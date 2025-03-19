2025 HUSQVARNA FE501S HERITAGE DUAL SPORT VIDEO TEST

2025 HUSQVARNA FE501S HERITAGE

Last week we took delivery of a beautiful new bike. It’s the 2025 Husqvarna FE501s Heritage Edition. This is at the very top of the dual-sport food chain. It’s fully legal in all 50 states and, at its core, it isn’t that far removed from the bike that Malcolm Stewart just used to win the Tampa Supercross. And, it’s expensive. It sells for $13,499. That makes it the most expensive off-road bike that Husqvarna offers–the only model that costs more is the Norden adventure bike.What makes it the “Heritage Edition” is a blue cosmetic treatment that adds $300 to the price of the standard FE501S, which is the second-most expensive Husky in the off-road line. There are no mechanical differences. The FE501S got a major change last year. The frame was redesigned, the angle of the motor was altered and a long list of other changes brought it to the same page as the 2024 motocross bike.