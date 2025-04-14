2025 GNCC The Old Gray | XC1 & XC2 Pro Highlights + Rider Interviews!

Round 5 of the 2025 GNCC series brought the action to The Old Gray in Monterey, Tennessee—one of the most unique and scenic venues on the tour. The racing was intense as FMF KTM Factory rider Ben Kelley powered to the overall victory, topping the XC1 class. Hot on his heels was XC2 standout Grant Davis, who not only dominated his class but also finished an impressive second overall. Don’t miss the highlights from one of the most exciting rounds of the season!

