RIDER STANDINGS AFTER ST. LOUIS SUPERCROSS

After round two of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Series, Justin Barcia and Justin Cooper have to be feeling strong. Both backed up their first round wins with solid second places, and both can take comfort in the fact that no other riders are as consistent in their respective classes. It’s still early, though, and riders like Cooper Webb and Dylan Ferrandis have yet to show what they can do. For extended coverage of the 2020 St. Louis Supercross, click here.

450 POINTS, AFTER TWO ROUNDS

1 Justin Barcia 49

2 Ken Roczen 43

3 Adam Cianciarulo 39

4 Jason Anderson 39

5 Eli Tomac 35

6 Blake Baggett 33

7 Cooper Webb 32

8 Malcolm Stewart 31

9 Justin Brayton 30

10 Zach Osborne 27

11 Aaron Plessinger 24

12 Justin Hill 24

13 Vince Friese 22

14 Dean Wilson 20

15 Justin Bogle 15

16 Martin Davalos 9

17 Chris Blose 8

18 Kyle Cunningham 7

19 Chad Reed 7

20 Benny Bloss 6

21 Tyler Bowers 6

22 Alex Ray 4

23 Kyle Chisholm 4

24 James Decotis 4

25 Fredrik Noren 2

250 WEST POINTS, AFTER TWO ROUNDS

1 Justin Cooper 49

2 Austin Forkner 44

3 Brandon Hartranft 37

4 Dylan Ferrandis 34

5 Alex Martin 32

6 Jett Lawrence 32

7 Jacob Hayes 29

8 Derek Drake 28

9 Christian Craig 22

10 Michael Mosiman 22

11 Mitchell Oldenburg 22

12 Carson Brown 22

13 Luke Clout 18

14 Cameron Mcadoo 17

15 Michael Leib 17

16 Killian Auberson 17

17 Robbie Wageman 15

18 Derek Kelley 13

19 Martin Castelo 12

20 Aaron Tanti 10

21 Mitchell Falk 8

22 Jay Wilson 6

23 Logan Karnow 5

24 Cheyenne Harmon 4

25 Chris Howell 3

26 Ludovic Macler 2