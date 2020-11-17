ALEX MARTIN BACK ON YAMAHA

Following in the wake of the news that Team JGR will not be racing Pro motocross in 2021, news arrived that Alex Martin has signed with a newly formed Yamaha team. The official press release follows:

Three powerful companies all pulling together, the team will contest the Monster Energy Supercross and Outdoor MX Nationals in 2021. The team has signed Alex Martin, Alex’s drive and determination is second to none, the group will focus on providing him with everything possible to be successful.

A note from Alex Martin: “I’m super excited to be working with my new team; Manluk/Rock River Yamaha/Merge Racing. I had some of the best years of my career with Yamaha.”

“I’m looking forward to what the new team can do in 2021. Three great organizations and I’m grateful that we could organize this new team”

Follow Alex: @Alexmartin_26 Alexmartin_26

About Manluk: Manluk Corporation a global supplier of turnkey manufacturing solutions. Manluk ships product to over 20 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, and Africa, supporting industries such as on and off-shore drilling, wellhead, downhole tools and mining.

Visit: https://manluk.com/

About Rock River Yamaha:Rock River Yamaha is a 5 Star Platinum Yamaha and Specialized dealer with a global presence. From their home base in Johnson Creek Wisconsin they not only have a 30,000 square foot dealership selling everything Yamaha and Specialized E-bikes, but run the Amateur trackside support program, the NationalAmateur Elite Program, and a Professional Supercross/Motocross program for Yamaha. A staple in the industry for 2 decades, these programs get stronger and stronger every year.

Visit: https://rockriverpowersports.motorcycles/

About Merge Racing:The members of Merge Racing Technologies have owned professional race teams, worked as Factory mechanics on winning teams in AMA SX/MX and FIM GP’s, and managed R&D programs for Factory teams. Merge was formed to design and build works parts for professional race teams, but we also make those parts available to you.

Visit: https://mergeracing.com/For additional information about the team: [email protected]

Follow us on: @Manluk/Rock River Yamaha/Merge Racing Manluk_RockRiver_MergeRacing