2021 BUDDS CREEK PRO MX RESULTS

250 Class

Round 9 of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Budds Creek in Mechanicsville, Maryland saw some intense racing all around the board. In the first 250 class moto, Justin Cooper found himself with a big gap over the field on the first lap and never looked back from there. Behind him was a great battle between the next few overall positions, but ultimately Jett Lawrence would come around in second and Jeremy Martin held on for third. In the second moto, it was Cooper’s teammate Martin who grabbed the holeshot and kept it to himself until the checkered flag flew. Fortunately for him his 3-1 moto scores earned him the day’s 250 class overall, but unfortunately for Jett Lawrence, his solid 2-2 moto scores only got him second overall for the day. Even after a fourth in the second moto, Justin Cooper still made it onto the overall podium with his 1-4 moto scores. With three rounds to go, only three points separate Justin Cooper in the lead and Jett Lawrence in second for the 250 class championship.

250 Overall

1 Jeremy Martin 3 – 1

2 Jett Lawrence 2 – 2

3 Justin Cooper 1 – 4

4 Hunter Lawrence 6 – 3

5 Austin Forkner 4 – 5

6 Jo Shimoda 7 – 7

7 R.J. Hampshire 9 – 6

8 Ty Masterpool 8 – 9

9 Dilan Schwartz 10 – 8

10 Jalek Swoll 5 – 15

11 Joshua Varize 11 – 11

12 Jarrett Frye 14 – 10

13 Carson Mumford 13 – 12

14 Max Vohland 12 – 13

15 Preston Kilroy 15 – 14

16 Levi Kitchen 16 – 16

17 Kaeden Amerine 19 – 17

18 Seth Hammaker 17 – DNS

19 Garrett Hoffman 27 – 18

20 Jerry Robin 18 – 28

21 Devin Simonson 40 – 19

22 Zack Williams 24 – 20

23 Tommy Rios 20 – 21

24 TJ Uselman 25 – 22

25 Maxwell Sanford 29 – 23

26 Kyle Greeson 28 – 27

27 Jake Pinhancos 26 – 31

28 Vincent Luhovey 22 – 36

29 Brandon Scharer 21 – 37

30 Levi Newby 33 – 26

31 Jeffrey Walker 36 – 24

32 Cole Harkins 30 – 30

33 Christopher Prebula 23 – 38

34 Jared Lesher 37 – 25

35 Noah Willbrandt 32 – 32

36 Blake Ashley 38 – 29

37 Jack Rogers 31 – 39

38 Garrett Marchbanks 34 – 40

39 Dennis Gritzmacher DNS – 33

40 Lawrence Fortin III DNS – 34

41 Stephen Hooker DNS – 35

42 Xylian Ramella 35 – DNS

43 Luke Renzland 39 – DNS

450 Class

Ken Roczen carried his momentum from the last round into today, grabbing the first moto holeshot and leading every lap until the end. His moto win was not without some pressure from Dylan Ferrandis, though, as he made a late moto charge (as he does) to come up just a few feet short of the win in second. Roczen’s teammate, Chase Sexton would round out the top three in third. The second moto started the same, with Roczen out front once again, but this time he didn’t have quite as much breathing room as he had in the first moto. He would lead until about the halfway mark of the race until Ferrandis put the pass on him for the moto win and the day’s 450 class overall. Roczen’s 1-2 moto scores would seal the deal on second overall for the day, but there was still pressure there from Eli Tomac who had a much stronger showing in moto two and winning the tie breaker between he and Chase Sexton for the final spot on the podium.

450 Overall

1 Dylan Ferrandis 2 – 1

2 Ken Roczen 1 – 2

3 Eli Tomac 4 – 3

4 Chase Sexton 3 – 4

5 Cooper Webb 5 – 6

6 Joey Savatgy 6 – 7

7 Marvin Musquin 10 – 5

8 Dean Wilson 8 – 9

9 Coty Schock 7 – 11

10 Max Anstie 9 – 10

11 Kyle Chisholm 11 – 13

12 Justin Rodbell 12 – 14

13 Brandon Hartranft 15 – 12

14 Christian Craig 40 – 8

15 Jacob Runkles 13 – 16

16 Justin Bogle 14 – 17

17 Chris Canning 23 – 15

18 Scott Meshey 16 – 35

19 Cade Clason 17 – 26

20 Tyler Stepek 35 – 18

21 Ryan Surratt 20 – 19

22 Jeremy Hand 18 – 22

23 Ben LaMay 19 – 36

24 Cody Groves 22 – 20

25 Nicolas Rolando 24 – 21

26 Bryce Backaus 27 – 24

27 Bryce Hansen 29 – 23

28 Tristan Lane 28 – 25

29 Jeremy Smith 25 – 28

30 Ricci Randanella 26 – 29

31 Cory Carsten 30 – 33

32 Lane Shaw 32 – 32

33 Austin Cozadd 34 – 34

34 Matthew Hubert 39 – 30

35 Bryton Carroll 31 – 38

36 Robert Piazza 33 – 37

37 Kenneth Venarchick 38 – 39

38 Dawson Ryker 21 – DNF

39 James Harrington DNS – 27

40 Dustin Jensen DNS – 31

41 Aaron Plessinger 36 – DNS

42 Jace Kessler 37 – DNS