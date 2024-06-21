2025 HONDA CRF250R FIRST RIDE

Honda is already out of the gate with its new motocross bikes, and the first one to find its way in the the Dirt Bike shop is the new CR250R. This bike features a redesigned frame, new bodywork, a new airbox and a long list of detail changes. Join us at Fox Raceway as Sean Lipanovich puts the bike through its paces for the first time.
