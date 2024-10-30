2025 YAMAHA YZ250FX: WHAT’S NEW & FIRST RIDE

Yamaha got serious with the YZ250FX cross-country racer for 2025. Almost everything is new, including the frame, bodywork and suspension. It’s now on the same page as the YZ250F motocross bike, which got this treatment last year. The big difference between the two is that the FX has a 6-speed gearbox, a shorter seat height, softer suspension and off-road equipment such as the 18-inch rear wheel, large fuel tank and kickstand. It sells for $9099, which is the exact same price as the motocross version. We rode it in the woods of Indiana and then took it to Ironman Raceway for the final round of the GNCC series to see exactly how it works in its native universe.
Trending
- 2024 NGPC OPEN PRO CHAMPION CROWNED : DANTE OLIVEIRA MAKES IT 5
- 2024 GNCC FINAL ROUND : IRONMAN GNCC RACE REPORT
- 2025 SUZUKI RM-Z250 HOT LAPS POV WITH CARSON BROWN
- 2025 SUZUKI RM-Z450 : WHAT’S NEW ?
- TRIUMPH TF450 RC EDITION MOTOCROSS BIKE ANNOUNCED
- 2025 HONDA CRF250RWE WHAT’S NEW VIDEO
- DIRT BIKE VLOG #20 WITH CARSON BROWN AND TWO ALL NEW KX250 MODELS
- HELFYRE GAS GAS MC500 PROJECT BY MXREVIVAL : 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2025 KX250X HELMET CAM TRAIL FOOTAGE WITH CARSON BROWN
- 2025 KAWASAKI KX250X OFF-ROAD MODEL : WHAT’S NEW
Comments are closed.