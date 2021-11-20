NOVEMBER ’20/VOLUME 50/ NO. 11

MORE 2021s!

38 HONDA, 2021

Honda couldn’t decide if they should redesign the CRF450R or keep the existing version around for another year. So, they did both. The 450 is new for ’21, and the 2020 is still available.

44 KAWASAKI, 2021

If you like what Kawasaki engineers did to the KX450 in 2019, you’ll love what they did to the KX250 for 2021. And, off-road riders will have something green for the year to come.

48 YAMAHA, 2021

Yamaha keeps doing what Yamaha does best. The YZ450F is back, the YZ250F has received attention and the company continues with the largest off-road line from Japan.

52 BETA GOES MOTO!

Ever wonder why Beta offered only dual-sport bikes and off-road two-strokes? So did we! Now, the Italian company has a motocross model as well.

BIKES

56 TM EN250i 2T

You would think the world’s most sophisticated two-stroke off-road bike would come from some huge company with a huge budget. Not so. The TM EN250i 2T is as advanced as they come.

62 LONG-TERM BETA 300RR

We’ve been riding the wheels off of our 2020 Beta 300RR and finally gave it a work-over. How does it work with a SmartCarb and suspension attention?

72 ZACH BELL’S KX250

Two years ago, Zach Bell was crowned the fastest two-stroke rider in the world. Now, he’s coming back to reclaim his title with an old friend.

92 SHERCO 300FST TRIALS

America’s best trials rider must know a thing or two about the sport. Pat Smage has been riding the Sherco 300 for years, and it was high time we explored the bike for ourselves.

98 KTM SX-E 5 ELECTRIC

Eventually, electric motorcycles will probably go mainstream in our world. KTM is on board with that long-range plan, but for now, the concept is starting small.

ADVENTURE

78 KTM 790 ADVENTURE R

It’s been called the world’s best adventure bike for off-road riders. Who called it that? We did, a little over a year ago. Now, we’re just confirming our results.

84 THE GOODS

Things to do: Cross North America. Check. Keep riding until you hit an ocean. Check. Be well-equipped. Better check here.

FEATURES

68 THE HUSKY AUTO LIVES!

In the late ’80s one of the greatest technological achievements in the motorcycle world was abandoned. At least one enthusiast couldn’t let the Husky Auto die.

86 THE FIRST SHOOTOUT

If you look back at the first issue of Dirt Bike magazine, you’ll find there was an unanswered question. It only took us half a century to declare a winner in the first shootout.