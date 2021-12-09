ALL-NEW KTM FACTORY EDITIONS

The 2022 ½ Factory Editions have been announced and they are completely new models. Both the 450SX-F and 250SX-F will be available as limited-edition models in Factory Edition trim this year, and as we have learned from the past, they will be the basis for the production bikes of 2023. The KTM Factory Editions have been a yearly tradition since 2012. That first year was motivated by the Red Bull Racing team which wanted to get the newest bike into the hands of Ryan Dungey as quickly as possible. Since then, KTM has dutifully announced these models prior to the start of each supercross season. Some years it made a difference for the race team, which is bound by the production rule, other years it didn’t. The 2022 Supercross season will begin with Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger and Marvin Musquin all riding the new 450s. Max Vohland will represent the factory team on the 250. The required run of publicly-available units, as per AMA homologation rules, will be imported in the early months of 2022. The official KTM announcement is below.

KTM FACTORY EDITION models have been setting performance and technology benchmarks in the hotly-contested arena of motocross and supercross competition since 2012, when the first KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION was proudly introduced as the “Dungey Replica.” Now, 11 READY TO RACE models and five 450SX Championships later, an all-new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION are ready to hit dealer floors and stadiums across the U.S., just in time for the first gate drop of the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship on January 8 in Anaheim, California.

The all-new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION has never more-accurately defined READY TO RACE and will form the bases of the factory machines piloted by two-time 450SX Champion Cooper Webb and his heavy-hitting teammates, Marvin Musquin and Aaron Plessinger. With its development based on the feedback and success of Red Bull KTM Factory racers around the globe, and 400-units-only exclusivity, this newly-designed machine is the perfect mount for budding Supercross champions looking to harness the same competitive advantage enjoyed by their Factory Racing heroes.

Equally exclusive with only 400 units being made available, the 2022 KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION is an elite racer built to the highest specifications as the machine of choice for Red Bull KTM’s rising star Max Vohland in the 250 cc division. It is the ultimate mid-class machine for anyone looking to dominate their season, at a local or national level. Featuring all-new design and top-shelf componentry across the board, this is the undisputed new class leader.

While both 2022 FACTORY EDITION machines benefit from a list of specific 250 cc and 450 cc engine updates and refinements, they share in the same competitive advantage delivered by the all-new chassis, including a new swingarm, subframe and frame. With mass centralization and flex optimization as key goals, KTM engineers reimagined these crucial components to produce a new one-piece swingarm with optimized topology and flex, a new aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe offering advanced durability and rigidity, and an inspired frame design with new shock mount that greatly improves feeling and comfort. And, of course, true to the FACTORY EDITION aesthetic, the frame comes powder coated in glossy orange and is affixed with frame guards and a skid plate as standard.

Taking the electronics to the next level, and joining traction control, two selectable maps, and launch control, is the latest technological marvel devised by KTM’s engineers, the Quickshifter function which allows clutch-less up shifting from second through fifth gear. This is activated or deactivated using the QS button on the all-new switch that cleverly combines functions for easy use on the fly.

Catching the eye is the new bodywork with an improved rider triangle for better knee contact, especially when standing, to inspire confidence for any rider level. Added contact surfaces on the bodywork make moving the bike around on track much easier and improve overall handling and agility. The flat seat profile, combined with the race-proven Selle Dalla Valle high grip seat cover, perfectly fits to KTM’s READY TO RACE approach and gives riders exceptional control in any condition. The graphics of the all-new KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITION models are closely based on the Red Bull KTM Factory race bikes that will be used throughout the 2022 season. Sponsor logos and graphic design elements are implemented using in-mold technology, guaranteeing a high-quality factory race look, even after intense riding.

As always found on a KTM FACTORY EDITION, top-shelf racing-derived components come standard to ensure you’re ready for any level of competition right out of the crate. Made from high-grade aluminum, the CNC-machined Factory Racing triple clamps feature optimally tuned steering stem stiffness, perfect alignment of the fork tubes and precise geometry of the fork clamps to ensure highly responsive and smooth fork action. Maximum gains in handling are provided by simple offset adjustment of 20 mm or 22 mm. Black high-strength alloy rims by DID Dirt Star with laser engraved logos are coupled to orange CNC-machined hubs, using lightweight black spokes and orange anodized aluminum nipples. Factory wheels are paired with Dunlop GEOMAX MX33 Motocross tires, developed in top-level AMA Supercross and Motocross, for enhanced handling, cornering and traction.

READY TO RACE Features:

New bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier rider movement

New hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame significantly improving anti-squat behavior

New topology optimized die-cast aluminum swingarm providing optimal rigidity and low weight

New 250 cc DOHC engine providing class-leading torque and peak power

New 450 cc SOHC engine providing class-leading performance and low weight

New Quickshift feature providing seamless up-shifting without the clutch

New aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction providing specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

New WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping

New WP XACT rear shock design with CFD optimized main piston and tool free adjusters

New multifunctional map switch, which also activates the Quickshifter, Traction- and Launch Control

New topology optimized, die cast footrests with reduced weight and less chance of dirt build up

New Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics

Factory Racing CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset [20 – 22 mm]

Factory wheel set with D.I.D DirtStar rims and orange anodized CNC-machined hubs

New polyamide composite skid plate for advanced protection and durability

New polyamide composite front brake disc guard for added protection

Mechanical Factory holeshot device as standard

Soft, gray ODI lock-on grips

Factory Selle Dalla Valle high grip seat cover

The all-new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION will arrive at authorized KTM dealer floors this February and starting gates this January. These models are available in the US only.