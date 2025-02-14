2025 SUMTER NATIONAL ENDURO RESULTS & VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

The 2025 FMF AMA National Enduro Series got underway at the Sumter National in South Carolina and it was a showcase of familiar names, although many of them were on new teams. The day boiled down to a battle between defending champion Josh Toth and his new boss on the Red Bear Kawasaki team Steward Baylor. In the end, Baylor won by 33 seconds with Red Bull KTM rider Ben Kelley third and Ricky Russell fourth on his Enduro Engineering Triumph.

2025 FMF SUMTER NATIONAL ENDURO

PRO 1 RESULTS

1 Steward Baylor Jr Kawasaki 141m 15s 098

2 Josh Toth Kawasaki 141m 48s 836

3 Ben Kelley KTM 143m 51s 333

4 Ricky Russell Triumph 144m 20s 716

5 Trevor Bollinger Kawasaki 144m 40s 334

6 Ryder Lafferty Honda 146m 33s 861

7 Evan Smith Husqvarna 68m 44s 669

PRO 2 RESULTS

1 Jason Tino GasGas 145m 55s 067

2 Chase Landers KTM 147m 55s 313

3 Jhak Walker Beta 148m 25s 186

4 Jonathan Johnson Honda 148m 37s 914

5 Caleb Baltimore KTM 148m 38s 633

6 Nicholas DeFeo Kawasaki 148m 48s 237

7 Hunter Smith GasGas 150m 35s 826

8 Trevor Maley KTM 151m 00s 282

9 Ryan Piper KTM 151m 02s 071

10 Thorn Devlin GasGas 152m 11s 973

WOMEN’S ELITE RESULTS

1 Rachel Gutish Sherco 156m 35s 703

2 Rachael Archer Kawasaki 157m 02s 396

3 Brandy Richards KTM 163m 05s 900

4 Shelby Turner GasGas 163m 49s 786

5 Brooke Cosner GasGas 170m 50s 295

6 Addison Harris KTM 184m 40s 288

7 Tayler Bonecutter Beta 219m 42s 934

8 Courtney Gregory Yamaha 227m 52s 948

9 Emma Hasbell Beta 153m 50s 754

10 Prestin Raines Beta 116m 49s 502