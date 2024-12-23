2025 YAMAHA YZ450F: FULL TEST

No modern motocross bike generates such diverse reactions as the Yamaha YZ450F. Some love it, others love it a lot. There are some dissenting votes in the mix as well, even among recent teammates on the Monster Energy Star Yamaha racing team. Last year Eli Tomac was a true believer, while Dylan Ferrandis listed it as the primary reason he left the team. Tomac, it should be pointed out, rode the bike exclusively in Supercross, while Ferrandis almost entirely rode outdoors. Could the bike be that different in the two settings? Maybe. Even among Dirt Bike’s most seasoned test riders there are wildly diverse opinions.

The standard version of the YZ450F sells for $9999. The Monster Energy Edition sells for $10,199.

FINISHING THE JOB

The Yamaha YZ450F was the subject of a mega redesign in 2023. The engine and chassis were revised, and the bottom line was a much lighter, more agile machine. The broad concepts remained intact; the motor retained its reverse, rearwardtilting cylinder head, and the chassis was once again wrapped around that design with a high-boy airbox and mid-frame fuel tank. Everything was new, and it was said that only a few part numbers were carried over from the previous year.

Then, Yamaha turned its attention to the 250 in 2024. It got the exact same treatment in the chassis department, while the 450 was unchanged. Now, the 450 is back in the crosshairs with subtle revisions. The motor received a few extra oil passages in the clutch inner hub. The chassis got new linkage, changes to suspension valving and a lighter rear shock spring (from 5.8N/mm to 5.6). The lower motor mounts were also altered. Previously, two motor mounts were sandwiched together. Now, they are single width and have a slightly different shape. Other changes are very detailoriented, things like a beveled area on the footpeg mount, a new throttle tube and so on. Essentially, it’s been the same motorcycle since 2023 when it lost weight and had a major personality transplant. Our 2025 test bike weighs in at 232 pounds without fuel, which positions it as the lightest Japanese 450 and only 3 pounds heavier than the Husqvarna FC450 we tested last month.

There’s no question that the Yamaha 450 makes plenty of power. Its real strength is its ability to morph into multiple personalities at the owner’s bidding.

IT’S GOT PERSONALITY

That personality is first and foremost defined by horsepower. The YZ450F makes a ton of power and isn’t exactly subtle in its delivery. You twist the throttle, and it moves out hard and fast. Most riders love it for that reason alone. Even though we know that few riders can use that kind of power effectively, we all like the feel and the reward. It’s a thrilling bike to ride. Those of us who run out of talent before the YZ runs out of power generally want to tame it down through the use of Yamaha’s Power Tuner. This is the smartphone app that Yamaha introduced four years ago to the delight of hardcore engine tuners. For weekend riders—i.e., the riders who needed it most to calm down the bike’s manners—the original Power Tuner was too difficult to use. You could change parameters easily, but there were no guidelines on the results you should expect from those changes. Now, it still allows intricate tuning through changes in fuel mixture and ignition advance at different rpm and throttle openings for the hardcore guys, but there is also a dumbed-down thumb slider to go from smooth to aggressive. You can also adjust traction control and launch control on the app. The handlebar switch lets you swap between any two maps on the fly. Weirdly, there’s no dedicated button for turning traction control on or off. You do have one for launch control.

The only problem with that slider is that it doesn’t differentiate between top end, midrange or low end. If you want more specific control, the Power Tuner app has three preloaded recipes: Smooth Linear, Hard-Hitting and Linear Torque. You can actually see those formulas represented on a chart. For the most part, we chose Smooth Linear and left it there. The possibilities are endless, and there’s a healthy community of Yamaha riders who freely share maps for different purposes. One example is Mammoth Mountain MX, where the track elevation is 8000 feet MSL. Forums like ThumperTalk, Vital, and Reddit have maps galore for that location and others. Even though the Mikuni fuel-injection system has sensors to compensate for air density, there’s much to be said for real people who have done real-world testing.

VERSATILITY

If you like the stock power delivery, fine. If you want to calm it down, fine. No matter who you are, you can tailor the YZ motor to your liking. It turns out that it’s much easier to take performance away from a fast bike than add it to a slow one. Most riders like the way the Yamaha handles as well, but you need to understand that the new YZ isn’t like the ultra-stable Yamahas in the old days. It has very quick, responsive steering. That’s been a trend across all makes and models in recent years. We chalk it up to Supercross influence. The Yamaha is still very stable in a straight line, but once you chop the throttle and lean over, the front wheel isn’t as planted as the YZs of past years. The solution, as contrary as it sounds, is more throttle. Despite the quicker steering, the YZ still likes you to be aggressive in turns and “steer with the rear.” It’s a tough combination to get used to, but once you get it, you get it. We have found that most riders like to slide the fork tubes down in the triple clamps; 3mm makes a big difference. That raises the front end of the bike just enough to increase stability. This isn’t quite the same as running less preload on the shock, because that compromises suspension action slightly, and suspension remains the Yamaha’s greatest asset.

At 232 pounds without fuel, the YZ is the lightest of Japan’s 450s.

The suspension changes for 2024 are aimed at making the bike more level as you enter turns. It’s a good move, and the YZ will probably be the overall suspension champion once again. The rougher the track, the better the suspension works. Keep in mind, though, that the YZ is designed with elite riders in mind. If you’re a 40-something intermediate and you expect the YZ to deliver a plush ride on your over-prepped Saturday practice track, you might be disappointed. Other bikes are cushier when the bumps are small and the landings are smooth. Our advice is to come back at the end of the day. The Yamaha loves crummy conditions.

ROUTINE EXCELLENCE

We still love many of the changes that came in 2023. Tops on the list is the layout. The YZ450F is a truly comfortable motorcycle. Gone are the days when most riders found it cramped and thick. There are only mild complaints from short riders. They love the bike once they’re moving, but when stopped, the seat height is a bit excessive. Other items that everyone likes include all the controls, the brakes and the clutch. Yes, that’s right, even the clutch, which still has an old-fashioned cable. Tomac loves cables. As a side note, Yamaha does offer a hydraulic clutch as an accessory and, for us, it’s excellent. The pull is lighter, the actuation is consistent and it never fades. Tomac is simply a different kind of human.

For many riders, the Yamaha YZ450F has no real weakness. It’s incredibly fast, the suspension is outstanding, it’s light and it’s reliable. Once upon a time, that combination of assets would have made it unbeatable. Today, however, we live in an age of everyday miracles. The field of outstanding 450 motocross bikes is deep and getting deeper as more players come to the table. Yamaha will once again have its hands full, staking a claim at the top of the class. It’s a great time to be a motocross fan.