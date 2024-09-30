2025 YAMAHA YZ250F VIDEO : FIRST TEST DAY IMPRESSION

Dirt Bike Magazine tests the 2025 Yamaha YZ250F at Fox Raceway. The YZ250F isn’t all new but does have some significant updates. New linkage, new throttle tube, new suspension settings, new mapping, new map switch button, and more. Did we like the changes? Is the bike that much better? How does it compare to the other 250Fs in the class? We answer those questions and more in this video.

