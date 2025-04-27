2025 PITTSBURGH SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Cooper Webb took a huge step toward earning the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross Championship in Pittsburgh this weekend. He led every lap of the 450 main despite intense pressure from Chase Sexton. By winning, Webb secured a 12 point lead in the standings, meaning he doesn’t have to beat Sexton in the two remaining rounds as long as he finishes close behind. In the 250 East Division, the points are tighter than ever. Leader Seth Hammaker suffered a number of near crashes on the first lap, then settled into a pace that saw him climb to fifth place, right behind rival RJ Hampshire. Tom Vialle was the winner of the day, and now he finds himself with the red plate, one point in front of Hammaker and 3 in front of Hampshire. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.

450 MAIN

1. Cooper Webb (HS)

2. Chase Sexton

3. Justin Cooper

4. Aaron Plessinger

5. Malcolm Stewart

6. Ken Roczen

7. Dylan Ferrandis

8. Joey Savatgy

9. Shane McElrath

10. Dean Wilson

11. Mitchell Oldenburg

12. Colt Nichols

13. Justin Hill

14. Christian Craig

15. Freddie Noren

16. Kyle Chisholm

17. Mitchell Harrison

18. Grant Harlan

19. Kevin Moranz

20. Jeremy Hand

21. Cade Clason

22. Benny Bloss

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

250E MAIN

1. Tom Vialle

2. Nate Thrasher (HS)

3. Maximus Vohland

4. R.J. Hampshire

5. Seth Hammaker

6. Chance Hymas

7. Cullin Park

8. Henry Miller

9. Devin Simonson

10. Bryce Shelly

11. Izaih Clark

12. Ayden Shive

13. Justin Rodbell

14. Trevor Colip

15. Austin Forkner

16. Lance Kobusch

17. Hardy Munoz

18. Jack Chambers

19. Jack Rogers

20. Vinny Luhovey

21. Matti Jorgensen

22. Luke Neese

450 HEAT ONE

1. Ken Roczen

2. Cooper Webb

3. Dylan Ferrandis

4. Dean Wilson

5. Mitchell Oldenburg (HS)

6. Justin Hill

7. Christian Craig

8. Colt Nichols

9. Kyle Chisholm

10. Freddie Noren

11. Marshal Weltin

12. Justin Starling

13. Hunter Schlosser

14. Jared Lesher

15. Kevin Moranz

16. Joan Cros

17. Zack Williams

18. Steve Roman

19. Bubba Pauli

20. Deegan Hepp

450 HEAT TWO

1. Justin Cooper

2. Aaron Plessinger (HS)

3. Chase Sexton

4. Malcolm Stewart

5. Joey Savatgy

6. Shane McElrath

7. Benny Bloss

8. Cade Clason

9. Mitchell Harrison

10. Grant Harlan

11. Anthony Rodriguez

12. Jeremy Hand

13. Tristan Lane

14. Scott Meshey

15. Logan Karnow

16. Cheyenne Harmon

17. Logan Leitzel

18. Cory Carsten

19. Austin Cozadd

20. Bobby Piazza

250E HEAT ONE

1. Seth Hammaker (HS)

2. Chance Hymas

3. Nate Thrasher

4. Tom Vialle

5. Cullin Park

6. Luke Neese

7. Trevor Colip

8. Jack Rogers

9. Matti Jorgensen

10. Justin Rodbell

11. Mark Fineis

12. Hamden Hudson

13. Jackson Gray

14. Thomas Welch

15. Collin Allen

16. Vinny Luhovey

17. Gerhard Matamoros

18. Bryce Shelly

19. Cole Bradford

20. Bryton Carroll

250E HEAT TWO

1. R.J. Hampshire (HS)

2. Maximus Vohland

3. Austin Forkner

4. Lance Kobusch

5. Devin Simonson

6. Hardy Munoz

7. Henry Miller

8. Jack Chambers

9. Izaih Clark

10. Chandler Baker

11. Ayden Shive

12. Crockett Myers

13. Gage Stine

14. Preston Taylor

15. Dayton Briggs

16. Ronnie Orres

17. Cody Groves

18. Jaxen Driskell

19. Ryder Floyd

20. Lane Shaw

450 STANDINGS

1. Cooper Webb 325

2. Chase Sexton 313

3. Ken Roczen 271

4. Justin Cooper 241

5. Malcolm Stewart 237

6. Aaron Plessinger 222

7. Justin Barcia 185

8. Justin Hill 170

9. Dylan Ferrandis 167

10. Shane McElrath 163

11. Jason Anderson 151

12. Joey Savatgy 122

13. Mitchell Oldenburg 121

14. Colt Nichols 112 -5

15. Benny Bloss 104

16. Eli Tomac 80

17. Jett Lawrence 71

18. Kyle Chisholm 64

19. Hunter Lawrence 62

20. Mitchell Harrison 60

21. Christian Craig 47

22. Jerry Robin 39

23. Kevin Moranz 33

24. Dean Wilson 30

25. Freddie Noren 27

250E STANDINGS

1. Tom Vialle

2. Seth Hammaker

3. R.J. Hampshire

4. Nate Thrasher

5. Cullin Park

6. Chance Hymas

7. Maximus Vohland

8. Henry Miller

9. Max Anstie

10. Daxton Bennick

11. Austin Forkner

12. Carson Mumford

13. Trevor Colip

14. Hardy Munoz

15. Jack Chambers

16. Lance Kobusch

17. Gage Linville

18. Levi Kitchen

19. Justin Rodbell

20. Izaih Clark

21. Devin Simonson

22. Luke Neese

23. Cameron Mcadoo

24. Mark Fineis

25. Bryce Shelly