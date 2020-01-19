450 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS AFTER ANAHEIM 2

There was a changing of the red plate after Anaheim 2, with Ken Roczen earning the points lead despite losing in the main event to Eli Tomac. Justin Barcia’s ninth place finish wasn’t enough to keep the lead, but it was enough to hold off Tomac by two points. With Tomac shaking off his traditional slow start a few rounds earlier than normal, it’s apparent that the 2020 450 championship is up by no means settling down. It’s heating up. For extended coverage of the 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross, click here.

450 POINTS AFTER ROUND 3

1 Ken Roczen 66

2 Justin Barcia 63

3 Eli Tomac 61

4 Jason Anderson 57

5 Adam Cianciarulo 56

6 Cooper Webb 53

7 Zach Osborne 46

8 Malcolm Stewart 46

9 Justin Brayton 46

10 Blake Baggett 42

11 Justin Hill 35

12 Vince Friese 34

13 Dean Wilson 33

14 Aaron Plessinger 32

15 Justin Bogle 22

16 Martin Davalos 19

17 Tyler Bowers 12

18 Chad Reed 12

19 Chris Blose 12

20 Kyle Cunningham 7

21 Benny Bloss 7

22 Alex Ray 6

23 Kyle Chisholm 4

24 James Decotis 4

25 Ryan Breece 3

26 Fredrik Noren 2