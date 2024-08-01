2025 KTM 250SX-F EDITOR’S VIEW : VIDEO IMPRESSION

The 2025 KTM 250SXF is here and Mark Tilley takes it out to the track for our viewers to check out. This is a raw and dirty video showcasing the bike and Mark Tilley’s thoughts. Hence the title point of view. We want to share some videos with everyone that gets to the point without glossed over beauty shots and babbling statistics. Hope you enjoy a first hand experience with our editors!
