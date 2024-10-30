2025 YAMAHA YZ250FX: WHAT’S NEW & FIRST RIDE

Yamaha got serious with the YZ250FX cross-country racer for 2025. Almost everything is new, including the frame, bodywork and suspension. It’s now on the same page as the YZ250F motocross bike, which got this treatment last year. The big difference between the two is that the FX has a 6-speed gearbox, a shorter seat height, softer suspension and off-road equipment such as the 18-inch rear wheel, large fuel tank and kickstand. It sells for $9099, which is the exact same price as the motocross version. We rode it in the woods of Indiana and then took it to Ironman Raceway for the final round of the GNCC series to see exactly how it works in its native universe.