6D ATR-3 HELMET TESTING FEEDBACK : IS IT TIME TO UPGRADE?

Editor Mark Tilley goes over the new features on the 6D ATR-3 and compares it to its predecessor. Is it worth the money? How do you make this helmet last you 10 years? What are the differences? How does it feel on the track? Mark answers those questions and more in this video we shot at Glen Helen Raceway in Southern California

