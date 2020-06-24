500 DUAL-SPORT SHOOTOUT: DIRT BIKE VIDEO SERIES

There are more dirt-worthy dual-sport bikes than ever before. For 2020, the KTM 500EXC, Husqvarna FE501S and Beta 500RR-S have all been redesigned. The Honda CRF450L is back and we have a new contender in the SWM RS500. We have tested each of the individually, and now they are all together for the 2020 500 dual-sport shootout. For more of the Dirt Bike Magazine 2020 Dual-Sport Video Series, click here.