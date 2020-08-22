ALEX MARTIN WINS SECOND MOTO, JEREMY MARTIN TAKES OVERALL

Jeremy Martin was the big winner today with his 3-2 moto scores at round two of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The first moto winner RJ Hampshire got out to a poor start in moto two which put him out of the running for the day’s overall, and last week’s winner Dylan Ferrandis came up just short of taking back to back wins here at the ranch, but was still able to salvage a second overall. Older brother to Jeremy, Alex Martin took the second moto win and third overall for the day. Here’s how the rest of the 250 class ended up on the day: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s 2 National MX, click here)

250 Overall

1 Jeremy Martin 3 – 2

2 Dylan Ferrandis 2 – 4

3 Alex Martin 7 – 1

4 Cameron McAdoo 4 – 5

5 Shane McElrath 8 – 3

6 R.J. Hampshire 1 – 18

7 Mitchell Harrison 6 – 10

8 Stilez Robertson 12 – 7

9 Lance Kobusch 16 – 8

10 Carson Mumford 5 – 20

11 Justin Cooper 20 – 6

12 Derek Drake 19 – 9

13 Ezra Hastings 15 – 13

14 Hardy Munoz 17 – 12

15 Nick Gaines 11 – 19

16 Pierce Brown 9 – 34

17 Gared Steinke 10 – 29

18 Mason Gonzalez 21 – 11

19 Austin Root 13 – 32

20 Joey Crown 37 – 14

21 Brandon Hartranft 14 – 33

22 Zack Williams DNS – 15

23 Joshua Varize 35 – 16

24 Maxwell Sanford 24 – 17

25 Jo Shimoda 18 – 40

26 Chase Lorenz 25 – 21

27 Lane Shaw 23 – 23

28 Vincent Luhovey 22 – 30

29 Jake Pinhancos 26 – 27

30 Kyle Greeson 28 – 26

31 Brice Klippel 34 – 25

32 Gerhard Matamoros 39 – 22

33 Hayden Hefner 33 – 28

34 Jett Lawrence 30 – 31

35 Derek Kelley 29 – 36

36 Colton Eigenmann 31 – 37

37 Chad Saultz 38 – 35

38 Christopher Williams DNS – 24

39 Jerry Robin 27 – DNS

40 Gage Schehr 32 – DNS

41 Brock Papi 36 – DNS

42 Blake Ashley DNS – 38

43 Michael Lacore DNS – 39

44 Hunter Lawrence 40 – DNS

250 Moto One

Heading out onto a deep and muddy track, Cameron McAdoo and RJ Hampshire got out front early in 250 moto one while the rest of the pack was left behind buried in their roost. Hampshire would take the lead a little ways into the race and would remain there until the checkers. Dylan Ferrandis started mid pack, but hammered his way forward to close the gap on RJ, almost making the move for the lead, but fell just a couple seconds short. Here’s how the rest of the 250 field cross the line:

1 RJ Hampshire

2 Dylan Ferrandis

3 Jeremy Martin

4 Cameron Mcadoo

5 Carson Mumford

6 Mitchell Harrison

7 Alex Martin

8 Shane McElrath

9 Pierce Brown

10 Gared Steinke

11 Nick Gaines

12 Stilez Robertson

13 Austin Root

14 Brandon Hartranft

15 Ezra Hastings

16 Lance Kobusch

17 Hardy Munoz

18 Jo Shimoda

19 Derek Drake

20 Justin Cooper

21 Mason Gonzales

22 Vincent Luhovey

23 Lane Shaw

24 Maxwell Sanford

25 Chase Lorenz

26 Jake Pinhancos

27 Jerry Robin

28 Kyle Greeson

29 Derek Kelley

30 Jett Lawrence

31 Colton Eigenmann

32 Gage Schehr

33 Hayden Hefner

34 Brice Klippel

35 Joshua Varize

36 Brock Papi

37 Joseph Crown

38 Chad Saultz

39 Gerhard Matamoros

40 Hunter Lawrence

250 Moto Two

A bad start left moto one winner RJ Hampshire and second place Dylan Ferrandis way back off the start of moto two, but the Martin brothers were there to take advantage. Older brother Alex got the early lead and took it all the way home to the checkers, while the younger sibling Jeremy took second and the overall victory. Ferrandis was able to make his way up through the pack, but it was too little too late as he had to settle for fourth in the moto. Hampshire had some issues and ended the moto in 18th. See how the rest of the class finished below:

1 Alex Martin

2 Jeremy Martin

3 Shane McElrath

4 Dylan Ferrandis

5 Cameron McAdoo

6 Justin Cooper

7 Stilez Robertson

8 Lance Kobusch

9 Derek Drake

10 Mitchell Harrison

11 Mason Gonzalez

12 Hardy Munoz

13 Ezra Hastings

14 Joey Crown

15 Zack Williams

16 Joshua Varize

17 Maxwell Sanford

18 R.J. Hampshire

19 Nick Gaines

20 Carson Mumford

21 Chase Lorenz

22 Gerhard Matamoros

23 Lane Shaw

24 Christopher Williams

25 Brice Klippel

26 Kyle Greeson

27 Jake Pinhancos

28 Hayden Hefner

29 Gared Steinke

30 Vincent Luhovey

31 Jett Lawrence

32 Austin Root

33 Brandon Hartranft

34 Pierce Brown

35 Chad Saultz

36 Derek Kelley

37 Colton Eigenmann

38 Blake Ashley

39 Michael Lacore

40 Jo Shimoda