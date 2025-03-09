2025 INDY SUPERCROSS RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Cooper Webb extended his points lead in the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season this weekend in Indianapolis. He passed early leader Justin Barcia early in the 450 main event and then gradually pulled away while his chief rivals struggled. Kenny Roczen fell in the first turn then immediately climbed into the top 10. After that, his progress slowed, while Chase Sexton made another late race mistake to eventually finish third. In the 250 ranks, it was time for the first East/West showdown, where Seth Hammaker gave the Pro Circuit Kawasaki team something to smile about. He dominated the main, leading from start to finish while fellow East rider Tom Vialle was second. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.
450 MAIN EVENT
1. Cooper Webb
2. Justin Cooper
3. Chase Sexton
4. Justin Barcia (HS)
5. Aaron Plessinger
6. Malcolm Stewart
7. Ken Roczen
8. Dylan Ferrandis
9. Justin Hill
10. Shane McElrath
11. Jason Anderson
12. Mitchell Oldenburg
13. Benny Bloss
14. Colt Nichols
15. Kyle Chisholm
16. Mitchell Harrison
17. Kevin Moranz
18. Jerry Robin
19. Freddie Noren
20. Jeremy Hand
21. Anthony Rodriguez
22. Joey Savatgy
250 EAST/WEST SHOWDOWN
1. Seth Hammaker (HS)
2. Tom Vialle
3. Haiden Deegan
4. R.J. Hampshire
5. Cole Davies
6. Jo Shimoda
7. Max Anstie
8. Julien Beaumer
9. Garrett Marchbanks
10. Maximus Vohland
11. Daxton Bennick
12. Austin Forkner
13. Cullin Park
14. Nate Thrasher
15. Michael Mosiman
16. Lux Turner
17. Coty Schock
18. Hunter Yoder
19. Carson Mumford
20. Gavin Towers
21. Chance Hymas
22. Jett Reynolds
450 HEAT ONE
1. Malcolm Stewart
2. Justin Barcia
3. Joey Savatgy
4. Cooper Webb
5. Justin Hill (HS)
6. Shane McElrath
7. Justin Cooper
8. Anthony Rodriguez
9. Mitchell Harrison
10. Kyle Chisholm
11. Jeremy Hand
12. Freddie Noren
13. Jared Lesher
14. Marshal Weltin
15. Cory Carsten
16. Logan Leitzel
17. Austin Cozadd
18. Mason Kerr
19. Bubba Pauli
20. Hunter Schlosser
450 HEAT TWO
1. Chase Sexton
2. Ken Roczen
3. Dylan Ferrandis
4. Aaron Plessinger (HS)
5. Jason Anderson
6. Mitchell Oldenburg
7. Colt Nichols
8. Benny Bloss
9. Kevin Moranz
10. Tristan Lane
11. Justin Starling
12. Grant Harlan
13. Jerry Robin
14. Scott Meshey
15. Zack Williams
16. Cheyenne Harmon
17. Alex Nagy
18. Preston Taylor
19. Justin Rodbell
20. Josh Greco
250 WEST HEAT
1. Haiden Deegan (HS)
2. Cole Davies
3. Michael Mosiman
4. Garrett Marchbanks
5. Jo Shimoda
6. Coty Schock
7. Julien Beaumer
8. Gavin Towers
9. Jett Reynolds
10. Tj Albright
11. Hunter Yoder
12. Brandon Ray
13. Parker Ross
14. Cole Thompson
15. Lux Turner
16. Dylan Walsh
17. Dilan Schwartz
18. Dominique Thury
19. Derek Kelley
20. Joshua Varize
250 EAST HEAT
1. Max Anstie (HS)
2. R.J. Hampshire
3. Seth Hammaker
4. Tom Vialle
5. Daxton Bennick
6. Nate Thrasher
7. Carson Mumford
8. Chance Hymas
9. Maximus Vohland
10. Michael Hicks
11. Cullin Park
12. Henry Miller
13. Hardy Munoz
14. Bryton Carroll
15. Izaih Clark
16. Bryce Shelly
17. Lance Kobusch
18. Trevor Colip
19. Austin Forkner
20. Jack Chambers
450 STANDINGS
1. Cooper Webb 193
2. Chase Sexton 178
3. Ken Roczen 167
4. Justin Cooper 144
5. Malcolm Stewart 140
6. Jason Anderson 136
7. Justin Barcia 129
8. Justin Hill 114
9. Aaron Plessinger 105
10. Dylan Ferrandis 82
11. Shane McElrath 82
12. Eli Tomac 80
13. Joey Savatgy 80
14. Jett Lawrence 71
15. Mitchell Oldenburg 71
16. Hunter Lawrence 62
17. Colt Nichols 56 -5
18. Benny Bloss 48
19. Mitchell Harrison 34
20. Kyle Chisholm 32
21. Jerry Robin 27
22. Jorge Prado 18
23. Anthony Rodriguez 17
24. Kevin Moranz 16
25. Vince Friese 14
250 WEST STANDINGS
1. Haiden Deegan 129
2. Julien Beaumer 117
3. Cole Davies 104
4. Jo Shimoda 102
5. Coty Schock 90
6. Jordon Smith 85
7. Michael Mosiman 79
8. Garrett Marchbanks 73
9. Hunter Yoder 56
10. Anthony Bourdon 54
11. Lux Turner 52
12. Parker Ross 43
13. Ryder Difrancesco 35
14. Tj Albright 35
15. Cole Thompson 34
16. Jett Reynolds 34
17. Dylan Walsh 24
18. Gavin Towers 21
19. Enzo Lopes 19
20. Drew Adams 14
21. Avery Long 14
22. Joshua Varize 14
23. Dominique Thury 12
24. Brad West 10
25. Marshal Weltin 9
250 EAST STANDINGS
1. Tom Vialle 79
2. Max Anstie 78
3. Seth Hammaker 68
4. R.J. Hampshire 67
5. Nate Thrasher 53
6. Chance Hymas 51
7. Cullin Park 48
8. Daxton Bennick 43 -5
9. Maximus Vohland 40 -3
10. Carson Mumford 40
11. Levi Kitchen 39
12. Austin Forkner 35
13. Henry Miller 33
14. Hardy Munoz 31
15. Trevor Colip 21
16. Cameron Mcadoo 20
17. Gage Linville 20
18. Jack Chambers 19
19. Lance Kobusch 8
20. Chandler Baker 8
21. Izaih Clark 8
22. Luke Neese 7
23. Lorenzo Locurcio 6
24. Mark Fineis 4
25. Chase Marquier 4
