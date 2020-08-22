ALEX MARTIN WINS SECOND MOTO, JEREMY MARTIN TAKES OVERALL

Jeremy Martin was the big winner today with his 3-2 moto scores at round two of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The first moto winner RJ Hampshire got out to a poor start in moto two which put him out of the running for the day’s overall, and last week’s winner Dylan Ferrandis came up just short of taking back to back wins here at the ranch, but was still able to salvage a second overall. Older brother to Jeremy, Alex Martin took the second moto win and third overall for the day. Here’s how the rest of the 250 class ended up on the day: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s 2 National MX, click here)
250 Overall
1 Jeremy Martin 3 – 2
2 Dylan Ferrandis 2 – 4
3 Alex Martin 7 – 1
4 Cameron McAdoo 4 – 5
5 Shane McElrath 8 – 3
6 R.J. Hampshire 1 – 18
7 Mitchell Harrison 6 – 10
8 Stilez Robertson 12 – 7
9 Lance Kobusch 16 – 8
10 Carson Mumford 5 – 20
11 Justin Cooper 20 – 6
12 Derek Drake 19 – 9
13 Ezra Hastings 15 – 13
14 Hardy Munoz 17 – 12
15 Nick Gaines 11 – 19
16 Pierce Brown 9 – 34
17 Gared Steinke 10 – 29
18 Mason Gonzalez 21 – 11
19 Austin Root 13 – 32
20 Joey Crown 37 – 14
21 Brandon Hartranft 14 – 33
22 Zack Williams DNS – 15
23 Joshua Varize 35 – 16
24 Maxwell Sanford 24 – 17
25 Jo Shimoda 18 – 40
26 Chase Lorenz 25 – 21
27 Lane Shaw 23 – 23
28 Vincent Luhovey 22 – 30
29 Jake Pinhancos 26 – 27
30 Kyle Greeson 28 – 26
31 Brice Klippel 34 – 25
32 Gerhard Matamoros 39 – 22
33 Hayden Hefner 33 – 28
34 Jett Lawrence 30 – 31
35 Derek Kelley 29 – 36
36 Colton Eigenmann 31 – 37
37 Chad Saultz 38 – 35
38 Christopher Williams DNS – 24
39 Jerry Robin 27 – DNS
40 Gage Schehr 32 – DNS
41 Brock Papi 36 – DNS
42 Blake Ashley DNS – 38
43 Michael Lacore DNS – 39
44 Hunter Lawrence 40 – DNS
250 Moto One
Heading out onto a deep and muddy track, Cameron McAdoo and RJ Hampshire got out front early in 250 moto one while the rest of the pack was left behind buried in their roost. Hampshire would take the lead a little ways into the race and would remain there until the checkers. Dylan Ferrandis started mid pack, but hammered his way forward to close the gap on RJ, almost making the move for the lead, but fell just a couple seconds short. Here’s how the rest of the 250 field cross the line:
1 RJ Hampshire
2 Dylan Ferrandis
3 Jeremy Martin
4 Cameron Mcadoo
5 Carson Mumford
6 Mitchell Harrison
7 Alex Martin
8 Shane McElrath
9 Pierce Brown
10 Gared Steinke
11 Nick Gaines
12 Stilez Robertson
13 Austin Root
14 Brandon Hartranft
15 Ezra Hastings
16 Lance Kobusch
17 Hardy Munoz
18 Jo Shimoda
19 Derek Drake
20 Justin Cooper
21 Mason Gonzales
22 Vincent Luhovey
23 Lane Shaw
24 Maxwell Sanford
25 Chase Lorenz
26 Jake Pinhancos
27 Jerry Robin
28 Kyle Greeson
29 Derek Kelley
30 Jett Lawrence
31 Colton Eigenmann
32 Gage Schehr
33 Hayden Hefner
34 Brice Klippel
35 Joshua Varize
36 Brock Papi
37 Joseph Crown
38 Chad Saultz
39 Gerhard Matamoros
40 Hunter Lawrence
250 Moto Two
A bad start left moto one winner RJ Hampshire and second place Dylan Ferrandis way back off the start of moto two, but the Martin brothers were there to take advantage. Older brother Alex got the early lead and took it all the way home to the checkers, while the younger sibling Jeremy took second and the overall victory. Ferrandis was able to make his way up through the pack, but it was too little too late as he had to settle for fourth in the moto. Hampshire had some issues and ended the moto in 18th. See how the rest of the class finished below:
1 Alex Martin
2 Jeremy Martin
3 Shane McElrath
4 Dylan Ferrandis
5 Cameron McAdoo
6 Justin Cooper
7 Stilez Robertson
8 Lance Kobusch
9 Derek Drake
10 Mitchell Harrison
11 Mason Gonzalez
12 Hardy Munoz
13 Ezra Hastings
14 Joey Crown
15 Zack Williams
16 Joshua Varize
17 Maxwell Sanford
18 R.J. Hampshire
19 Nick Gaines
20 Carson Mumford
21 Chase Lorenz
22 Gerhard Matamoros
23 Lane Shaw
24 Christopher Williams
25 Brice Klippel
26 Kyle Greeson
27 Jake Pinhancos
28 Hayden Hefner
29 Gared Steinke
30 Vincent Luhovey
31 Jett Lawrence
32 Austin Root
33 Brandon Hartranft
34 Pierce Brown
35 Chad Saultz
36 Derek Kelley
37 Colton Eigenmann
38 Blake Ashley
39 Michael Lacore
40 Jo Shimoda
