2021 HIGH POINT NATIONAL MX RESULTS

The third round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series took place this weekend in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania at High Point Raceway. It was a mixed bag of continued success from young riders and a return to form for the sport veterans. Rookie Dylan Ferrandis emerged with the 450 class overall victory and the points lead despite not winning a moto. The real takeaway from High-Point, however, was that Eli Tomac is back. He dominated the second moto and said that he plans to keep it going through the rest of the series. In the 250 class, Jalek Swoll took his first career Pro win with a dominant first moto win and a solid third in round two. The next race will take place at Red Bud after a break. For extended coverage of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, click here.

450 MOTO ONE

Adam Cianciarulo was the star of 450 moto one. He got the holeshot and led the entire race. The first lap saw Christian Craig and Chase Sexton in the mix up front, but soon Craig fell, leaving series regulars Ken Roczen and Dylan Ferrandis to climb toward the front. Late the the race, Sexton fell while in second, giving Cianciarulo a very comfortable lead. He needed it, as he crashed over a downed rider just feet before the checkered flag. He remounted before Ferrandis got too close.

1 Adam Cianciarulo

2 Dylan Ferrandis

3 Ken Roczen

4 Chase Sexton

5 Aaron Plessinger

6 Eli Tomac

7 Cooper Webb

8 Joseph Savatgy

9 Justin Barcia

10 Marvin Musquin

11 Christian Craig

12 Dean Wilson

13 Coty Schock

14 Phillip Nicoletti

15 Brandon Hartranft

16 Justin Bogle

17 Fredrik Noren

18 Max Anstie

19 Chris Canning

20 Tyler Stepek

21 Tyler Medaglia

22 Jeremy Hand

23 Jacob Runkles

24 Scott Meshey

25 Ryan Surratt

26 Bryce Hansen

27 Alex Ray

28 Robert Piazza

29 Trevor Schmidt

30 Connor Olson

31 Justin Rodbell

32 Nathan Augustin

33 Matthew Hubert

34 Ricci Randanella

35 Bryce Backaus

36 Cory Carsten

37 Nick Fratz-Orr

38 Brock Papi

39 Ben LaMay

40 Nicolas Rolando

450 MOTO TWO

It was perhaps the best moto of the season so far. It started with Justin Barcia getting the holeshot, but the first lap saw Aaron Plessinger and Adam Cianciarulo also take turns in the lead. It eventually settled down with Cianciarulo out front, but Eli Tomac, who started in third, seemed like a new man. In the early laps, he stalked Cianciarulo while the tightest battles on the track took place between Roczen and Ferrandis back in third and fourth. . By the halfway mark, Tomac was in the lead and pulling away. Cianciarulo was sucked into the Ferrandis/Roczen battle, which lasted for lap after lap. Eventually, Cianciarulo fell off the pace, but Roczen and Ferrandis kept right on going, with Ferrandis holding a slight edge. The two of them even closed in on Tomac somewhat. In the end, Ferrandis got away from Roczen somewhat, and earned the oerall win with a 2-2 score.

1 Eli Tomac

2 Dylan Ferrandis

3 Ken Roczen

4 Adam Cianciarulo

5 Chase Sexton

6 Justin Barcia

7 Marvin Musquin

8 Aaron Plessinger

9 Joseph Savatgy

10 Christian Craig

11 Cooper Webb

12 Dean Wilson

13 Justin Bogle

14 Max Anstie

15 Coty Schock

16 Fredrik Noren

17 Brandon Hartranft

18 Tyler Medaglia

19 Chris Canning

20 Justin Rodbell

21 Jacob Runkles

22 Phillip Nicoletti

23 Ryan Surratt

24 Jeremy Hand

25 Bryce Hansen

26 Alex Ray

27 Tyler Stepek

28 Ricci Randanella

29 Nathan Augustin

30 Trevor Schmidt

31 Cory Carsten

32 Bryce Backaus

33 Nicolas Rolando

34 Matthew Hubert

35 Connor Olson

36 Scott Meshey

37 Nick Fratz-Orr

38 Ben LaMay

39 Cody Groves

40 Robert Piazza

250 MOTO ONE

Hunter Lawrence got the drop in moto one, but then dropped his Honda. That put RJ Hampshire in the lead, and he seemed like he could go the distance. It was just past the halfway mark when he broke his chain and gave the lead to his Rockstar Husqvarna teammate Jalek Swoll. Swoll took it home fir his first win over Cold Nichols and Jett Lawrence. Justin Cooper was in the mix early in the moto, but had a tip over that seemed to throw him off his game, He eventually finished fifth.

1 Jalek Swoll

2 Colt Nichols

3 Jett Lawrence

4 Jo Shimoda

5 Justin Cooper

6 Dilan Schwartz

7 Austin Forkner

8 Hunter Lawrence

9 Ty Masterpool

10 Garrett Marchbanks

11 Pierce Brown

12 Stilez Robertson

13 Carson Mumford

14 Derek Drake

15 Kailub Russell

16 Ramyller Alves

17 Joshua Varize

18 Maximus Vohland

19 Grant Harlan

20 Dominique Thury

21 Zack Williams

22 Jace Kessler

23 Vincent Luhovey

24 Christopher Prebula

25 Derek Kelley

26 Max Miller

27 Jared Lesher

28 Xylian Ramella

29 Jarrett Frye

30 Joseph Tait

31 Jack Rogers

32 Maxwell Sanford

33 Jack Chambers

34 Bradley Esper

35 Timothy Crosby

36 Jeffrey Walker

37 Lane Shaw

38 RJ Hampshire

39 TJ Uselman

40 Logan Boye

250 MOTO TWO

Justin Cooper dominated moto two, clearly shaking off his first-moto mishaps. His teammate Colt Nichols led at first, but once Cooper got in the lead, he was consistently fast. The battle for second between Jett Lawrence and Jalek Swoll lasted the whole race. Swoll didn’t need to beat Lawrence for the overall, but he rode like everything was on the line. Eventually, Lawrence got away, but the moto went to Cooper and the day went to Swoll.

1 Justin Cooper

2 Jett Lawrence

3 Jalek Swoll

4 Garrett Marchbanks

5 Colt Nichols

6 Austin Forkner

7 Carson Mumford

8 RJ Hampshire

9 Maximus Vohland

10 Ty Masterpool

11 Hunter Lawrence

12 Jarrett Frye

13 Dilan Schwartz

14 Pierce Brown

15 Ramyller Alves

16 Stilez Robertson

17 Grant Harlan

18 Joshua Varize

19 Jace Kessler

20 Dominique Thury

21 Kailub Russell

22 Zack Williams

23 Max Miller

24 TJ Uselman

25 Christopher Prebula

26 Jeffrey Walker

27 Vincent Luhovey

28 Jared Lesher

29 Xylian Ramella

30 Joseph Tait

31 Jack Rogers

32 Timothy Crosby

33 Derek Kelley

34 Blake Hazen

35 Bradley Esper

36 Lane Shaw

37 Jack Chambers

38 Derek Drake

39 Maxwell Sanford

40 Jo Shimoda

450 QUALIFYING

1 Ken Roczen 1:59.440

2 Adam Cianciarulo 2:00.398

3 Chase Sexton 2:01.426

4 Dylan Ferrandis 2:02.031

5 Joseph Savatgy 2:02.288

6 Eli Tomac 2:02.363

7 Cooper Webb 2:02.382

8 Marvin Musquin 2:02.604

9 Justin Barcia 2:03.190

10 Justin Bogle 2:03.366

11 Christian Craig 2:04.021

12 Aaron Plessinger 2:04.041

13 Brandon Hartranft 2:04.650

14 Chris Canning 2:04.711

15 Coty Schock 2:05.026

16 Fredrik Noren 2:05.091

17 Dean Wilson 2:05.625

18 Justin Rodbell 2:06.264

19 Jacob Runkles 2:07.108

20 Tyler Medaglia 2:07.293

21 Phillip Nicoletti 2:07.304

22 Max Anstie 2:07.338

23 Scott Meshey 2:07.569

24 Jeremy Hand 2:07.610

25 Tyler Stepek 2:07.641

26 Nicolas Rolando 2:07.707

27 Alex Ray 2:07.875

28 Robert Piazza 2:08.092

29 Bryce Backaus 2:09.120

30 Brock Papi 2:09.153

31 Henry Miller 2:09.414

32 Ben LaMay 2:10.053

33 Matthew Hubert 2:10.479

34 Ryan Surratt 2:10.483

35 Ricci Randanella 2:10.505

36 Bryce Hansen 2:10.609

TOP 36 RIDERS QUALIFY

37 Trevor Schmidt 2:10.747

38 Cory Carsten 2:11.254

39 Connor Olson 2:11.784

40 Clayton Tucker 2:11.809

41 Cody Groves 2:12.073

42 Jason McConnell 2:12.209

43 Nicholas Tomasunas 2:12.279

44 Gerald Lorenz III 2:13.002

45 Nathan Augustin 2:13.172

46 Klay Prager 2:13.716

47 Rody Schroyer 2:14.510

48 Kyle Endriss 2:14.545

49 Dustin Jensen 2:14.597

50 Nick Fratz-Orr 2:14.721

POS. NAME BEST TIME

51 Joshua Philbrick 2:14.819

52 Dylan Kappeler 2:15.254

53 Ryan Diezic 2:15.544

54 Brandon Pederson 2:15.883

55 Justin Rando 2:16.350

56 Josh Heintz 2:16.494

57 Jacob Rose 2:16.512

58 Ryan Peters 2:17.081

59 Garrett Smith 2:17.101

60 Seamus Sullivan 2:17.290

61 Brad Burkhart 2:17.435

62 Aaron Leininger 2:17.699

63 Cory Rogers 2:17.787

64 Cory Gilliam 2:17.866

65 Michael Lennon 2:18.053

66 Edward Morris 2:18.531

67 Joey DeNeen 2:18.774

68 Tyler Evans 2:18.967

69 CJ Hall 2:19.262

70 James Henshaw 2:19.352

71 Patrick Anderson 2:19.821

72 Zac Maley 2:20.005

73 Corey Burnett 2:20.658

74 Shawn Woody 2:20.994

75 Cody Griffin 2:22.740

76 Bryn Steffan 2:22.899

77 Rashidi Kerrison 2:23.153

78 Kyle Vidovich 2:23.422

79 James Cooper 2:23.533

80 Derek Elwood 2:23.898

81 Dawson Chesnut 2:24.314

82 Ryan Quinn 2:27.013

83 Gabe Woodrow 2:31.743

84 Matthew Thomas 2:36.135

85 Ethan Chesnut 2:38.887

86 Vincent Harrison 2:44.780

250 QUALIFYING

1 Justin Cooper 2:01.738

2 Hunter Lawrence 2:02.022

3 RJ Hampshire 2:02.025

4 Jett Lawrence 2:02.567

5 Austin Forkner 2:02.820

6 Jalek Swoll 2:02.924

7 Garrett Marchbanks 2:03.600

8 Jo Shimoda 2:03.657

9 Jack Chambers 2:04.111

10 Jace Kessler 2:04.380

11 Carson Mumford 2:04.417

12 Pierce Brown 2:04.440

13 Ty Masterpool 2:04.472

14 Colt Nichols 2:04.628

15 Dilan Schwartz 2:04.867

16 Jarrett Frye 2:05.060

17 Joshua Varize 2:05.079

18 Timothy Crosby 2:05.182

19 Stilez Robertson 2:05.211

20 Vincent Luhovey 2:05.358

21 Derek Drake 2:05.721

22 Kailub Russell 2:05.885

23 Maximus Vohland 2:05.932

24 Derek Kelley 2:06.575

25 Ramyller Alves 2:06.799

26 Zack Williams 2:06.836

27 Max Miller 2:06.985

28 Jared Lesher 2:07.046

29 Dominique Thury 2:07.093

30 Bradley Esper 2:07.134

31 Maxwell Sanford 2:07.243

32 Joseph Tait 2:07.271

33 Xylian Ramella 2:07.328

34 Jack Rogers 2:07.493

35 Grant Harlan 2:08.284

36 TJ Uselman 2:08.314

TOP 36 RIDERS QUALIFY

37 Blake Ashley 2:08.488

38 Garrett Hoffman 2:09.029

39 Jeffrey Walker 2:09.356

40 Lane Shaw 2:09.608

41 Christopher Prebula 2:10.906

42 Logan Boye 2:11.258

43 Hunter Calle 2:12.284

44 Blake Hazen 2:12.618

45 Jarrett Thompson 2:13.032

46 Spencer Mang 2:13.398

47 Rylan Bly 2:13.511

48 Travis Randanella 2:13.675

49 Matthew Klann 2:13.830

50 Noah Chambers 2:14.106

POS. NAME BEST TIME

51 Brent Rouse 2:14.309

52 Samuel Greenawalt 2:14.893

53 Jordan Jarvis 2:15.408

54 Brent Burkhart 2:15.695

55 Chase Witmer 2:15.767

56 Max Groom 2:15.942

57 Cale Kuchnicki 2:16.062

58 Evan Talbott 2:16.254

59 Dennis Gritzmacher 2:16.267

60 Anthony Roth 2:16.765

61 Konnor Visger 2:16.788

62 Gage Hulsey 2:17.057

63 Christopher Williams 2:18.293

64 Stephen Ward 2:19.146

65 Cole Robbins 2:19.539

66 Cameron Gooding 2:19.959

67 Joshua Leininger 2:20.793

68 Ryan Lechien 2:21.255

69 Steven Keil 2:29.970