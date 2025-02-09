2025 TAMPA SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Tampa was the site of an emotional win by Malcolm Stewart in round 5 of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season. The track was the most challenging one of the year so far and it claimed its toll on a number of riders. Eli Tomac was injured in practice and it was all he could do to finish 17th in the 450 Main. Hunter Lawrence was injured in Heat 1 and was out of the night. Ken Roczen collided with a lapped rider in the 450 Main and was out for the night. And Chase Sexton was leading when he went down and handed the victory to Stewart. None of the diminished the fact that Stewart was the fastest man on the track, particularly late in the Main. A talent-packed inaugural race in the 250 Eastern Regional series was claimed by Max Anstie. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.
450 MAIN
1. Malcolm Stewart
2. Cooper Webb
3. Jason Anderson
4. Justin Cooper
5. Chase Sexton (HS)
6. Justin Barcia
7. Joey Savatgy
8. Aaron Plessinger
9. Shane McElrath
10. Justin Hill
11. Mitchell Oldenburg
12. Colt Nichols
13. Benny Bloss
14. Anthony Rodriguez
15. Kyle Chisholm
16. Mitchell Harrison
17. Eli Tomac
18. Justin Starling
19. Kevin Moranz
20. Jeremy Hand
21. Ken Roczen
22. Tristan Lane
250E MAIN
1. Max Anstie (HS)
2. Daxton Bennick
3. Cameron Mcadoo
4. Seth Hammaker
5. Tom Vialle
6. Chance Hymas
7. Cullin Park
8. Nate Thrasher
9. Levi Kitchen
10. Carson Mumford
11. Henry Miller
12. Gage Linville
13. Hardy Munoz
14. Lance Kobusch
15. Luke Neese
16. Trevor Colip
17. Austin Forkner
18. R.J. Hampshire
19. Jack Chambers
20. Pierce Brown
21. Maximus Vohland
22. Preston Boespﬂug
450 HEAT 1
1. Cooper Webb (HS)
2. Aaron Plessinger
3. Jason Anderson
4. Justin Barcia
5. Justin Hill
6. Justin Starling
7. Eli Tomac
8. Tristan Lane
9. Jeremy Hand
10. Anthony Rodriguez
11. Hunter Schlosser
12. Colby Copp
13. Dominique Thury
14. Kevin Moranz
15. Bubba Pauli
16. Logan Leizel
17. Austin Cozadd
18. Scott Meshey
19. Dylan Wood
20. Hunter Lawrence
450 HEAT 2
1. Chase Sexton
2. Malcolm Stewart
3. Justin Cooper
4. Shane McElrath
5. Benny Bloss
6. Joey Savatgy
7. Ken Roczen
8. Colt Nichols
9. Mitchell Harrison
10. Mitchell Oldenburg
11. Kyle Chisholm
12. Logan Karnow
13. Zack Williams
14. Jared Lesher
15. Grant Harlan
16. Bobby Piazza
17. Justin Rodbell
18. Josh Greco
19. Addison Emory IV
20. Jerry Robin (HS)
250E HEAT 1
1. R.J. Hampshire
2. Cameron Mcadoo
3. Tom Vialle
4. Nate Thrasher
5. Maximus Vohland
6. Daxton Bennick
7. Austin Forkner
8. Henry Miller
9. Hardy Munoz
10. Luke Neese
11. Izaih Clark (HS)
12. Mark Finies
13. Bryton Carroll
14. Chan Baker
15. Crockett Myers
16. Jaxen Driskell
17. Thomas Welch
18. Harri Kullas
19. Marcus Phelps
20. Ayden Shive
250E HEAT 2
1. Max Anstie
2. Pierce Brown (HS)
3. Chance Hymas
4. Seth Hammaker
5. Levi Kitchen
6. Carson Mumford
7. Cullin Park
8. Jack Chambers
9. Gage Linville
10. Ryder Floyd
11. Lance Kobusch
12. Jack Rogers
13. Lorenzo Locurcio
14. Trevor Colip
15. Preston Boespﬂug
16. Luca Marsalisi
17. Collin Allen
18. Carter Stephenson
19. Vinny Luhovey
20. Bryce Shelly
450 SEASON STANDINGS AFTER 5 ROUNDS
1. Chase Sexton 101
2. Cooper Webb 96
3. Jason Anderson 84
4. Ken Roczen 83
5. Eli Tomac 80
6. Malcolm Stewart 77
7. Jett Lawrence 71
8. Justin Cooper 69
9. Justin Barcia 68
10. Hunter Lawrence 62
11. Justin Hill 57
12. Joey Savatgy 46
13. Aaron Plessinger 40
14. Shane McElrath 40
15. Mitchell Oldenburg 34
16. Dylan Ferrandis 30
17. Benny Bloss 28
18. Colt Nichols 28
19. Jorge Prado 18
20. Kyle Chisholm 15
21. Vince Friese 14
22. Mitchell Harrison 11
23. Anthony Rodriguez 10
24. Kevin Moranz 6
25. Freddie Noren 5
