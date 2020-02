ADAM CIANCIARULO BREAKS COLLARBONE IN TEXAS

Factory Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Adam Cianciarulo went down hard during qualifying and suffered a broken left collarbone. Cianciarulo will miss tonights event in Texas and will follow up with his doctor. Here is what he said about the injury on his social media: “Had a crash in Q1 and broke my left collarbone. Gonna have to sit this one out tonight. Sucks but it is what it is. My fault. I’ll keep you guys updated on the recovery!” For extended coverage of the 2020 Arlington Supercross, click here.