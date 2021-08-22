2021 BUDDS CREEK PRO MX VIDEO

The Budds Creek round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series saw Dylan Ferrandis and Ken Roczen split moto wins for a net change of zero in the points. But, it was clearly another step toward the 2021 championship for Ferrandis, who took the overall by virtue of the tie-breaking second moto, and continues to sit on a healthy 39-point lead as the clock runs down. There are now three rounds remining in the championship, and Ferrandis has shown no sign of cracking. In the 250 class, nothing is certain aside from the fact that Jeremy Martin has been the most successful rider in terms of overall wins–with the Budd Creek O/A, he now has three. His earlier injuries have all but taken him out of title contention, though, and the race between Justin Cooper and Jet Lawrence will go to the last round. At Budds Creek, Cooper once again took the first moto win, but couldn’t back it up in the second race. That’s been the story for three events in a row, and his lead in thee standings has now slipped to 3 points over Jett Lawrence, who went 2-2 on the day. For more coverage of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, click here.

450 CLASS

1. Dylan Ferrandis 2/1

2. Ken Roczen 1/2

3. Eli Tomac 4/3

4. Chase Sexton 3/4

5. Cooper Webb 5/6

6. Joseph Savatgy 6/7

7. Marvin Musquin 10/5

8. Dean Wilson 8/9

9. Coty Schock 7/11

10. Max Anstie 9/10

11. Kyle Chisholm 11/13

12. Justin Rodbell 12/14

13. Brandon Hartranft 15/12

14. Christian Craig 40/8

15. Jacob Runkles 13/16

16. Justin Bogle 14/17

17. Chris Canning 23/15

18. Scott Meshey 16/35

19. William Clason 17/26

20. Tyler Stepek 35/18

21. Ryan Surratt 20/19

22. Jeremy Hand 18/22

23. Ben LaMay 19/36

24. Cody Groves 22/20

25. Nicolas Rolando 24/21

26. Bryce Backaus 27/24

27. Bryce Hansen 29/23

28. Tristan Lane 28/25

29. Jeremy Smith 25/28

30. Ricci Randanella 26/29

31. Dawson Ryker 21/40

32. Cory Carsten 30/33

33. Lane Shaw 32/32

34. Austin Cozadd 34/34

35. Matthew Hubert 39/30

36. Bryton Carroll 31/38

37. Robert Piazza 33/37

38. Kenneth Venarchick 38/39

39. James Harrington -/27

40. Dustin Jensen -/31

41. Aaron Plessinger 36/-

42. Jace Kessler 37/-

250 CLASS

1. Jeremy Martin 3/1

2. Jett Lawrence 2/2

3. Justin Cooper 1/4

4. Hunter Lawrence 6/3

5. Austin Forkner 4/5

6. Jo Shimoda 7/7

7. RJ Hampshire 9/ 6

8. Ty Masterpool 8/9

9. Dilan Schwartz 10/8

10. Jalek Swoll 5/15

11. Joshua Varize 11/11

12. Jarrett Frye 14/10

13. Carson Mumford 13/12

14. Maximus Vohland 12/13

15. Preston Kilroy 15/14

16. Levi Kitchen 16/16

17. Kaeden Amerine 19/17

18. Seth Hammaker 17/-

19. Garrett Hoffman 27/18

20. Jerry Robin 18/28

21. Devin Simonson 40/19

22. Zack Williams 24/20

23. Tommy Rios 20/21

24. TJ Uselman 25/22

25. Maxwell Sanford 29/23

26. Kyle Greeson 28/27

27. Jake Pinhancos 26/31

28. Vincent Luhovey 22/36

29. Brandon Scharer 21/37

30. Levi Newby 33/26

31. Jeffrey Walker 36/24

32. Cole Harkins 30/30

33. Christopher Prebula 23/38

34. Jared Lesher 37/25

35. Noah Willbrandt 32/32

36. Blake Ashley 38/29

37. Jack Rogers 31/39

38. Garrett Marchbanks 34 40

39. Dennis Gritzmacher -/33

40. Lawrence Fortin III -/34

41. Xylian Ramella 35/-

42. Stephen Hooker -/35

43. Luke Renzland 39/-

450 POINTS

1. Dylan Ferrandis 392

2. Ken Roczen 353

3. Eli Tomac 321

4. Chase Sexton 308

5. Marvin Musquin 240

6. Cooper Webb 240

7. Justin Barcia 239

8. Christian Craig 224

9. Aaron Plessinger 217

10. Joseph Savatgy 189

11. Max Anstie 149

12. Adam Cianciarulo 147

13. Dean Wilson 146

14. Justin Bogle 118

15. Brandon Hartranft 111

250 POINTS

1. Justin Cooper 367

2. Jett Lawrence 364

3. Jeremy Martin 307

4. Hunter Lawrence 298

5. RJ Hampshire 270

6. Jo Shimoda 220

7. Jalek Swoll 195

8. Austin Forkner 186

9. Colt Nichols 172

10. Maximus Vohland 168

11. Michael Mosiman 154

12. Garrett Marchbanks 146

13. Dilan Schwartz 140

14. Carson Mumford 127

15. Pierce Brown 126