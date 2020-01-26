2020 PHOENIX SUPERCROSS 450 RESULTS: ROCZEN AGAIN!

As Monster Energy Supercross moved into Glendale, Arizona for round four, Ken Roczen demonstrated that he’s holding the Red Plate of the points leader for a reason. This was the first Triple Crown Format of the year, and he would score a 1-1-1 for an impressive overall win. Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo had speed, but couldn’t keep Roczen from extending his points lead. For extended coverage of the 2020 Glendale Supercross, click here.

450 OVERALL

1 Ken Roczen 1 1 1

2 Eli Tomac 2 2 3

3 Jason Anderson 5 3 2

4 Cooper Webb 8 5 4

5 Justin Barcia 6 8 7

6 Justin Brayton 7 7 9

7 Malcolm Stewart 4 14 6

8 Adam Cianciarulo 3 6 17

9 Aaron Plessinger 11 9 8

10 Blake Baggett 12 4 14

11 Martin Davalos 10 16 5

12 Justin Hill 9 13 10

13 Dean Wilson 16 10 11

14 Vince Friese 13 12 12

15 Tyler Bowers 15 15 13

16 Zach Osborne 22 11 18

17 Ryan Breece 19 18

18 Chris Blose 17 17 19

19 Alex Ray 20 20 16

20 Chad Reed 18 19 20

21 Justin Bogle 14 22 22

22 Jerry Robin 21 21 21

MAIN EVENT # 1

Zach Osborne was the early leader in the first main, with Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart all close behind. On the second lap, Osborne went down, handing the lead to Roczen, but Tomac was hot on his heals. Cianciarulo came up to pass Stewart for third and then Anderson also started closing in. Cooper Webb was buried deep in the pack, but by the halfway point he climbed up into the top 10 by passing Vince Friese. In the meantime, Tomac closed on Roczen and the two of them raced bar to bar for the next six laps. Tomac was faster on some sections, but Roczen would pull away on others. In the end, Roczen held on to the lead and actually pulled slightly away, taking the first Main of the evening.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Eli Tomac

3 Adam Cianciarulo

4 Malcolm Stewart

5 Jason Anderson

6 Justin Barcia

7 Justin Brayton

8 Cooper Webb

9 Justin Hill

10 Martin Davalos

11 Aaron Plessinger

12 Blake Baggett

13 Vince Friese

14 Justin Bogle

15 Tyler Bowers

16 Dean Wilson

17 Chris Blose

18 Chad Reed

19 Ryan Breece

20 Alex Ray

21 Jerry Robin

22 Zach Osborne

MAIN EVENT # 2

The second Main started with a rough first turn as Zach Osborne and Justin Bogle went down. Cianciarulo, Tomac and Roczen bashed together with Tomac coming out on top, but there was a red flag. The riders returned to the gate while the medical crew tended to Bogle. He suffered minor injuries but was unable to return to the gate. Roczen got the next holeshot while Tomac was fifth behind Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger and Webb. Both Cianciarulo and Tomac displaced Plessinger, who then had to worry about Jason Anderson. Roczen quickly developed a small gap while Webb had his hands full staying in front of the two Kawasaki riders. Cianciarulo made a clean pass for second on the third lap, but went down shortly afterward. In the carnage, Tomac managed to pass Webb. At that point, Roczen had a 6-second lead. Through the middle laps, Tomac was unable to close in on Roczen, but Anderson did pass Webb. Blake Baggett also passed Webb, setting up the final order: Roczen, Tomac, Anderson, Baggett, Webb and Cianciarulo.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Eli Tomac

3 Jason Anderson

4 Blake Baggett

5 Cooper Webb

6 Adam Cianciarulo

7 Justin Brayton

8 Justin Barcia

9 Aaron Plessinger

10 Dean Wilson

11 Zach Osborne

12 Vince Friese

13 Justin Hill

14 Malcolm Stewart

15 Tyler Bowers

16 Martin Davalos

17 Chris Blose

18 Ryan Breece

19 Chad Reed

20 Alex Ray

21 Jerry Robin

22 Justin Bogle

MAIN EVENT #3

Roczen was deep in the pack for the main three start while Martin Davalos and Jason Anderson were close behind. The race was two full laps old when the red flag came out once again, this time for Chris Blose. On the restart, Roczen turned it around. He got out front with Webb and Anderson next. Tomac was fifth but went down and remounted in 14th. Davalos was fourth after two laps with Stewart and Cianciarulo fifth and sixth. Tomac accomplished some serious magic in the early laps to climb all the way to seventh. In the middle of the race, Anderson passed Webb for second and Cianciarulo passed Davalos for fourth. Then Tomac also passed Davalos, which gave him enough points for second in the overall standings. The last laps provided a spectacular race between Webb, Cianciarulo and Tomac. Cianciarulo ultimately fell in the whoops with two laps to go, forcing Webb to wheelie over his bike. That put Tomac in a distant third behind Anderson.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Jason Anderson

3 Eli Tomac

4 Cooper Webb

5 Martin Davalos

6 Malcolm Stewart

7 Justin Barcia

8 Aaron Plessinger

9 Justin Brayton

10 Justin Hill

11 Dean Wilson

12 Vince Friese

13 Tyler Bowers

14 Blake Baggett

15 Ryan Breece

16 Alex Ray

17 Adam Cianciarulo

18 Zach Osborne

19 Chris Blose

20 Chad Reed

21 Jerry Robin

22 Justin Bogle