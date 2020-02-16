2020 TAMPA SUPERCROSS, 450 QUALIFYING

The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season continued in Tampa, Florida this week. Once again it was Adam Cianciarulo who was the fastest man in timed qualifying and once again it was Eli Tomac in second. This week there were eight riders within a second of one another, including Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Malcolm Stewart and Blake Baggett. For extended coverage of the 2020 Tampa Supercross, click here.

450 HEAT 1

Malcolm Stewart looked like he had a massive holeshot, but Eli Tomac passed him in the first turn and set sail. Vince Friese tried to pass Stewart on the first lap, but made a mistake and allowed Cooper Webb and Justin Brayton past. Dean Wilson, Justin Hill, Tyler Bowers, Friese and Aaron Plessinger occupied the top nine for most of the race. Tomac finished with a 2-second lead over Stewart.

1 Eli Tomac

2 Malcolm Stewart

3 Cooper Webb

4 Justin Brayton

5 Dean Wilson

6 Justin Hill

7 Tyler Bowers

8 Aaron Plessinger

9 Vince Friese

10 Kyle Cunningham

11 Ryan Breece

12 Chad Reed

13 Ronnie Stewart

14 Nick Schmidt

15 Theodore Pauli

16 Deven Raper

17 Alexander Nagy

18 Josh Greco

19 Tevin Tapia

20 James Weeks

450 HEAT 2

Adam Cianciarulo and Ken Roczen got out in front of a lot of carnage in heat two. Martin Davalos, Blake Baggett and a number of other riders went down in several piles ups on the first lap. Cianciarulo and Roczen started to check out while Zach Osborne was in third head of Broc Tickle, back after his suspension on a JGR Suzuki. Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia followed. The sand section was causing difficulty for many riders and that’s where Ken Roczen passed Cianciarulo with two laps to go. On the final lap, Cianciarulo gave it everything to repass Roczen, but didn’t quite make it. Davalos made it up to seventh and Baggett caught up to eighth by the end of the race with Kyle Chisholm getting the final transfer position.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Adam Cianciarulo

3 Zach Osborne

4 Broc Tickle

5 Justin Barcia

6 Jason Anderson

7 Martin Davalos

8 Blake Baggett

9 Kyle Chisholm

10 Daniel Herrlein

11 Aj Catanzaro

12 Joan Cros

13 Mason Kerr

14 Adam Enticknap

15 Cade Clason

16 Logan Karnow

17 Scotty Wennerstrom

18 Alex Ray

19 Joshua Cartwright

20 Jared Lesher

QUALIFYING TIMES

1 Adam Cianciarulo 47.704

2 Eli Tomac 47.823

3 Ken Roczen 48.052

4 Cooper Webb 48.055

5 Jason Anderson 48.373

6 Malcolm Stewart 48.436

7 Blake Baggett 48.698

8 Dean Wilson 48.774

9 Zach Osborne 48.839

10 Justin Brayton 48.931

11 Martin Davalos 49.099

12 Justin Hill 49.144

13 Justin Barcia 49.146

14 Aaron Plessinger 49.422

15 Broc Tickle 49.489

16 Tyler Bowers 49.689

17 Benny Bloss 49.793

18 Vince Friese 49.936

19 Kyle Chisholm 50.280

20 Kyle Cunningham 50.377

21 Alex Ray 50.455

22 Chad Reed 50.606

23 Adam Enticknap 50.950

24 Ryan Breece 51.319

25 Joshua Cartwright 51.662

26 Nick Schmidt 51.718

27 Daniel Herrlein 51.738

28 James Weeks 52.132

29 Jared Lesher 52.165

30 Ronnie Stewart 52.259

31 Cade Clason 52.356

32 Alexander Nagy 52.414

33 Joan Cros 52.472

34 Tevin Tapia 52.832

35 Logan Karnow 52.934

36 Theodore Pauli 53.004

37 Scotty Wennerstrom 53.180

38 Deven Raper 53.277

39 Aj Catanzaro 53.335

40 Josh Greco 53.400

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Mason Kerr 54.147

42 Kyle Dillin 56.489