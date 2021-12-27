AARON PLESSINGER AND MALCOLM STEWART: RAW VIDEO

Aaron Plessinger is the new guy on the block at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Malcolm Stewart just joined Rockstar Husqvarna. They are both in Florida training with Aldon Baker full time. We caught some RAW laps of them shaking down their all-new bikes; the 2022 KTM 450SXF Factory Edition and 2022 Husqvarna Rockstar edition. These bikes will be available to the public in February. We are excited to see how they do with their new program and new bikes in 2022. The field is insanely stacked in the 450 class but Aldon’s program has proved over the years that he is one person you want in your corner when it comes to championships. We hope you enjoy these completely raw videos from Baker’s Factory in Florida.

