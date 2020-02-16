2020 TAMPA SUPERCROSS, 450 QUALIFYING

The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season continued in Tampa, Florida this week. Once again it was Adam Cianciarulo who was the fastest man in timed qualifying and once again it was Eli Tomac in second. This week there were eight riders within a second of one another, including Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Malcolm Stewart and Blake Baggett. For extended coverage of the 2020 Tampa Supercross, click here.
450 HEAT 1
Malcolm Stewart looked like he had a massive holeshot, but Eli Tomac passed him in the first turn and set sail. Vince Friese tried to pass Stewart on the first lap, but made a mistake and allowed Cooper Webb and Justin Brayton past. Dean Wilson, Justin Hill, Tyler Bowers, Friese and Aaron Plessinger occupied the top nine for most of the race. Tomac finished with a 2-second lead over Stewart.
1 Eli Tomac
2 Malcolm Stewart
3 Cooper Webb
4 Justin Brayton
5 Dean Wilson
6 Justin Hill
7 Tyler Bowers
8 Aaron Plessinger
9 Vince Friese
10 Kyle Cunningham
11 Ryan Breece
12 Chad Reed
13 Ronnie Stewart
14 Nick Schmidt
15 Theodore Pauli
16 Deven Raper
17 Alexander Nagy
18 Josh Greco
19 Tevin Tapia
20 James Weeks
450 HEAT 2
Adam Cianciarulo and Ken Roczen got out in front of a lot of carnage in heat two. Martin Davalos, Blake Baggett and a number of other riders went down in several piles ups on the first lap. Cianciarulo and Roczen started to check out while Zach Osborne was in third head of Broc Tickle, back after his suspension on a JGR Suzuki. Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia followed. The sand section was causing difficulty for many riders and that’s where Ken Roczen passed Cianciarulo with two laps to go. On the final lap, Cianciarulo gave it everything to repass Roczen, but didn’t quite make it. Davalos made it up to seventh and Baggett caught up to eighth by the end of the race with Kyle Chisholm getting the final transfer position.
1 Ken Roczen
2 Adam Cianciarulo
3 Zach Osborne
4 Broc Tickle
5 Justin Barcia
6 Jason Anderson
7 Martin Davalos
8 Blake Baggett
9 Kyle Chisholm
10 Daniel Herrlein
11 Aj Catanzaro
12 Joan Cros
13 Mason Kerr
14 Adam Enticknap
15 Cade Clason
16 Logan Karnow
17 Scotty Wennerstrom
18 Alex Ray
19 Joshua Cartwright
20 Jared Lesher
QUALIFYING TIMES
1 Adam Cianciarulo 47.704
2 Eli Tomac 47.823
3 Ken Roczen 48.052
4 Cooper Webb 48.055
5 Jason Anderson 48.373
6 Malcolm Stewart 48.436
7 Blake Baggett 48.698
8 Dean Wilson 48.774
9 Zach Osborne 48.839
10 Justin Brayton 48.931
11 Martin Davalos 49.099
12 Justin Hill 49.144
13 Justin Barcia 49.146
14 Aaron Plessinger 49.422
15 Broc Tickle 49.489
16 Tyler Bowers 49.689
17 Benny Bloss 49.793
18 Vince Friese 49.936
19 Kyle Chisholm 50.280
20 Kyle Cunningham 50.377
21 Alex Ray 50.455
22 Chad Reed 50.606
23 Adam Enticknap 50.950
24 Ryan Breece 51.319
25 Joshua Cartwright 51.662
26 Nick Schmidt 51.718
27 Daniel Herrlein 51.738
28 James Weeks 52.132
29 Jared Lesher 52.165
30 Ronnie Stewart 52.259
31 Cade Clason 52.356
32 Alexander Nagy 52.414
33 Joan Cros 52.472
34 Tevin Tapia 52.832
35 Logan Karnow 52.934
36 Theodore Pauli 53.004
37 Scotty Wennerstrom 53.180
38 Deven Raper 53.277
39 Aj Catanzaro 53.335
40 Josh Greco 53.400
41 Mason Kerr 54.147
42 Kyle Dillin 56.489
