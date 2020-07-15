AARON PLESSINGER INJURED IN PRACTICE CRASH: WRIST SURGERY REQUIRED

Factory Monster Energy, Yamaha rider Aaron Plessinger crashed yesterday while preparing for the 2020 Outdoor National season. During the crash Plessinger dislocated his wrist doing enough damage to require immediate surgery. Bellow is what was released via Plessingers social media about his injury.

“Well unfortunately had a little mishap yesterday and resulted in a dislocated wrist going for surgery today.. more updates to come. Was feeling great on the bike but things happen for a reason and I’ll be back strong 👊🏻 thanks to everyone that helped out yesterday. “