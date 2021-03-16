2021 DALLAS 2 SUPERCROSS RESULTS: WEBB PERFECT!

Just three days after clashing on Saturday, the top Supercross riders in the world lined up again in Arlington, Texas for round 11 of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season. With so much racing condensed into such a short period of time, it’s all about momentum. That clearly favors Cooper Webb, who led every lap of the main event, just as he did last Saturday. But Eli Tomac served notice that he’s not done yet, setting the fastest time of the night with apparent ease and pushing Webb throughout the main event. The 250 class saw another first-time winner, as both Justin Cooper and Cameron McAdoo fell. Hunter Lawrence emerged on top, throwing the points race into disarray. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.

450 HEAT 1

Chase Sexton might have been first into the turn, but Aaron Plessinger took over at the exit. Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen were next, and they starting rubbing elbows in every turn. As the race progressed, Plessinger and Sexton manage to open a little breathing room on the Roczen/Barcia battle. In the end, Barcia managed to get away from Roczen ever so slightly. Sexton, in the meantime, made a serious charge on Plessinger on the last two laps. In the end, he came up just short, giving Plessinger his career second heat win.

1 Aaron Plessinger

2 Chase Sexton

3 Justin Barcia

4 Ken Roczen

5 Dylan Ferrandis

6 Justin Bogle

7 Kyle Chisholm

8 Tyler Bowers

9 Joan Cros

10 Brandon Hartranft

11 Hunter Schlosser

12 Curren Thurman

13 Nick Schmidt

14 Deven Raper

15 Vann Martin

16 Dean Wilson

17 Jeremy Smith

18 Bobby Piazza

19 Henry Miller

20 Justin Brayton

450 HEAT 2

Cooper Webb came out of the first turn on top and then put together a flawless race to win the second 450 heat. Malcolm Stewart was consistent lap after lap in second, but could never close the gap. Eli Tomac, in the meantime, started off in sixth and methodically passed riders until he got past Stewart for second. The man who made the most passes was Jason Anderson, who started off nearly last and eventually finished eighth.

1 Cooper Webb

2 Eli Tomac

3 Malcolm Stewart

4 Joey Savatgy

5 Martin Davalos

6 Broc Tickle

7 Vince Friese

8 Jason Anderson

9 Max Anstie

10 Kevin Moranz

11 Ronnie Stewart

12 Justin Starling

13 Scott Champion

14 Logan Karnow

15 Lane Shaw

16 Cade Clason

17 Alex Ray

18 Aj Catanzaro

19 Joshua Greco

20 Joshua Cartwright

450LCQ

1 Dean Wilson

2 Kevin Moranz

3 Justin Starling

4 Brandon Hartranft

450 MAIN EVENT

Rarely do you see the three top rivals go head to head in a single race, but that’s what happened in the 450 main event. Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen started in that order and had a race-long three-way battle. Many of the other top riders had trouble right away. Jason Anderson went down in the first turn, while Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart had terrible starts. For half the race, Webb, Tomac and Roczen could do nothing with each other as they slowly pulled away from Chase Sexton. Pretty soon Roczen started losing ground as well. Tomac began to pick it up and pressure Webb for the lead. Behind them, Justin Barcia was on the move, passing rider after rider until he found himself pushing Sexton for fourth. He made the pass with about five laps left in the race. About the same time, Tomac made a small bobble that seemed to destroy his momentum. Once he lost Webb’s rear wheel, he couldn’t seem to regain his composure. Webb won with a 5-second lead. Anderson charged back up to the top 10, but officials had to review an incident where he cut off the entire whoop section.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

1 Cooper Webb

2 Eli Tomac

3 Ken Roczen

4 Justin Barcia

5 Chase Sexton

250 HEAT 1

Seth Hammaker rode like a seasoned vet in the first heat of the 250 West division. He got the holeshot, then ticked after lap after lap to take the win. The only flaw in his ride came on the very last lap, when he got out of shape and allowed Hunter Lawrence to close it up. Lawrence couldn’t quite make a pass, setting the finishing order at Hammaker, Lawrence, Jalek Swoll, Chris blose, Stilez Robertson and Robbie Wageman.

1 Seth Hammaker

2 Hunter Lawrence

3 Jalek Swoll

4 Chris Blose

5 Stilez Robertson

6 Robbie Wageman

7 Carson Mumford

8 Kyle Peters

9 Enzo Lopes

10 Cheyenne Harmon

11 Hardy Munoz

12 Coty Schock

13 Cedric Soubeyras

14 Ryan Surratt

15 Bradley Lionnet

16 Calvin Fonvieille

17 Matthew Hubert

18 Jarrett Frye

19 Chris Howell

20 Gared Steinke

250 HEAT 2

Justin Cooper and Cameron McAdoo picked up their championship rivalry right at the start of heat two. Cooper got the start, but messed up and lost two positions at the end of the first lap. That put McAdoo in front and Garrett Marchbanks in second. It took Cooper more than half of the race to repass Marchbanks, then he slowly started to reel in McAdoo. On the last lap, they were wheel to wheel, but McAdoo held on to the lead.

1 Cameron McAdoo

2 Justin Cooper

3 Garrett Marchbanks

4 Nate Thrasher

5 Jordon Smith

6 Mitchell Harrison

7 Jace Owen

8 Ramyller Alves

9 Jordan Bailey

10 Chase Marquier

11 Dominique Thury

12 Derek Kelley

13 Ty Masterpool

14 Jerry Robin

15 Michael Hicks

16 Jared Lesher

17 Dustin Winter

18 Casey Keast

19 Chance Blackburn

20 Jake Masterpool

250 LCQ

1 Dominique Thury

2 Coty Schock

3 Ty Masterpool

4 Cedric Soubeyras

250 MAIN

Right from the start, the 250 main promised to be eventful with many of the top riders starting poorly. Mitchell Harrison got the holeshot, while Cameron McAdoo and Justin Cooper were eighth and ninth. Seth Hammaker and Garret Marchbanks were around 15th. Justin Cooper made things worse on himself by going down on the first lap and restarting in last. Hammaker was moving forward, but then he, too went down. Six laps into the race, Hunter Lawrence passed both Jalek Swoll and Harrison in one move to take the lead. That same lap, McAdoo wend down in the whoops and then apparently got disoriented and cut off a section of the track. By that time Cooper was around eighth. He kept moving forward, but got as far as Garrett Marchbanks, who was running fourth, and could go no further. Hunter Lawrence took his first win over Swoll, Kyle Peters, Marchbanks and Cooper.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

1 Hunter Lawrence

2 Jalek Swoll

3 Kyle Peters

4 Garrett marchbanks

5 Justin Cooper

