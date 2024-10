2025 KAWASAKI KX250 TEST VIDEO WITH CARSON BROWN

Dirt Bike Magazine tests the all new Kawasaki KX250 at Washougal MX Park. The KX250 is all new and if you want to learn about all the latest and greatest check out our other video. We invited Carson Brown out for the day and let him put the KX through its paces. Carson delivers on track feedback for you in this video. You don’t have to wait for the end to find out his initial impressions on the all new KX250. Enjoy!