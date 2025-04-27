2025 PITTSBURGH SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Cooper Webb took a huge step toward earning the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross Championship in Pittsburgh this weekend. He led every lap of the 450 main despite intense pressure from Chase Sexton. By winning, Webb secured a 12 point lead in the standings, meaning he doesn’t have to beat Sexton in the two remaining rounds as long as he finishes close behind. In the 250 East Division, the points are tighter than ever. Leader Seth Hammaker suffered a number of near crashes on the first lap, then settled into a pace that saw him climb to fifth place, right behind rival RJ Hampshire. Tom Vialle was the winner of the day, and now he finds himself with the red plate, one point in front of Hammaker and 3 in front of Hampshire. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.
450 MAIN
1. Cooper Webb (HS)
2. Chase Sexton
3. Justin Cooper
4. Aaron Plessinger
5. Malcolm Stewart
6. Ken Roczen
7. Dylan Ferrandis
8. Joey Savatgy
9. Shane McElrath
10. Dean Wilson
11. Mitchell Oldenburg
12. Colt Nichols
13. Justin Hill
14. Christian Craig
15. Freddie Noren
16. Kyle Chisholm
17. Mitchell Harrison
18. Grant Harlan
19. Kevin Moranz
20. Jeremy Hand
21. Cade Clason
22. Benny Bloss
250E MAIN
1. Tom Vialle
2. Nate Thrasher (HS)
3. Maximus Vohland
4. R.J. Hampshire
5. Seth Hammaker
6. Chance Hymas
7. Cullin Park
8. Henry Miller
9. Devin Simonson
10. Bryce Shelly
11. Izaih Clark
12. Ayden Shive
13. Justin Rodbell
14. Trevor Colip
15. Austin Forkner
16. Lance Kobusch
17. Hardy Munoz
18. Jack Chambers
19. Jack Rogers
20. Vinny Luhovey
21. Matti Jorgensen
22. Luke Neese
450 HEAT ONE
1. Ken Roczen
2. Cooper Webb
3. Dylan Ferrandis
4. Dean Wilson
5. Mitchell Oldenburg (HS)
6. Justin Hill
7. Christian Craig
8. Colt Nichols
9. Kyle Chisholm
10. Freddie Noren
11. Marshal Weltin
12. Justin Starling
13. Hunter Schlosser
14. Jared Lesher
15. Kevin Moranz
16. Joan Cros
17. Zack Williams
18. Steve Roman
19. Bubba Pauli
20. Deegan Hepp
450 HEAT TWO
1. Justin Cooper
2. Aaron Plessinger (HS)
3. Chase Sexton
4. Malcolm Stewart
5. Joey Savatgy
6. Shane McElrath
7. Benny Bloss
8. Cade Clason
9. Mitchell Harrison
10. Grant Harlan
11. Anthony Rodriguez
12. Jeremy Hand
13. Tristan Lane
14. Scott Meshey
15. Logan Karnow
16. Cheyenne Harmon
17. Logan Leitzel
18. Cory Carsten
19. Austin Cozadd
20. Bobby Piazza
250E HEAT ONE
1. Seth Hammaker (HS)
2. Chance Hymas
3. Nate Thrasher
4. Tom Vialle
5. Cullin Park
6. Luke Neese
7. Trevor Colip
8. Jack Rogers
9. Matti Jorgensen
10. Justin Rodbell
11. Mark Fineis
12. Hamden Hudson
13. Jackson Gray
14. Thomas Welch
15. Collin Allen
16. Vinny Luhovey
17. Gerhard Matamoros
18. Bryce Shelly
19. Cole Bradford
20. Bryton Carroll
250E HEAT TWO
1. R.J. Hampshire (HS)
2. Maximus Vohland
3. Austin Forkner
4. Lance Kobusch
5. Devin Simonson
6. Hardy Munoz
7. Henry Miller
8. Jack Chambers
9. Izaih Clark
10. Chandler Baker
11. Ayden Shive
12. Crockett Myers
13. Gage Stine
14. Preston Taylor
15. Dayton Briggs
16. Ronnie Orres
17. Cody Groves
18. Jaxen Driskell
19. Ryder Floyd
20. Lane Shaw
450 STANDINGS
1. Cooper Webb 325
2. Chase Sexton 313
3. Ken Roczen 271
4. Justin Cooper 241
5. Malcolm Stewart 237
6. Aaron Plessinger 222
7. Justin Barcia 185
8. Justin Hill 170
9. Dylan Ferrandis 167
10. Shane McElrath 163
11. Jason Anderson 151
12. Joey Savatgy 122
13. Mitchell Oldenburg 121
14. Colt Nichols 112 -5
15. Benny Bloss 104
16. Eli Tomac 80
17. Jett Lawrence 71
18. Kyle Chisholm 64
19. Hunter Lawrence 62
20. Mitchell Harrison 60
21. Christian Craig 47
22. Jerry Robin 39
23. Kevin Moranz 33
24. Dean Wilson 30
25. Freddie Noren 27
250E STANDINGS
1. Tom Vialle
2. Seth Hammaker
3. R.J. Hampshire
4. Nate Thrasher
5. Cullin Park
6. Chance Hymas
7. Maximus Vohland
8. Henry Miller
9. Max Anstie
10. Daxton Bennick
11. Austin Forkner
12. Carson Mumford
13. Trevor Colip
14. Hardy Munoz
15. Jack Chambers
16. Lance Kobusch
17. Gage Linville
18. Levi Kitchen
19. Justin Rodbell
20. Izaih Clark
21. Devin Simonson
22. Luke Neese
23. Cameron Mcadoo
24. Mark Fineis
25. Bryce Shelly
