2025 TAMPA SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Tampa was the site of an emotional win by Malcolm Stewart in round 5 of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season. The track was the most challenging one of the year so far and it claimed its toll on a number of riders. Eli Tomac was injured in practice and it was all he could do to finish 17th in the 450 Main. Hunter Lawrence was injured in Heat 1 and was out of the night. Ken Roczen collided with a lapped rider in the 450 Main and was out for the night. And Chase Sexton was leading when he went down and handed the victory to Stewart. None of the diminished the fact that Stewart was the fastest man on the track, particularly late in the Main. A talent-packed inaugural race in the 250 Eastern Regional series was claimed by Max Anstie. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.

450 MAIN

1. Malcolm Stewart

2. Cooper Webb

3. Jason Anderson

4. Justin Cooper

5. Chase Sexton (HS)

6. Justin Barcia

7. Joey Savatgy

8. Aaron Plessinger

9. Shane McElrath

10. Justin Hill

11. Mitchell Oldenburg

12. Colt Nichols

13. Benny Bloss

14. Anthony Rodriguez

15. Kyle Chisholm

16. Mitchell Harrison

17. Eli Tomac

18. Justin Starling

19. Kevin Moranz

20. Jeremy Hand

21. Ken Roczen

22. Tristan Lane

250E MAIN

1. Max Anstie (HS)

2. Daxton Bennick

3. Cameron Mcadoo

4. Seth Hammaker

5. Tom Vialle

6. Chance Hymas

7. Cullin Park

8. Nate Thrasher

9. Levi Kitchen

10. Carson Mumford

11. Henry Miller

12. Gage Linville

13. Hardy Munoz

14. Lance Kobusch

15. Luke Neese

16. Trevor Colip

17. Austin Forkner

18. R.J. Hampshire

19. Jack Chambers

20. Pierce Brown

21. Maximus Vohland

22. Preston Boespﬂug

450 HEAT 1

1. Cooper Webb (HS)

2. Aaron Plessinger

3. Jason Anderson

4. Justin Barcia

5. Justin Hill

6. Justin Starling

7. Eli Tomac

8. Tristan Lane

9. Jeremy Hand

10. Anthony Rodriguez

11. Hunter Schlosser

12. Colby Copp

13. Dominique Thury

14. Kevin Moranz

15. Bubba Pauli

16. Logan Leizel

17. Austin Cozadd

18. Scott Meshey

19. Dylan Wood

20. Hunter Lawrence

450 HEAT 2

1. Chase Sexton

2. Malcolm Stewart

3. Justin Cooper

4. Shane McElrath

5. Benny Bloss

6. Joey Savatgy

7. Ken Roczen

8. Colt Nichols

9. Mitchell Harrison

10. Mitchell Oldenburg

11. Kyle Chisholm

12. Logan Karnow

13. Zack Williams

14. Jared Lesher

15. Grant Harlan

16. Bobby Piazza

17. Justin Rodbell

18. Josh Greco

19. Addison Emory IV

20. Jerry Robin (HS)

250E HEAT 1

1. R.J. Hampshire

2. Cameron Mcadoo

3. Tom Vialle

4. Nate Thrasher

5. Maximus Vohland

6. Daxton Bennick

7. Austin Forkner

8. Henry Miller

9. Hardy Munoz

10. Luke Neese

11. Izaih Clark (HS)

12. Mark Finies

13. Bryton Carroll

14. Chan Baker

15. Crockett Myers

16. Jaxen Driskell

17. Thomas Welch

18. Harri Kullas

19. Marcus Phelps

20. Ayden Shive

250E HEAT 2

1. Max Anstie

2. Pierce Brown (HS)

3. Chance Hymas

4. Seth Hammaker

5. Levi Kitchen

6. Carson Mumford

7. Cullin Park

8. Jack Chambers

9. Gage Linville

10. Ryder Floyd

11. Lance Kobusch

12. Jack Rogers

13. Lorenzo Locurcio

14. Trevor Colip

15. Preston Boespﬂug

16. Luca Marsalisi

17. Collin Allen

18. Carter Stephenson

19. Vinny Luhovey

20. Bryce Shelly

450 SEASON STANDINGS AFTER 5 ROUNDS

1. Chase Sexton 101

2. Cooper Webb 96

3. Jason Anderson 84

4. Ken Roczen 83

5. Eli Tomac 80

6. Malcolm Stewart 77

7. Jett Lawrence 71

8. Justin Cooper 69

9. Justin Barcia 68

10. Hunter Lawrence 62

11. Justin Hill 57

12. Joey Savatgy 46

13. Aaron Plessinger 40

14. Shane McElrath 40

15. Mitchell Oldenburg 34

16. Dylan Ferrandis 30

17. Benny Bloss 28

18. Colt Nichols 28

19. Jorge Prado 18

20. Kyle Chisholm 15

21. Vince Friese 14

22. Mitchell Harrison 11

23. Anthony Rodriguez 10

24. Kevin Moranz 6

25. Freddie Noren 5