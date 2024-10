Dirt Bike Magazine met up with the crew at American Honda to go over the all new CRF250R Works Edition. This will be a special edition 250 that features Yoshimura exhaust, Dunlop tires, Throttle Jocket seat cover, head work in the engine, hydraulic clutch, race inspired number plates, and much more. See what’s all new on the Works Edition 250 here and if its the right bike for you!