2025 WORCS ROUND 3, HAVASU

The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC WORCS Series event headed to Lake Havasu, Arizona, last weekend. A fast-paced course with lap times as short as five minutes made for an intense two-hour battle, challenging riders with deep sand, rocky terrain, and the infamous Lagoon Jump. Fresh off a race win at the NGPC in Glen Helen, Tyler Lynn looked to carry that momentum into the Island Track, aiming for his second victory of the season with the SLR Honda factory team. Meanwhile, aboard the RPM FMF Racing KTM, Mason Semmens has been on another level, dominating the 250 Pro class. In the Pro-Am division, Carter Klein set his sights on going three-for-three in 2025.

As the green flag dropped on Sunday’s Pro Moto action, Joe Demartile rocketed his Beta Racing 450 off the line, grabbing the early lead with Ryan Surratt glued to his rear fender. The pair charged with precision through the rough and ever-changing Lake Havasu course. Meanwhile, Tyler Lynn found himself in an early deficit after a small mistake off the start, leaving him roughly 15 seconds behind the front pack. However, with his sights set on the leaders, Lynn wasted no time making up ground, carving through the field with precision and aggression. Within just a few laps, Lynn had already reeled in his SLR Honda teammate Surratt, making a clean and decisive pass to move into second place. With only one rider left ahead of him, he locked in on Demartile, inching closer with every turn. After the opening lap, Demartile still maintained a solid ten-second lead, but by the third lap, the battle for first had intensified. Lynn had completely erased the gap, and as the two riders barreled toward the scoring chute, he made his move. Carrying more speed through the rough sections, Lynn surged past the defending champ and took control of the race.

Once in the lead, he wasted no time pulling away. Lap after lap, Lynn continued to set the pace, consistently putting down the fastest times of the day. Despite Demartile’s best efforts to stay within striking distance, he simply couldn’t match Lynn’s pace. Further back, Surratt held firm in third. By the time the checkered flag waved, Lynn had put on a dominant performance, crossing the finish line with a commanding one-minute, 15-second lead over Demartile.

In the 250 Pro class, Mason Semmens put on a master performance on the brutal Lake Havasu course. Right off the start, he grabbed the holeshot ahead of Jake Alvarez and Dustyn Davis. Semmens wasted no time building a gap, flowing through the deep sand, sharp rocks, and notorious Lagoon Jump, while the real battle raged behind him. Behind the leader, Alvarez and Davis found themselves locked in an intense duel, every lap, Alvarez fought to defend his position as Davis applied relentless pressure, searching for the perfect opportunity to strike. However, the battle shifted just before the one-hour mark when Jace Allred and his SLR Honda entered the mix. Allred had been methodically working his way through the field and, after closing the gap to Davis’s rear tire, he made a decisive pass to claim the final podium position. Davis refused to back down, staying on Allred’s rear fender to reclaim his spot. Unfortunately, his hard-fought race ended on lap 16 when a mechanical failure forced him to retire early. With Davis out, the race dynamic shifted, allowing Noah Gordon and Tristun Alvarez to break into the top five. Semmens crossed the finish line with a dominant lead.

SLR Honda rider Carter Klein charged through the field, working from the middle of the pack to take the lead by the halfway point. Kayden Lynn, brother of Pro 450 winner Tyler Lynn, grabbed the holeshot but quickly came under pressure from Andrew Schulz, who briefly took the lead on lap one before Lynn reclaimed it. For several laps, Lynn and Klein engaged in an intense battle, running tire to tire as Klein searched for a way past. Just before the midway mark, Klein made his move stick and never looked back. Schulz eventually settled into third, securing his second podium of the season, while Kody Moore and Gavin Dugan rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Elsewhere in the weekend’s action, the Alvarez brothers put on a show in the 125 Pro class, with Jake and Tristun battling it out for the top spot, ultimately finishing 1-2. Travis Damon rounded out the podium in third. In the Women’s Pro division, Lauren Woods put together an impressive ride on Saturday, securing the win dominantly.