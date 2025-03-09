2025 INDY SUPERCROSS RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Cooper Webb extended his points lead in the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season this weekend in Indianapolis. He passed early leader Justin Barcia early in the 450 main event and then gradually pulled away while his chief rivals struggled. Kenny Roczen fell in the first turn then immediately climbed into the top 10. After that, his progress slowed, while Chase Sexton made another late race mistake to eventually finish third. In the 250 ranks, it was time for the first East/West showdown, where Seth Hammaker gave the Pro Circuit Kawasaki team something to smile about. He dominated the main, leading from start to finish while fellow East rider Tom Vialle was second. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.

450 MAIN EVENT

1. Cooper Webb

2. Justin Cooper

3. Chase Sexton

4. Justin Barcia (HS)

5. Aaron Plessinger

6. Malcolm Stewart

7. Ken Roczen

8. Dylan Ferrandis

9. Justin Hill

10. Shane McElrath

11. Jason Anderson

12. Mitchell Oldenburg

13. Benny Bloss

14. Colt Nichols

15. Kyle Chisholm

16. Mitchell Harrison

17. Kevin Moranz

18. Jerry Robin

19. Freddie Noren

20. Jeremy Hand

21. Anthony Rodriguez

22. Joey Savatgy

250 EAST/WEST SHOWDOWN

1. Seth Hammaker (HS)

2. Tom Vialle

3. Haiden Deegan

4. R.J. Hampshire

5. Cole Davies

6. Jo Shimoda

7. Max Anstie

8. Julien Beaumer

9. Garrett Marchbanks

10. Maximus Vohland

11. Daxton Bennick

12. Austin Forkner

13. Cullin Park

14. Nate Thrasher

15. Michael Mosiman

16. Lux Turner

17. Coty Schock

18. Hunter Yoder

19. Carson Mumford

20. Gavin Towers

21. Chance Hymas

22. Jett Reynolds

450 HEAT ONE

1. Malcolm Stewart

2. Justin Barcia

3. Joey Savatgy

4. Cooper Webb

5. Justin Hill (HS)

6. Shane McElrath

7. Justin Cooper

8. Anthony Rodriguez

9. Mitchell Harrison

10. Kyle Chisholm

11. Jeremy Hand

12. Freddie Noren

13. Jared Lesher

14. Marshal Weltin

15. Cory Carsten

16. Logan Leitzel

17. Austin Cozadd

18. Mason Kerr

19. Bubba Pauli

20. Hunter Schlosser

450 HEAT TWO

1. Chase Sexton

2. Ken Roczen

3. Dylan Ferrandis

4. Aaron Plessinger (HS)

5. Jason Anderson

6. Mitchell Oldenburg

7. Colt Nichols

8. Benny Bloss

9. Kevin Moranz

10. Tristan Lane

11. Justin Starling

12. Grant Harlan

13. Jerry Robin

14. Scott Meshey

15. Zack Williams

16. Cheyenne Harmon

17. Alex Nagy

18. Preston Taylor

19. Justin Rodbell

20. Josh Greco

250 WEST HEAT

1. Haiden Deegan (HS)

2. Cole Davies

3. Michael Mosiman

4. Garrett Marchbanks

5. Jo Shimoda

6. Coty Schock

7. Julien Beaumer

8. Gavin Towers

9. Jett Reynolds

10. Tj Albright

11. Hunter Yoder

12. Brandon Ray

13. Parker Ross

14. Cole Thompson

15. Lux Turner

16. Dylan Walsh

17. Dilan Schwartz

18. Dominique Thury

19. Derek Kelley

20. Joshua Varize

250 EAST HEAT

1. Max Anstie (HS)

2. R.J. Hampshire

3. Seth Hammaker

4. Tom Vialle

5. Daxton Bennick

6. Nate Thrasher

7. Carson Mumford

8. Chance Hymas

9. Maximus Vohland

10. Michael Hicks

11. Cullin Park

12. Henry Miller

13. Hardy Munoz

14. Bryton Carroll

15. Izaih Clark

16. Bryce Shelly

17. Lance Kobusch

18. Trevor Colip

19. Austin Forkner

20. Jack Chambers

450 STANDINGS

1. Cooper Webb 193

2. Chase Sexton 178

3. Ken Roczen 167

4. Justin Cooper 144

5. Malcolm Stewart 140

6. Jason Anderson 136

7. Justin Barcia 129

8. Justin Hill 114

9. Aaron Plessinger 105

10. Dylan Ferrandis 82

11. Shane McElrath 82

12. Eli Tomac 80

13. Joey Savatgy 80

14. Jett Lawrence 71

15. Mitchell Oldenburg 71

16. Hunter Lawrence 62

17. Colt Nichols 56 -5

18. Benny Bloss 48

19. Mitchell Harrison 34

20. Kyle Chisholm 32

21. Jerry Robin 27

22. Jorge Prado 18

23. Anthony Rodriguez 17

24. Kevin Moranz 16

25. Vince Friese 14

250 WEST STANDINGS

1. Haiden Deegan 129

2. Julien Beaumer 117

3. Cole Davies 104

4. Jo Shimoda 102

5. Coty Schock 90

6. Jordon Smith 85

7. Michael Mosiman 79

8. Garrett Marchbanks 73

9. Hunter Yoder 56

10. Anthony Bourdon 54

11. Lux Turner 52

12. Parker Ross 43

13. Ryder Difrancesco 35

14. Tj Albright 35

15. Cole Thompson 34

16. Jett Reynolds 34

17. Dylan Walsh 24

18. Gavin Towers 21

19. Enzo Lopes 19

20. Drew Adams 14

21. Avery Long 14

22. Joshua Varize 14

23. Dominique Thury 12

24. Brad West 10

25. Marshal Weltin 9

250 EAST STANDINGS

1. Tom Vialle 79

2. Max Anstie 78

3. Seth Hammaker 68

4. R.J. Hampshire 67

5. Nate Thrasher 53

6. Chance Hymas 51

7. Cullin Park 48

8. Daxton Bennick 43 -5

9. Maximus Vohland 40 -3

10. Carson Mumford 40

11. Levi Kitchen 39

12. Austin Forkner 35

13. Henry Miller 33

14. Hardy Munoz 31

15. Trevor Colip 21

16. Cameron Mcadoo 20

17. Gage Linville 20

18. Jack Chambers 19

19. Lance Kobusch 8

20. Chandler Baker 8

21. Izaih Clark 8

22. Luke Neese 7

23. Lorenzo Locurcio 6

24. Mark Fineis 4

25. Chase Marquier 4