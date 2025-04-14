2025 WORCS RACING RESULTS: ROUND 4, MARYSVILLE

The fourth round of the Rocky Mountain ATV-MC WORCS Racing Series took place at E Street MX Park in Marysville, California, over the April 12-13 weekend. The course, stretching just over six miles, featured single-track trails through the woods, high-speed sections, and even a water crossing through the Yuba River, all very familiar terrain to hometown favorite and overall winner Dare Demartile. The Factory Beta rider delivered a masterclass in the 450 Pro class, taking a wire-to-wire win to boost himself in the championship battle, now sharing the points lead with Tyler Lynn.

Demartile snatched the holeshot off the start and never looked back. By the end of the first lap, he had already built a 10-second lead over SLR Honda’s Tyler Lynn and continued to widen the gap. Despite Lynn’s best efforts—pitting a lap earlier and narrowing the lead to under 20 seconds—Demartile responded with a hot lap shortly after his pitstop and extended his advantage to over 40 seconds, leading wire-to-wire in front of a hometown crowd.

A battle for the final podium position raged behind them. Pro Circuit/Precision Coatings Kawasaki’s Giacomo Redondi, challenged Lynn early on for second, but had his hands full fending off SLR Honda’s Ryan Surratt for third. A costly last-lap error slowed Redondi enough to allow Surratt to close in, slipping by the Italian to claim third and join his Honda teammate on the podium. Redondi and Anthony Ferrante rounded out the top five.

FMF/RPM Racing KTM’s Mason Semmens continued his dominant season with another masterclass in the 250 Pro division, cruising to victory by a margin of nearly three minutes. His best lap was over 12 seconds faster than any other rider in the class—an emphatic statement from the points leader as he remains unbeaten in 2025.

Behind him, the race for the remaining podium spots kept fans on the edge of their seats. Colton Aeck held second for most of the race aboard his Hatch Racing Kawasaki KX250, fending off surges from behind. However, a late charge from FMF/RPM Racing KTM’s Noah Gordon brought the gap to just over a second as the checkered flag waved, with Gordon settling for third after an intense two-hour battle.

The fiercest duel of the race came between Gordon and Kawasaki-mounted Jake Alvarez, who traded positions at least five times throughout the moto. Gordon ultimately prevailed in the duel, bringing the riders to a tie for second in the standings. Jake and his brother Tristun Alvarez completed the top five.

Northern California riders put on a show in the Pro-Am class, with local talent rising to the occasion on familiar soil. Lane Lorenzo was untouchable aboard his GasGas, dominating the field for his first win of the season. Carter Klein, who had swept the previous rounds, settled for second for the first time in 2025. Gavin Bentley secured third after Jaxson Tully was forced to retire early due to a blown clutch. Tully is expected to return strong at Glen Helen.

In Saturday morning’s 125 Pro race, the action started with chaos as Travis Damon tangled with another rider off the start and went down hard, injuring his finger. He remounted his Perry Concepts Racing Yamaha and powered through the pain, pushing from the back of the field. The Alvarez brothers once again delivered a thrilling race for the top spot on their Perry Concepts Racing KTMs. Jake initially held the lead but had to pit, allowing Tristun to reclaim the front position and take his second win of the season. With both brothers now sitting on two wins apiece, their rivalry sets the stage for a dramatic showdown at Glen Helen Raceway.

