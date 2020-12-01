PRODUCT TEST: SIDI ATOJO SRS BOOTS

PRODUCT: Sidi developed the new Atojo MX boot with the goal of saving weight, but the boot also had to be durable, protective and comfortable enough for the high-end motocrosser to accept. Sidi says that the Atojo is lighter than the Crossfire 3 and almost a 1/2-inch lower in height. The highlights are:

• The Atojo SR has two flex points: the first hinge is under the ankle, making the ankle thinner and more aerodynamic overall. Ankle support bracing inside the boot allows for a limited range of movement to prevent hyperextension of the ankle.

• The second joint, above the ankle, works in sync with the lower hinge, improving the flexibility of the boot and making the bending movement fluid without compromising rigidity and lateral protection.

•There are three anti-hyperextension systems for the foot.

•The boots’ technomicro microfiber panels are equipped with high-impact plastic protection.

•The outside of the boot’s toe area is entirely wrapped in high-impact plastic.

•The boot is equipped with a rigid and replaceable nylon insert that protects the toes inside the boot in case the rider’s foot slips off the footpeg.

•The Atojo SR plastics have an all-new design. The high-impact plastic heel is shaped and specially molded to improve foot safety in case of torsional twists.

•On the inner shin, the boot leg uses protective suede with embossed rubber inserts that, in addition to providing good grip on the bike, protect the leg from engine heat. Rubber inserts are strategically located on the inside of the ankle for a smoother surface area and greater grip and control.

•The Atojo SR uses a three-buckle closure system. Each buckle works independently of the other. The buckle, micrometric memory adjustment strap and hook are replaceable.

•The SR (Sole Replacement) system uses an interchangeable sole removable by four bolts.

OUR TAKE: First off, the weigh-in. We put three competitors on the scale, along with the Atojo. All were size 48.

• The Sidi Atojo weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces.

• The Sidi Crossfire 4 weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces.

• The Alpine Star Tech 7 weighed 4 pounds, 7 ounces.

• The Leatt GPX 5.5 weighed 5 pounds.

The new Atojo boot has a more conventional one-piece upper and uses three straps as opposed to the Crossfire’s four straps, making it much easier to put on. There is also more room in the toe box, which is another plus. The Atojos do feel lighter than the Crossfires, and by a good amount. Guys with bad knees will love this. On the comfort side of things, the Atojo is excellent. The double-hinge system makes for zero break-in required. The feel is superb, and the fit is immediately comfortable. The Atojo’s ankle zone feels like it has less mobility than the Crossfire’s, offering a more secure fit but still with good flexibility. The majority of the SR sole is replaceable. It has a very stiff feel and the ability to take on a big hit. The sole can be swapped out in your garage.

The Sidi Atojo offers a superb fit and strong protection, all in a lighter package. We embrace the three-buckle system and new design, as the boot feels more like it’s part of your body—not like a bolt-on, overly rigid extension of your leg that requires acclimatization. For moto, top marks. For off-road, near top grades. We think it could be a bit lighter for riders who don their footwear for long hours. For the rider/racer looking for immediate gratification, the $524.99 price tag is steep, but the fit, feel and protection are priceless.

Price: $524.99

Contact: www.motonation.com