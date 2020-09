The 2021 Kawasaki KX250 is basically new from the ground up! Kawasaki’s KX250/450 now share more items including frame, swinngarm, hydraulic clutch, wheels, handlebars and an electric starting system. We are under embargo till later this week and not allowed to give any riding impressions. We just couldn’t restrain from showing you all all new machine in action. To see all the technical specs on the 2021 KX250 click here.