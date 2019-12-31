AEO POWERSPORTS KTM50 SX PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday it’s all about the next generation of riders. We are giving you the first look at our KTM50 SX build with the crew at AEO Powersports. It’s pretty amazing what these little machines are capable of nowadays. You don’t want to miss the four Travis Fant produced videos in 2-Stroke Theater this week and check out the exclusive link to a behind the scenes look at our 2019 KTM250 XC project at the bottom of this post. We are still scratching our heads about KTM discontinuing the model!

We worked with a variety of companies like Nihilo Concepts, Pro Taper, FMF, Dunlop, Backyard Designs and the entire crew at AEO Powersports new California location on this KTM50 SX build.

The Nihilo Concepts machined billet aluminum gas cap is constructed out of aircraft quality material and adds huge amounts of bling factor.

Internally we left the engine stock. These things have plenty of power to start off with. We did add a complete FMF exhaust. The CNC aluminum clutch cover from Nihilo Concepts features a removable billet pug allowing internal clutch adjustments on the fly without removing the entire cover.

Pro Taper Race Spec rear sprockets are CNC machined out of 7075-T6 heat treated, aircraft quality aluminum and available in multiple anodized color options. Constructed of 6061 Billet aluminum Nihilo Concepts chain adjuster kits are designed for durability and feature an axle holder making chain adjustments easier.

Billet aluminum ignition covers from Nihilo concepts are a big upgrade from the stock units and can be customized with just about any design.

Nihilo Concepts gripper seat covers are made of a rubberized gripper material for improved traction and durability. Available in a variety of colors.

AEO Powersports has an in-house suspension company that dialed in our handling. Backyard designs made a semi-custom graphic kit that gave our KTM50 SX that factory look we wanted. For more information on this machine contact AEO Powersports California location.

