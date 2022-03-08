2001 SUZUKI RM250 PROJECT UPDATE: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

Our 2001 Suzuki RM250 project is rapidly moving forward so on this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we thought an update would be appropriate . When we picked this machine up a few week’s ago we knew it was in rough shape and was going to need some major work. Tim Sharp had it completely apart in what seemed like minutes and what we found might not have surprised us but it was definitely shocking. Take a look at the images below and don’t miss the exclusive link at the bottom of this post to a RM250 off-road project we did a few years back.

Here is a little reminder of what our 2001 Suzuki RM250 looked like when we picked it up.

Tim Sharp had the machine torn down within hour of us dropping it off to him.

The crew at Dubya has already gone through the OEM wheel set . All the bearings and seals were replaced, hubs Cerakoted and laced up to Suzuki yellow Excel rims via stainless steel spokes.

Here is a before and after shot of the engine. We are amazed every time with what our Vapor Honing Technologies VH800 blasting machine can do.

We kinda expected the Carburetor would look like this.

This was a huge surprise! Apparently while the our RM250 was sitting outside for three years some moisture made it into the cases.

Another example of just what the VH800 can do.

All the parts that can be cleaned up in the Vapor Honing Technologies VH800 will be and with it being safe to use on just about any material we will be spending a lot of with our hands in the blasting machine.

