2025 OFF-ROAD and MOTOCROSS BIKE TESTING

OFF-ROAD PLUS MOTOCROSS|2025 TESTING DAY

The Dirt Bike Magazine crew tests the 2025 BETA 300 two stroke, KX450X, and KX450SR. Jared Hicks and Mark Tilley ride the bikes while Travis Fant shoots video. Come hang out for the day and see what happens behind the scenes while we shoot new videos for the channel. THIS IS A VLOG! We will have separate videos on all these motorcycles available to watch soon. If you’re a dirt bike enthusiast, love to joke with your buddies, and have an all around good time….this video is for you. Enjoy.

