with lightweight Wave discs are powerful with feedback that gives control for any skill level.

• Centrifugal multi-disc automatic clutch provides manageable acceleration and can be adjusted to track conditions and rider preference in minutes without tools.

• Super lightweight, black anodized aluminum rims are matched to MAXXIS tires for maximum grip.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 49 cc

Bore/Stroke: 39.5/40.0 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: Single Gear Automatic

Fuel System: Dell’Orto PHBG 19 BS

Lubrication: Premix 60:1

Primary Ratio: 33:61 Straight Cut Reduction Gear

Final Drive: 11:40

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Centrifugal Clutch (Adjustable)

Ignition: Selettra 2p D36

Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum

Subframe: Steel

Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22/18 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Ø 35 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 205 mm / 8.07 in; 185 mm / 7.28 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 160 mm / 160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.50 x 12” / 1.60 x 10”

Front/Rear Tires: 60/100 x 12” / 2.75 x 10”

Chain: 1/2 x 3/16 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 24.0º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,032 mm ± 10 mm / 40.6 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 252 mm / 9.92 in

Seat Height: 684 mm / 26.9 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 2.3 L / 0.61 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 41.5 kg/ 91.5 lbs

2021 KTM 50SX MINI

2021 KTM 50 SX MINI Highlights:

• NEW graphics to match the READY TO RACE look of the full-sized SX range.

• NEW tapered aluminum handlebar (Ø 28/22/18 mm) provides improved control and comfort thanks to increased flex and a smaller end diameter. A new handlebar pad with KTM logo is included.

• NEW handlebar grips (ODI lock-on) with decreased diameter to provide increased control, comfort and confidence for smaller hands.

• NEW WP XACT front forks with thinner outer tubes deliver a 240 gram weight reduction for agile, confidence-inspiring handling.

• Reworked triple clamps designed to accommodate the new fork diameter.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• NEW throttle cable with improved fixation to the carburetor throttle cover.

• High quality, upside-down 35 mm telescopic WP fork ensures outstanding ride stability.

• 3-shaft engine design keeps the crankshaft close to the bike’s center of gravity for quick handling along with room for an optimized reed valve angle for maximum performance.

• Bodywork that mimics the full-size 2021 SX line gives the KTM 50 SX MINI a slim profile for excellent ergonomics and handling.

• Front and rear hydraulic brakes by Formula combined with lightweight Wave discs are powerful with feedback that gives control for any skill level.

• Centrifugal multi-disc automatic clutch provides manageable acceleration and can be adjusted to track conditions or rider preference in minutes without tools.

• Super lightweight, black anodized aluminum rims are matched to MAXXIS tires for maximum grip.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 49 cc

Bore/Stroke: 39.5/40.0 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: Rigid 1-Stage Reduction Gear

Fuel System: Dell’Orto PVHA 12 XS

Lubrication: Separate Lubrication

Primary Ratio: 33:61 Straight Cut Reduction Gear

Final Drive: 10:42

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Centrifugal Clutch (Adjustable)

Ignition: Selettra 2p D36

Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum

Subframe: Steel

Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22/18 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Ø 35 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 100 mm / 3.9 in; 147 mm / 5.6 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 160 mm / 160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 10” / 1.60 x 10”

Front/Rear Tires: 2.50 x 10” / 2.75 x 10”

Chain: 1/2 x 3/16 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 23.6º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 914 ± 10 mm / 36 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 184 mm / 7.2 in

Seat Height: 558 mm / 22 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 2.1L / 0.55 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 40 kg/ 88.2 lbs

2021 KTM SXE5

2021 KTM SX-E 5 Highlights

• NEW WP XACT 35 mm air-sprung fork is ultra-lightweight and easily adjustable for different rider sizes and track conditions and features thinner outer tubes to deliver a 240 gram weight reduction for agile, confidence-inspiring handling.

• Adjustable WP XACT rear suspension with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology has been reworked with new settings to match the performance of the WP XACT fork.

• Reworked triple clamps designed to accommodate the new fork diameter.

• State-of-the-art electric motor with 5 kW peak performance featuring an extremely compact and slim design that is well suited to the smaller chassis.

• Due to its dust and waterproof layout, the air-cooled motor is wear and maintenance-free.

• Battery with 84 modern Lithium-Ion cells in a robust die-cast aluminum casing, mounted just above the motor, offers enough stored energy for more than two hours of riding for a beginner and 25 minutes for faster riders, depending on riding conditions.

• Adjustable seat height can be set at the standard 665 mm or it can be easily reduced 25 mm by adjusting the bodywork or another 25 mm by lowering the suspension position. A Suspension Lowering Kit from the PowerParts line can lower the seat height approximately 50 mm more.

• Easy-to-use multifunctional instrument panel allows selection between 6 different ride modes to tailor the power characteristics to any ability level.

• Quick-charging external worldwide charger supplying up to 900 W can be connected to any 110 Volt socket and plugs directly into the battery back.

• A lanyard attached between the rider’s wrist and the kill switch stops the motor when removed, or in the event of an unexpected fall by the rider.

• Ride modes can be locked by a magnetic key mounted under the seat to prevent young riders from changing the selected mode.

• Bodywork that mimics the full-size SX-F line that gives the SX-E 5 a slim profile for excellent ergonomics and handling.

• Front and rear hydraulic brakes by Formula combined with lightweight WAVE discs are powerful with feedback that gives control for any skill level.

• Super lightweight, black anodized aluminum rims are matched to MAXXIS tires for maximum grip.

SPECIFICATIONS

Electric Motor: 48 V – BLDC Motor with Outer Rotor

Rated Output: 2 kW / 3,200 RPM

Max Power: 5kW / 3,900 RPM

Torque: 13.8 Nm from 0 RPM

Max Motor Speed: 6,000 RPM

Final Drive: 8:46

Cooling: Air Cooled

Battery: Lithium-Ion KTM

Capacity: 907 Wh

Charging Time 100%: 70 minutes

Charging Time 80%: 45 minutes

Charging Power: 900 W

Frame: Double Grinded Central Double-Cradle-Type Frame

Subframe: Fiberglass-Reinforced Plastic

Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22/18 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT 35 USD Ø 35 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT PDS Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 205 mm / 8.07 in; 185 mm / 7.28 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 160 mm / 160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.50 x 12” / 1.60 x 10” Aluminum

Front/Rear Tires: 60/100 x 12” / 2.75 x 10”

Chain: 1/2 x 3/16 in

Steering Head Angle: 24º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,032 mm ± 10 mm / 40.6 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 235 mm / 9.2 in

Seat Height: 665 mm / 26.2 in

Weight, Approx: 40.8 kg / 89.9 lbs