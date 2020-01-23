6D HELMETS AND CANVAS MX ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

6D HELMETS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH MICHAEL LEIB AND CANVAS MX

January 22nd, 2020 (BREA, Calif.) – 6D Helmets is excited to announce its partnership with Michael Leib for round 4 of the FIM AMA Supercross series in Glendale, Arizona. 6D Helmets will be the exclusive title sponsor for Leib, which will include a 6D themed motorcycle graphic package and 6D themed Canvas gear. 6D and Canvas MX will be offering this special limited-edition gear to the public exclusively through CanvasMX.com.

In addition to the Glendale Arizona takeover, Leib will be competing in 6D helmets for all of 2020.

“Michael presented us with a unique opportunity to showcase our brand quite differently than the traditional sponsorship opportunities available to us. For our brand, we felt it made a lot of sense to do something different. If Michael races well he’ll place our brand in front a lot of eyes in a much different perspective than what’s normal in our industry” said Bob Weber, 6D’s CEO and cofounder. “I’ve known Michael since he was an infant and he’s always been just amazing. As an adult, I’ve been super impressed with his entrepreneurship as both a racer and a businessman. We like his program, his energy, and his odds to place our brand up front, so we’re excited to support him in Glendale and the rest of the west coast 250cc series!”