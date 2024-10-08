2025 KAWASAKI KX250X OFF-ROAD MODEL : WHAT’S NEW

Dirt Bike Magazine met up with Ken Essex from Kawasaki to go over their all new 2025 Kawasaki KX250X at Washougal MX Park. This is an offroad specific motorcycle with tons of carry over from its motocross cousin the KX250. Learn all about the new bike here and then watch the trail test with Carson Brown on the handlebars!
