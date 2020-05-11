3 NEW 2020 PRODUCTS FROM PRO CIRCUIT RACING

Mitch Payton and the crew at Pro Circuit Racing have been busy lately releasing three new products in the last week. Check out their new 2020 KLX/DR-Z110 top clamp, 2020 KLX 230/300R exhaust and 2020 Yamaha YZ450F camshafts.

Tired of hitting your knees against the bars of your KLX/DR-Z110 while riding?

No need to worry, because we are reintroducing our custom designed top clamp and bar mount once again

for the mini fanatics. The Pro Circuit top clamp and bar mount for 2002-2020 KLX110/L and

2003-2005 DR-Z110 models offer the perfect solution by providing substantial rise over the stock triple

clamps. This will also make the front end longer. The clamp has full adjustability with different bar mount

configurations, so you are able to personalize fitment as well. The clamp and bar mount are CNC-machined

from aluminum and then anodized for the “works” look, perfect for anyone looking to trick out their mini

moto ride. Pro Circuit is excited to announce the release of a T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On and T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System for each of the 2020 KLX230R and KLX300R Kawasaki trail bike models. The new exhaust offers improved performance and durability off-road riders will appreciate. Each exhaust is constructed of a stainless steel mid pipe, end-cap and aluminum canister (The systems include a stainless steel head pipe). A United States Forest Service approved spark arrestor also comes equipped making them easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing. Bolt on a Pro Circuit exhaust and enjoy exceptional performance the next time you decide to have some fun on a trail with your new KLX machine.

2020 YZ450F riders can always expect the best performance parts from Pro Circuit

and the new camshafts for your Yamaha will not disappoint. The new camshafts provide superior performance

upgrades over stock (HP/torque) by optimizing the lobe profile for increased lift and duration. The new YZ450F