2002 YAMAHA YZ250 2-STROKE: BEHIND THE BUILD

We first introduced you to Charles Lytle from mXrevival a couple of years ago when he started building our “T1000” CR250 and “Ping-King” CR500 machines. Well, he is back with the “Thndrcrakr” YZ250. This bike was one of his frequent giveaways, which was awarded on April 1, 2022. It was NOT an April Fools gag; it really was given away. Austin Buell of Idaho was the lucky winner.

1. Traction MX made a custom seat cover matched to the Thndrcrakr theme of the bike.

2. Sano Metal Finishing coated many items in Glock Grey and Armor Black Cerakote, and REM super-finished the transmission.

3. The RTech Plastics Revolution tank and shrouds were teamed up with an OEM rear and special white airbox sides

4. Zero Resistance’s throttle tube is designed with a dual-bearing system for performance and durability.

5. AHM factory services handled the suspension needs, RMZ gold-coated the fork tubes and DLC-coated the lowers and a rebuild to MX specs.

6. Haeseker Racing Engines balanced the crank and assembled the engine with lots of TLC.

7. SM Pro Platinum’s custom wheelset features commemorative, custom laser-etched hubs

8. Keeping the Thndrcrakr engine cool internally is Evans Waterless Coolant with its extremely high boiling point.