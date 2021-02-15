250 2-STROKE SHOOTOUT, RAW VIDEO

Dirt Bike Magazine took all of our 250 two-strokes and put them head to head for a shootout in 2020. We decided to compile all the footage from testing that day and give you guys a raw version to check out. Some brand new two strokes ripping Glen Helen Raceway in Southern California on a private day. We hope you enjoy our raw videos and then go back and check out the original two-stroke shootout by clicking here.

