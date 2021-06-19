2021 HIGH POINT NATIONAL MX RESULTS

The third round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series took place this weekend in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania at High Point Raceway. It was a mixed bag of continued success from young riders and a return to form for the sport veterans. Rookie Dylan Ferrandis emerged with the 450 class overall victory and the points lead despite not winning a moto. The real takeaway from High-Point, however, was that Eli Tomac is back. He dominated the second moto and said that he plans to keep it going through the rest of the series. In the 250 class, Jalek Swoll took his first career Pro win with a dominant first moto win and a solid third in round two. The next race will take place at Red Bud after a break. For extended coverage of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, click here.
450 MOTO ONE
Adam Cianciarulo was the star of 450 moto one. He got the holeshot and led the entire race. The first lap saw Christian Craig and Chase Sexton in the mix up front, but soon Craig fell, leaving series regulars Ken Roczen and Dylan Ferrandis to climb toward the front. Late the the race, Sexton fell while in second, giving Cianciarulo a very comfortable lead. He needed it, as he crashed over a downed rider just feet before the checkered flag. He remounted before Ferrandis got too close.
1 Adam Cianciarulo
2 Dylan Ferrandis
3 Ken Roczen
4 Chase Sexton
5 Aaron Plessinger
6 Eli Tomac
7 Cooper Webb
8 Joseph Savatgy
9 Justin Barcia
10 Marvin Musquin
11 Christian Craig
12 Dean Wilson
13 Coty Schock
14 Phillip Nicoletti
15 Brandon Hartranft
16 Justin Bogle
17 Fredrik Noren
18 Max Anstie
19 Chris Canning
20 Tyler Stepek
21 Tyler Medaglia
22 Jeremy Hand
23 Jacob Runkles
24 Scott Meshey
25 Ryan Surratt
26 Bryce Hansen
27 Alex Ray
28 Robert Piazza
29 Trevor Schmidt
30 Connor Olson
31 Justin Rodbell
32 Nathan Augustin
33 Matthew Hubert
34 Ricci Randanella
35 Bryce Backaus
36 Cory Carsten
37 Nick Fratz-Orr
38 Brock Papi
39 Ben LaMay
40 Nicolas Rolando
450 MOTO TWO
It was perhaps the best moto of the season so far. It started with Justin Barcia getting the holeshot, but the first lap saw Aaron Plessinger and Adam Cianciarulo also take turns in the lead. It eventually settled down with Cianciarulo out front, but Eli Tomac, who started in third, seemed like a new man. In the early laps, he stalked Cianciarulo while the tightest battles on the track took place between Roczen and Ferrandis back in third and fourth. . By the halfway mark, Tomac was in the lead and pulling away. Cianciarulo was sucked into the Ferrandis/Roczen battle, which lasted for lap after lap. Eventually, Cianciarulo fell off the pace, but Roczen and Ferrandis kept right on going, with Ferrandis holding a slight edge. The two of them even closed in on Tomac somewhat. In the end, Ferrandis got away from Roczen somewhat, and earned the oerall win with a 2-2 score.
1 Eli Tomac
2 Dylan Ferrandis
3 Ken Roczen
4 Adam Cianciarulo
5 Chase Sexton
6 Justin Barcia
7 Marvin Musquin
8 Aaron Plessinger
9 Joseph Savatgy
10 Christian Craig
11 Cooper Webb
12 Dean Wilson
13 Justin Bogle
14 Max Anstie
15 Coty Schock
16 Fredrik Noren
17 Brandon Hartranft
18 Tyler Medaglia
19 Chris Canning
20 Justin Rodbell
21 Jacob Runkles
22 Phillip Nicoletti
23 Ryan Surratt
24 Jeremy Hand
25 Bryce Hansen
26 Alex Ray
27 Tyler Stepek
28 Ricci Randanella
29 Nathan Augustin
30 Trevor Schmidt
31 Cory Carsten
32 Bryce Backaus
33 Nicolas Rolando
34 Matthew Hubert
35 Connor Olson
36 Scott Meshey
37 Nick Fratz-Orr
38 Ben LaMay
39 Cody Groves
40 Robert Piazza
250 MOTO ONE
Hunter Lawrence got the drop in moto one, but then dropped his Honda. That put RJ Hampshire in the lead, and he seemed like he could go the distance. It was just past the halfway mark when he broke his chain and gave the lead to his Rockstar Husqvarna teammate Jalek Swoll. Swoll took it home fir his first win over Cold Nichols and Jett Lawrence. Justin Cooper was in the mix early in the moto, but had a tip over that seemed to throw him off his game, He eventually finished fifth.
1 Jalek Swoll
2 Colt Nichols
3 Jett Lawrence
4 Jo Shimoda
5 Justin Cooper
6 Dilan Schwartz
7 Austin Forkner
8 Hunter Lawrence
9 Ty Masterpool
10 Garrett Marchbanks
11 Pierce Brown
12 Stilez Robertson
13 Carson Mumford
14 Derek Drake
15 Kailub Russell
16 Ramyller Alves
17 Joshua Varize
18 Maximus Vohland
19 Grant Harlan
20 Dominique Thury
21 Zack Williams
22 Jace Kessler
23 Vincent Luhovey
24 Christopher Prebula
25 Derek Kelley
26 Max Miller
27 Jared Lesher
28 Xylian Ramella
29 Jarrett Frye
30 Joseph Tait
31 Jack Rogers
32 Maxwell Sanford
33 Jack Chambers
34 Bradley Esper
35 Timothy Crosby
36 Jeffrey Walker
37 Lane Shaw
38 RJ Hampshire
39 TJ Uselman
40 Logan Boye
250 MOTO TWO
Justin Cooper dominated moto two, clearly shaking off his first-moto mishaps. His teammate Colt Nichols led at first, but once Cooper got in the lead, he was consistently fast. The battle for second between Jett Lawrence and Jalek Swoll lasted the whole race. Swoll didn’t need to beat Lawrence for the overall, but he rode like everything was on the line. Eventually, Lawrence got away, but the moto went to Cooper and the day went to Swoll.
1 Justin Cooper
2 Jett Lawrence
3 Jalek Swoll
4 Garrett Marchbanks
5 Colt Nichols
6 Austin Forkner
7 Carson Mumford
8 RJ Hampshire
9 Maximus Vohland
10 Ty Masterpool
11 Hunter Lawrence
12 Jarrett Frye
13 Dilan Schwartz
14 Pierce Brown
15 Ramyller Alves
16 Stilez Robertson
17 Grant Harlan
18 Joshua Varize
19 Jace Kessler
20 Dominique Thury
21 Kailub Russell
22 Zack Williams
23 Max Miller
24 TJ Uselman
25 Christopher Prebula
26 Jeffrey Walker
27 Vincent Luhovey
28 Jared Lesher
29 Xylian Ramella
30 Joseph Tait
31 Jack Rogers
32 Timothy Crosby
33 Derek Kelley
34 Blake Hazen
35 Bradley Esper
36 Lane Shaw
37 Jack Chambers
38 Derek Drake
39 Maxwell Sanford
40 Jo Shimoda
450 QUALIFYING
1 Ken Roczen 1:59.440
2 Adam Cianciarulo 2:00.398
3 Chase Sexton 2:01.426
4 Dylan Ferrandis 2:02.031
5 Joseph Savatgy 2:02.288
6 Eli Tomac 2:02.363
7 Cooper Webb 2:02.382
8 Marvin Musquin 2:02.604
9 Justin Barcia 2:03.190
10 Justin Bogle 2:03.366
11 Christian Craig 2:04.021
12 Aaron Plessinger 2:04.041
13 Brandon Hartranft 2:04.650
14 Chris Canning 2:04.711
15 Coty Schock 2:05.026
16 Fredrik Noren 2:05.091
17 Dean Wilson 2:05.625
18 Justin Rodbell 2:06.264
19 Jacob Runkles 2:07.108
20 Tyler Medaglia 2:07.293
21 Phillip Nicoletti 2:07.304
22 Max Anstie 2:07.338
23 Scott Meshey 2:07.569
24 Jeremy Hand 2:07.610
25 Tyler Stepek 2:07.641
26 Nicolas Rolando 2:07.707
27 Alex Ray 2:07.875
28 Robert Piazza 2:08.092
29 Bryce Backaus 2:09.120
30 Brock Papi 2:09.153
31 Henry Miller 2:09.414
32 Ben LaMay 2:10.053
33 Matthew Hubert 2:10.479
34 Ryan Surratt 2:10.483
35 Ricci Randanella 2:10.505
36 Bryce Hansen 2:10.609
TOP 36 RIDERS QUALIFY
37 Trevor Schmidt 2:10.747
38 Cory Carsten 2:11.254
39 Connor Olson 2:11.784
40 Clayton Tucker 2:11.809
41 Cody Groves 2:12.073
42 Jason McConnell 2:12.209
43 Nicholas Tomasunas 2:12.279
44 Gerald Lorenz III 2:13.002
45 Nathan Augustin 2:13.172
46 Klay Prager 2:13.716
47 Rody Schroyer 2:14.510
48 Kyle Endriss 2:14.545
49 Dustin Jensen 2:14.597
50 Nick Fratz-Orr 2:14.721
POS. NAME BEST TIME
51 Joshua Philbrick 2:14.819
52 Dylan Kappeler 2:15.254
53 Ryan Diezic 2:15.544
54 Brandon Pederson 2:15.883
55 Justin Rando 2:16.350
56 Josh Heintz 2:16.494
57 Jacob Rose 2:16.512
58 Ryan Peters 2:17.081
59 Garrett Smith 2:17.101
60 Seamus Sullivan 2:17.290
61 Brad Burkhart 2:17.435
62 Aaron Leininger 2:17.699
63 Cory Rogers 2:17.787
64 Cory Gilliam 2:17.866
65 Michael Lennon 2:18.053
66 Edward Morris 2:18.531
67 Joey DeNeen 2:18.774
68 Tyler Evans 2:18.967
69 CJ Hall 2:19.262
70 James Henshaw 2:19.352
71 Patrick Anderson 2:19.821
72 Zac Maley 2:20.005
73 Corey Burnett 2:20.658
74 Shawn Woody 2:20.994
75 Cody Griffin 2:22.740
76 Bryn Steffan 2:22.899
77 Rashidi Kerrison 2:23.153
78 Kyle Vidovich 2:23.422
79 James Cooper 2:23.533
80 Derek Elwood 2:23.898
81 Dawson Chesnut 2:24.314
82 Ryan Quinn 2:27.013
83 Gabe Woodrow 2:31.743
84 Matthew Thomas 2:36.135
85 Ethan Chesnut 2:38.887
86 Vincent Harrison 2:44.780
250 QUALIFYING
1 Justin Cooper 2:01.738
2 Hunter Lawrence 2:02.022
3 RJ Hampshire 2:02.025
4 Jett Lawrence 2:02.567
5 Austin Forkner 2:02.820
6 Jalek Swoll 2:02.924
7 Garrett Marchbanks 2:03.600
8 Jo Shimoda 2:03.657
9 Jack Chambers 2:04.111
10 Jace Kessler 2:04.380
11 Carson Mumford 2:04.417
12 Pierce Brown 2:04.440
13 Ty Masterpool 2:04.472
14 Colt Nichols 2:04.628
15 Dilan Schwartz 2:04.867
16 Jarrett Frye 2:05.060
17 Joshua Varize 2:05.079
18 Timothy Crosby 2:05.182
19 Stilez Robertson 2:05.211
20 Vincent Luhovey 2:05.358
21 Derek Drake 2:05.721
22 Kailub Russell 2:05.885
23 Maximus Vohland 2:05.932
24 Derek Kelley 2:06.575
25 Ramyller Alves 2:06.799
26 Zack Williams 2:06.836
27 Max Miller 2:06.985
28 Jared Lesher 2:07.046
29 Dominique Thury 2:07.093
30 Bradley Esper 2:07.134
31 Maxwell Sanford 2:07.243
32 Joseph Tait 2:07.271
33 Xylian Ramella 2:07.328
34 Jack Rogers 2:07.493
35 Grant Harlan 2:08.284
36 TJ Uselman 2:08.314
TOP 36 RIDERS QUALIFY
37 Blake Ashley 2:08.488
38 Garrett Hoffman 2:09.029
39 Jeffrey Walker 2:09.356
40 Lane Shaw 2:09.608
41 Christopher Prebula 2:10.906
42 Logan Boye 2:11.258
43 Hunter Calle 2:12.284
44 Blake Hazen 2:12.618
45 Jarrett Thompson 2:13.032
46 Spencer Mang 2:13.398
47 Rylan Bly 2:13.511
48 Travis Randanella 2:13.675
49 Matthew Klann 2:13.830
50 Noah Chambers 2:14.106
POS. NAME BEST TIME
51 Brent Rouse 2:14.309
52 Samuel Greenawalt 2:14.893
53 Jordan Jarvis 2:15.408
54 Brent Burkhart 2:15.695
55 Chase Witmer 2:15.767
56 Max Groom 2:15.942
57 Cale Kuchnicki 2:16.062
58 Evan Talbott 2:16.254
59 Dennis Gritzmacher 2:16.267
60 Anthony Roth 2:16.765
61 Konnor Visger 2:16.788
62 Gage Hulsey 2:17.057
63 Christopher Williams 2:18.293
64 Stephen Ward 2:19.146
65 Cole Robbins 2:19.539
66 Cameron Gooding 2:19.959
67 Joshua Leininger 2:20.793
68 Ryan Lechien 2:21.255
69 Steven Keil 2:29.970